"The Sachel" Is The New Haircut To Know Now

Taking its structure (and spot-on name) from two standout trends spotted everywhere from red carpets to Pinterest boards throughout the year, “The Sachel” is the new haircut to know right now. Think of it as the stylish lovechild of the ‘70s inspired shag — whose short, heavily layered strands and Miley Cyrus endorsement made it one of the breakout stars of the year — and “The Rachel,” inspired by one of the most iconic looks of the ‘90s with its shoulder skimming length and longer, choppy face-framing layers, as seen on Chrissy Teigen.

Okay, if you’re still enjoying basket bags, crochet dresses, and baby braids, your thoughts may not have turned to autumn beauty trends just yet. And we hear you. But with autumn right around the corner, we wanted to share what hair experts are describing as the “one to watch” for the upcoming season.

“The Sachel brings the statement of the shag and polish of the Rachel together for a look that’s maximum impact with minimum effort,” explains Elle Bondoc, senior stylist at Neville Hair and Beauty and champion of the look she says perfectly suits the shifting of seasons.

“Although, like summer hair, it looks undone, the Sachel’s sliced layers and choppy ends means it embodies the structure associated with the ‘back-to-school’ mood of autumn,” says Bandoc, who stresses that minimal styling is the key to its laidback vibe, making it the perfect trend to try on textured, naturally wavy hair.

“The less effort you put into styling the Sachel, the better” explains the celebrity stylist, who recommends letting the cut do all the work; keeping heated styling tools to a minimum (even Jennifer Aniston famously struggled to blow-dry “The Rachel”) and finishing the look with lightweight styling products that give subtle definition. We love the Oribe Texturising Spray, £19.50 and Lee Stafford Messed Up Spray Wax, £3.99, that’s ideal for this.

Bustle product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.