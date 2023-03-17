All of the ‘fits Taylor Swift loved before sadly aren’t all available to shop, but two from her recent Instagram post most definitely are.

On Thursday, a day before kicking off her Eras Tour, Swift blessed Swifties with four surprise song releases: brand new “All Of The Girls You Loved Before,” and re-editions of “Eyes Open,” “Safe & Sound,” and “If This Was a Movie.”

But that’s not all the singer gifted fans with. Swift also shared BTS photos from rehearsals on main and aside from major nail polish inspiration, there are not one, but two outfits, that her fans can still cop.

She captioned the series of photos, “In my Eras era,” seemingly giving fans a preview of the fashion aesthetic they can expect during this tour. (Real ones know, she always changes her style to match her latest album.)

Some pics show Swift on stage holding a mic, wearing a black sports bra and waffle knit, cargo-style pants. In another, she shows off patchwork nails in front of her matching patchwork overalls. The looks are so easy to replicate — especially, since both her exact pair of pants and her scrapbook-inspired overalls are available to shop on Free People.

Her olive-colored pants are totally sold out, but you can still shop the same style in navy, maroon, brick red, and faded black. The overalls, on the other hand, are still stocked — but dangerously labeled “only a few left!”

Also in your “Eras” era? You better add to card fast.