Haven’t you heard? This year, sporting events are basically the new runways.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup had fashion girlies embracing “blokecore” in track shorts and jerseys. The NBA championship had chic bandwagoners wearing Knicks fan cosplay. F1 race crowds wore perfectly stylish motorsport jackets. And as summer comes to a close, another sport is serving serious style moments: the US Open.

Tennis players have been treating courts like their personal runway for years. Icons like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have turned whites, pleated skirts, and sneakers into enviable looks. Even courtside attendees have gotten the memo to serve over the years, like Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift who have been known to turn sipping Honey Deuces into a high-fashion outing. Add in the rise of TikTok’s tenniscore — and let’s not forget Zendaya’s looks in Challengers — and the sport has officially become a full-blown fashion fête.

Two Bustle staffers attended the Open for the first time — on opening day, no less — and tried to figure out what exactly to wear to the occasion. We debated which WAGs to copy, celeb ‘fits to mimic, and the trends to channel, because we didn’t want to look underdressed (or overdressed). One of us embraced the classic country club aesthetic, while the other opted for the lazy girl-dressing outfit formula. Read on for the breakdown of each look and how it fared in the sea of tennis whites.

Country Club Chic

I’m going to be honest, picking out my outfit for Day 1 of the US Open had me stressed. The aesthetic that comes to mind when I think of the tournament is “preppy” (the country club version, not whatever Gen Alpha means when they say it), and my personal style doesn’t often fall under that category. With the tournament starting the day I was attending, I went searching through last year’s best celeb looks for inspiration. Looking at outfits from style stars like Issa Rae and Ciara, I noticed a common formula: half workwear, half sporty. So, I decided to go with that when styling my own ‘fit.

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I wore a cropped button-down from Gap with a gray cardigan thrown over my shoulders, paired with a black tennis skirt from Athleta for that authentic tennis feel. I carried my bright, tennis-ball green nylon Baggu shoulder bag for another sporty touch (While the bag is no longer sold, this one from Akira comes in a similar design, color, and price point). I also wore a pair of black kitten heels to tie it all together — the straps on these Sam Edelman mules gave an athletic vibe to me, like sports bra straps.

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I can’t say I was the most comfortable — my bad for assuming the weather would magically cool off with September approaching. I definitely felt a little sweaty in my long-sleeved shirt and sweater layered over top (note the lack of actual stadium pictures — the sweat stains prevailed). Plus, my kitten heels, while fairly comfortable, started to wear on me as I racked up over 10,000 steps exploring the stadium. But I felt cute, and, most importantly for the socially anxious girlies, I felt very much on-theme. — Megan LaCreta, editorial associate

The Lazy Girl-Approved ‘Fit

As a first-timer, I knew there would be walking, but I didn’t know just how much. So to err on the safe side, I put comfort first and channeled the lazy girl aesthetic gaining popularity among the chicest stars, including Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Rodrigo. In particular, I chose cozy loose jeans from Abercrombie, my go-to cowhide Puma sneakerinas, and a T-shirt from Faithfull. Stripes have been favored as an alternative to the classic white shirt by the style set in recent weeks, so I channeled my best Elsa Hosk and Rosé in the patterned tee.

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To make sure the look wasn’t too basic, I piled on the accessories. (I still needed a bit of pizzazz.) I wore three different necklaces, including a chain, a heart pendant, and a blue beaded strand with a customized pendant of my dog. I also wore small gold huggies from Gorjana, and piled on the bracelets and rings. The jewelry vibe I went for was definitely “more is more.” For my final trendy touch, I wore yellow-tinted red-framed sunglasses from Le Specs. Colored lenses are a major sunnies trend this year, and I figured watching a match would be a fun way to give the eyewear trend a spin. Finally, I threw on my trusty Longchamp east-west bag in a lime yellow, the closest hue I had to a tennis ball.

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Did my future self thank my past one for my comfort-forward choice? Yes. But did I also feel a tad underdressed? Also yes. Everyone else seemed to take the opportunity really lean in to the put-together, preppy aesthetic. and while I likely still won’t be wearing a pleated skirt the next time I attend, I’ll probably opt for a quiet luxury ‘fit or a more Ralph Lauren-adjacent ensemble. Oh, and I’ll get more Honey Deuces. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer