As of mid-March 2023, Taylor Swift has embarked one of her most headline-making, sought-after tour runs to date: The Eras Tour. And considering she’s dropped four albums since her last headlining tour, the Swifties are buzzing to say the least.

An almost patchwork amalgamation of every album before “Midnights” (with a special patchwork manicure to match the vibe), the Eras Tour has been serving crowds with incredibly special on-stage moments, countless looks, a few secret songs added to the lineup, and just a little bit of drama that has her fans shaken up.

As for the glam? Well, the signature T-Swift red lip and feline flick is clearly a must while performing her beloved hits. And after her rain-soaked show in Nashville, it seems the entire internet is all but foaming at the mouth to know what sort of magic her makeup is blessed with. Because storm and all: It literally. Did not. Budge.

Revealed by Deuxmoi by way of IG stories, the pop culture haven (that shares alleged celebrity gossip) dropped a lengthy list of Swift’s exact tour makeup routine. Spoiler: It includes a lot of Pat McGrath Labs products to get the job done and keep her makeup fresh through hours on stage.

Though her tour makeup artist has yet to be revealed, you can recreate Swift’s glam look with similar products you may already have — or invest in the Pat McGrath Labs faves currently being worn by the pop star herself.

Her perfect matte red lip is thanks to the LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in the hue Elson 4 (which she *also* wore in the “Bejeweled” music video). Her iconic smudge-proof eyeliner? The PERMA PRECISION Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black.

And if you have an event that requires makeup to last for hours on end — her base makeup and eyeshadow palettes are Pat McGrath Labs, too.