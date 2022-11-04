The launch of Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights brought with it sparkly new fashion era for the singer/songwriter. Red and 1989 were her twee eras, Reputation was her edgy era, and Midnights is certainly proving to be her ‘70s-glam era.

The wardrobe for her “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled” music videos laid the foundation for the costumes fans can expect to see on tour. Swift shared official the tour dates on Tuesday, with Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Paramore, and Girl in Red slated as musical guests. Bridgers posted an announcement of her own, sharing adorable photos of the pair intertwined in a classic prom pose.

Dressed for the part, Swift donned a black, velvet gown from Reformation with lace cutouts at the waist, while Bridgers donned a coordinating blazer. Swift is a known fan of the sustainable retailer, having worn it on repeat to promote her latest album. Though the witchy look is currently sold out, it also comes in a gorgeous blood orange (very on brand for fall), which is still available to shop in sizes XS-XL.

Swifties — and anyone with a sense of style, for that matter — you can shop the dress below. All you need now is a short queen in a blazer (don’t we all).

