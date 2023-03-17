The time has finally come, my fellow Swifties: Taylor Swift’s headline-making Eras Tour officially begins *today.* And to celebrate the start of this fresh new chapter for the unmatched musician and once-in-a-lifetime artist — the Midnights singer took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes moments from rehearsal. (Is anyone else completely unwell RN?)

With a carousel of photos fittingly captioned “In my Eras era. 💅,” Swift shared a number of unseen shots, teasing the depth of emotion that will range throughout her upcoming performances. And while her exact setlist has been kept hush-hush — it’s sure to feature some newer songs from Midnights, as well as some fan-faves from previous records (Taylor’s Version, of course).

As for her Eras Tour-inspired rehearsal nails? Matching her whimsically patched, cool girl overalls, her manicure has a similar patchwork feel. From a midnight black hue on her thumb to a vibrant pink nail polish that is giving major ‘Lover’ vibes (with tiny heart-shaped jewels, of course), and a left hand of colorful Skittle-inspired lacquers in glittering shades of turquoise, red, gold, and beyond — her mani likely mirrors the energy and aesthetic from *every* album she’s ever released.

Swift is known to keep her fans well fed — and as if BTS photos weren’t enough, she randomly decided to drop four previously unreleased songs at midnight (and officially out now): ‘Eye’s Open (Taylor’s Version),’ ‘Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version),’ ‘If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version),’ and ‘All Of The Girls You Loved Before.’ And for the OG fans, you may remember the first two tracks that had been originally recorded for the 2012 film Hunger Games.

For those lucky enough to snag tickets or not, an Eras-inspired manicure is *always* the move. Gather your favorite nail polish hues to recreate a similar patchwork manicure to Swift — or checkout these nail art ideas that are inspired by every single song on Midnights. You’re welcome.