You don’t need to master a backhand to pull off the tenniscore aesthetic. With the US Open in full swing, dressing like you’re sitting courtside is the ultimate fashion flex right now. But if you’ve been tracking the trend for a few seasons, you know the 2026 upgrade is less about actual activewear and entirely about a curated lifestyle vibe.

The quickest way to ace the look? Lean into the classics. Wear tennis whites, pleated miniskirts, and polo shirts, and nail the polished, preppy, vintage Ralph Lauren-woman energy — reminiscent of icons like Serena Williams and Coco Gauff.

Beyond performance-wear, there are fashion girl ways to elevate the aesthetic without looking like you’re headed for a match. Instead of jersey A-line minis, try different fabrics like crisp poplins or unexpected prints. If you love a good pleat, look for the detail on a stylish bag rather than a skirt. Or ditch your go-to clear tennis bracelet and switch it up with colored ones in trendy candy pastels.

You don’t even have to embrace traditional essentials. Merch is totally cool, too. Caps, shirts, sweats that scream “I’m a tennis fan” are practically off-court must-haves. So whether you’re sipping a Honey Deuce while watching the tournament IRL, testing your skills at the local club, or heading out for post-match drinks with friends, finding the right pieces is the key to nailing the look.

Your Court-To-Aprés Shopping List

An Elevated Tennis Polo Dress

Tennis whites are popular for a reason: They’re typically the required dress code at the country club. To pull off the classic look off-court without looking like you’re actually heading to a lesson, opt for a polo dress featuring a pleated skirt.

Pro tip: For a distinctly 2026 twist, throw a chunky knit pullover around your shoulders to master that effortless, street-style energy.

A Retro Ringer Tee

Vintage-looking merch always lends an air of “I’m not new to this, I’m true to this.” This ringer tee — with its contrasting red trim and retro-inspired graphics from newly launched tennis lifestyle brand Courting — delivers exactly what you need. It’s effortless, chic, and perfectly fits the viral lazy-girl T-shirt trend currently dominating everyone’s feeds.

Pro tip: To nail that relaxed, off-court vibe, try layering it under an unbuttoned knit cardigan or tucking it into trousers.

A Quiet Luxury Dad Hat

Make no mistake, wearing merch is cool. For the tournament, Ralph Lauren released several must-have items for the US Open from shirts to sweaters. The clear winner is the white cap featuring the iconic Ralph Lauren bear. The imagery of the furry mascot carrying tennis gear is subtle, cute, and totally quiet luxury-coded.

Pro tip: If you want a sleek, minimalist approach inspired by street-style icons like Kendall Jenner, the classic monochrome cap works just as well.

A Poplin Mini Dress

You don’t need to look like you’re about to sweat in a jersey dress with built-in shorts; a cute mini that channels that same silhouette works, too. Consider this polka-dotted poplin option from SAME that you can confidently wear to watch a tennis match and wherever else the night takes you. The structured cotton fabric gives it an elevated upgrade that feels entirely street-style appropriate.

Pro tip: Throw a classic denim jacket over your shoulders to easily take the look from the stands to your post-match dinner plans.

A Prep-School Pleated Skirt

Yes, a pleated skirt is the quintessential tennis piece. But is it also extremely elegant? Absolutely. Style this one with a varsity shirt or a layered button-down and channel Miu Miu preppy girl vibes all the way.

Pro tip: For a modern twist, swap out your typical flat canvas sneakers for a pair of chunky loafers to anchor the look.

A Viral Pleated Bag

If you thought pleating was reserved for skirts, allow Lacoste to expand your horizons. The brand turned tennis skirts into a viral sensation by putting those iconic folds onto a bag — it’s practically a novelty must for the in-the-know girlies. Even Venus Williams carries it, and if it’s chic enough for her, it’s an automatic yes.

Pro tip: Let the texture do the talking by pairing it with a minimalist outfit, like a white button-down and relaxed denim, to ensure the bag stands out as the centerpiece.

A Pastel Tennis Bracelet

Tennis bracelets are classic for a reason. They’re simple, easy, and oh-so-sparkly. Sure, you can go the timeless route and wear one with clear stones, or better yet, give the look a fun update by opting for a pop of color.

Pro tip: For a more major moment, stack multiple pieces in soft, muted hues — like baby pink and sage green — to give the traditional jewelry a playful refresh.

A Court-Green Knit

If you really want to show your love for the court, any item with a tennis print is a great start. It’s a style cue taken straight from the Challengers press tour, where Zendaya seamlessly blended racket and ball imagery into high-fashion moments. If you don’t have her budget (or stylist), don’t worry. This sweater from Beach Riot — which features a vignette of a mid-match doubles set in a cheeky tennis court-green — has the same effect.

Pro tip: Lean into the prep-school energy by layering this knit over a white button-down, letting the collar peek out for an instant outfit boost.

Optic Yellow Sunglasses

Even if you can’t hit a tennis ball to save your life, adding a single piece to your ‘fit that channels the ball’s “optic yellow” color is an easy way to hint at the aesthetic. Consider a fluorescent yellow dress for an OTT statement piece. Or, if you prefer a more subtle touch, sunglasses will score major style points instead. This yellow-on-yellow pair from Quay gives casual jeans attire a fresh, cool-girl spin.

Pro tip: Balance the vibrant neon frames by keeping the rest of your outfit neutral — think a white tee and light-wash denim.

A Go-With-Everything Polo

Polo shirts are the gold standard for country club dressing. Whether you’re a member or not, embrace the look effortlessly with the preppy top.

Pro tip: Wear one in a set for that streamlined, no-brainer styling, or spruce it up by pairing it with an unexpected “going-out skirt” inspired by Elle Fanning.