Rain or shine (literally), Taylor Swift has been serving major looks on her Eras Tour. Even off-stage, Swift never misses. She still looks every bit chic, even when off-duty. Case in point: her most recent New York outing in an all-white ensemble.

In between shows on the northeastern leg of her tour, the “Lavender Haze” singer was spotted out in NYC on Wednesday, looking especially summery. The vibes were reminiscent of her sundress-and-boots style era, one most often associated with her first album.

Swift wore an eyelet-covered two-piece set, with bustier-style crop top on top. She wore the dainty item with a matching midi skirt, that danced breezily around her ankles. The cottagecore-inspired set comes from designer Ralph Lauren and is still in stock here and here. Matchy-matchy sets are a signature move for Swift. In fact, her 1989 era was defined by co-ords, so seeing her in this ‘fit feels oddly comforting.

Swift expertly merchandised her breezy ensemble with tan accessories — including flat sandals and a Mansur Gavriel M Frame Box Bag — giving her a clean look. While her hair was styled simply in a ponytail, Swift applied a generous coat of bright red lipstick, her trademark beauty look.

Love this era for her.