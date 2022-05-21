These Incredibly Cute Cover-Ups & Swimsuits Are Under $30 On Amazon

Just like the rest of us, I’m sure your Instagram feed is blasted with nonstop swimsuit ads, and your Tik Tok discover page is flooded with try-on hauls featuring bikinis galore from brands big and small.

Still, even with all this nonstop shopping content, it's an overwhelming task to tackle when there are probably millions of beachwear options out there. Seriously, real-life bathing suit shopping can be tricky to say the least, if not anxiety-inducing. Luckily, I am always here to help in the swimwear department. Therefore, I went on an Amazon mission recently to find you all the most adorable and wallet-friendly beachwear pieces of the season.

Ready to see my faves? Keep scrolling to check out 40 incredibly cute cover-ups & swimsuits for under $30.

1 This Easy, Breezy Button-Down Dress That’s Relaxed But Polished Wander Agio Button-Up Beach Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This laidback, beachy midi dress by Wander Agio is a no-brainer for seaside sophistication. The button-down style has a casual vibe but it will elevate any basic bikini in an instant. It looks like cotton from the picture, but customers noted that it was actually 100% polyester, which means it’s quick-drying and holds fewer wrinkles off the beach. One shopper commented that it was “inexpensive yet looks and fits like quality,” while another wrote that they “recently wore this on a trip with my husband to the BVI” and “got so many compliments,” raving, “It’s the perfect cover up. Buy it if it’s still available. The buttons and belt allow for various styling options.” Available sizes: One size

2 A Drop-Waisted Net Dolman Dress That’s Ridiculously Light & Breathable Wander Ago Knit Cover-Up Amazon $21 See On Amazon This Wander Ago short-sleeved beach cover-up is made from a netted knit, but it’s not sweaty in the slightest. Here’s a confirmation: “I live in Florida, where we spend 8-10 months in bathing suits. This is the cutest most functional coverup I own. It is so soft — like a sweater — but very lightweight,” one shopper explained. The drop waist attaches to a sassy mini skirt with a V-neck that’s not too deep. You could even pair this with a matching bodysuit and wear it out on the town on balmy nights. Available sizes: One size

3 A Ruffled One-Piece With The Prettiest Lace-Up Back CUPSHE Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for a one-piece suit that isn’t too mumsy? CUPSHE’s ruffled swimsuit might just be the one you’ve been searching for. “I think those birds or mice or whatever from Cinderella created it just for me,” one customer gushed. It has a plunging neckline with eye-catching ruffles (so you might say hello to some cleavage) with a lace-up and cut-out back that are both equally striking. Curious about how the bottom fits? It’s high-cut and cheeky, meaning your legs will look miles long. Plus, a ruched midsection adds texture. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 This Flowy Beach Cardigan For Grecian Goddess Vibes Bsubseach Long Open-Front Drawstring Cover-Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon Imagine this long, beachy cover-up flowing gracefully in the wind on a sunny seaside excursion. Gorgeous, right? Crafted from a breathable rayon and polyester blend, it has an open-front cardigan silhouette that’s easy to throw over your bikini — and has delicate ties on the crochet waist for a little modesty when grabbing a drink or for bathroom runs. “Covers without feeling too covered up. I used it for my trip to Cancún but I’ll definitely keep using for future beach trips,” one shopper wrote, noting that it laundered well: “I washed it in a cold cycle and hung dry. It’s ready for its next outing!” Available sizes: One size

5 Spotted: These Cozy Beach Shorts In Fierce Cheetah Kafeimali Leopard Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon In my opinion, lounge shorts plus leopard print equals a winning and unexpected combination. Even better? You can throw on these Kafeimali’s drawstring shorts for so many occasions, from the beach to hiking trips to running morning errands — just add a crop top and sneaks. The cotton-blended bottoms have pockets, too, so you can skip a shoulder bag, if desired. “They are silky smooth, very comfortable especially in hot weather,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 This Slouchy Dolman Button-Down For Relaxed Beach Days Ekouaer Oversized Button-Down Cover-Up Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Want a loosey-goosey coverup that’s effortless and easy to wear? Look no further than Ekouaer’s billowing button-down tunic for a relaxed yet chic look. Constructed from an airy 100% polyester material, don’t expect a cheaply made garment despite the low $26 price tag. “So cute!!! Was happy that it looked better quality than I expected,” one shopper confirmed. Other noteworthy details include billowy half sleeves and a high-low hemline. Available sizes: Small — 3X

7 This Free-Spirited Crochet Top CUPSHE Crochet Cover-Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon This CUPSHE crochet top looks like something you’d stumble upon at a curated vintage store in Brooklyn. (Without the weird musty smells.) A slightly cropped shape and rounded hemline will beach bunnies of all shapes and sizes, but especially petites. In rayon, it’s breezy and breathable. Wear it as a beach cover-up or with some jeans and heels for a summery night out. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see raves like “sooo pretty and very good quality” alongside “love the fabric, design, price” and “it’s perfect.” Available sizes: One size

8 An Ibiza-Ready Tunic In The Boldest Patterns Bsubseach Printed Cover-Up Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Offered in a wide variety of breathtaking statement prints, this Bsubseach showstopper is a no-brainer for your next vacation. “I bought these (bought it in the tan color too) for a future trip down to South America (during the hottest and driest time of the year). I wanted something lightweight, comfortable and airy. This is all of those things,” one shopper explained. Is this maxi-length kaftan a little too moo moo for your taste? Accessorize with a waist-cinching tie belt to add some shape. Available sizes: One size

9 A Ruffled Two-Piece That’s Low-Key Great For Larger Chests CUPSHE High Waist Ruffle Bikini Amazon $26 See On Amazon Are you blessed in the chest? If so, this CUPSHE two-piece suit is an absolute gem. (And even if you’re not, it’s too cute to pass up.) Available in six colorways that are all absolutely adorable, the swim set has a ruffled top with a plunging scoop neckline, peekaboo keyhole detail, removable padding, and comfortably thick adjustable straps. The bottoms, on the other hand, have an ultra-high waist with contrasting piping down the front. “The top was amazingly [supportive] and covered everything, I'm a 36H so it's hard to find tops where I'm comfortable. I ordered the XL and it was perfect,” one shopper shared. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 The Wildly Popular Cover-Up That Looks Designer Wander Agio Netted Cover-Up Amazon $20 See On Amazon Move over, Missoni: This Wander Agio knit cover-up sells for only $20 and looks like it should be on the shelves of a fancy department store. “The fabric is soft, has beautiful body to it, it drapes just right, and will not cling in either a wet or dry swimsuit,” one shopper noted, agreeing that “it looks far more expensive than what it cost.” Available sizes: One size

11 A Minimalist Tank Swimsuit With On-Trend Ruching Viottiset Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you're a one-piece swimsuit fan for life, then this Viottiset creation is worth your precious pennies. Here's why: It has a sleek minimalist appearance, but the ruched drawstring on the sides can be adjusted for an '80s-inspired high cut. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see “the fabric, cut, and ruched sides make me look literally like the model pictured” and “I put it on and I literally did not want to take it off.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 These Fabulously Floaty Pants With Peek-A-Boo Leg Slits WDIRARA Split Wide Leg Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These WDIRARA bottoms will become your #1 summer staple thanks to the airy thigh-high slits and comfortable elasticized waist. Not only that, the waist-cinching tie belt also snatches you right in and the flowy legline will flutter with every poolside breeze. “They do show a lot of leg, especially when you walk and sit down, but they look and feel so good,” one shopper noted. Use these as a throw-on bottom for the beach, or pair them with heels for an evening out. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X

13 This Lingerie-Inspired Monokini That Fits Like A Dream CUPSHE Plunge Lace Trim One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sewn from a super-stretchy chinlon and spandex blend, this CUPSHE one-piece is a head-turner without revealing too much skin. It works wonders for bigger busts, too. “I think this suit works so well because the straps are adjustable like a bra,” one customer pointed out, adding that “once adjusted, this suit fits like a dream [...] and still gives modest coverage to my backside.” One major highlight? The lovely lace-trimmed plunging neckline hints at a little cleavage while those criss-cross straps prevent wardrobe malfunctions. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Effortless Tunic Mini In Every Color Under The Sun Ekouaer Short Sleeve Cover-Up Tunic Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Love multipurpose cover-ups but want a mini dress option? Ekouaer’s V-neck tunic could be the answer. It’s fabricated from a light rayon fabric that breathes and flows after a long sweaty day in the sunshine — yet the drawstring midsection creates a beautiful shape on the body. Curious about the material’s texture? Here’s the lowdown: “Very comfortable and silky on the skin,” one reviewer remarked. Another agreed, saying it’s a “super soft satiny material” equivalent to pajamas. Choose any color in the rainbow or opt for a tie dye or tropical print. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

15 This Cottagecore Bikini With A Peasant Top Dokotoo Bubble Sleeve High-Waisted Bikini Amazon $30 See On Amazon Love the nostalgic Tik Tok aesthetics? Enter: Dokotoo’s bikini that’s undeniably adorable, especially in this gingham print. It has a peasant-style top with short puffed sleeves and a figure-hugging high-waisted bottom with a sash tie. “Wore for the first time yesterday and got so many compliments. Was told it is very bougie,” one shopper wrote. Check out the solid options — including black, white, and blue — that are a little more classic. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

16 This Fringed T-Shirt With A Cause We Can All Get Behind IN'VOLAND Letter Print Cover-Up T-Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon An oversized T-shirt sometimes make the best cover-ups and this IN'VOLAND tee is totally on-theme. Not only does its “take me to the beach” slogan ring true, but the fringed hem and cutout shoulders beat the old, worn-out T-shirt already in your drawer. Plus, it’s made from a poly-spandex blend, so it won’t wrinkle or fade in the sun like cotton. “I love this top. It's comfortable, it is not clingy. And it's really cute. I'm looking forward to using it all summer long,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

17 An Open-Front Duster That Flutters When You Walk IN'VOLAND Long Split Cover-Up Amazon $28 See On Amazon Attention, all my summer lovers: Whether you’re fresh off the sand or lounging by the pool, this short-sleeved duster is an absolute winner for your upcoming vacation plans. Here’s the 411: It has a subtle open front that can be tied in the middle for some modesty, along with a longer hemline in that back that gives a train-like effect (without looking too dramatic, of course). “The fabric is lightweight but not too sheer, and I haven't had issues with it going static cling-y on me so far,” one customer revealed. Loving it? This style comes in classic nautical stripes (as shown) along with tropical leaf prints and fun tie-dyes. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

18 A $30 Cut-Out Monokini That’s Equal Parts Sporty & Sweet MOLYBELL High-Waisted Monokini Amazon $30 See On Amazon What’s unique about this MOLYBELL monokini? Well, for starters, look how wearable it is! Notice the smartly placed cut-outs, too. You get a cute open-back look with side slivers carved out at the waist without exposing your entire belly. The deets don’t stop there, people: There is a zip-up racerback that’s so freaking cute — not to mention, the high-waisted bottoms have an adorable sash tie?! I might have frantically added this one to my cart mid-sentence. “Absolutely beautiful. I love the gold zipper detail. The green is even more vibrant in person,” a shopper praised, with a minor note that another reviewer echoed: “My reason for not giving it a full 5 stars is the zipper. I couldn’t really do it without help...However, for the price I still feel like this is a great suit and would consider purchasing in a different color or print!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This Crafty Crochet Cover-Up With Bright Tassels AusLook Open-Back Crochet Cover-Up Amazon $23 See On Amazon Are you a whimsical dresser? Feast your eyes upon this AusLook open-back cover-up for your Anthropologie-inspired clothing fix. With this baby, you get handmade crochet with colorful tassels and an irregular hemline? Insert one heart-eyes emoji here, please and thank you. It’s made from a polyester-acrylic blend that feels similar to linen on the skin — except it looks a lot better because it won’t become as wrinkled if it gets wet. Pair it with some bike shorts and run errands in it — why not? “This gives me an instant outfit for the beach, barbecues, parties, vacations, shopping, out to dinner or lunch, and more,” as one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 An On-Trend Bandeau Bikini That Eliminates Weird Lines OMKAGI High-Waisted Bandeau Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you go to the beach to tan the day away, get yourself a bandeau bikini that minimizes lines like this OMKAGI one. Don’t worry, though: The tube top style has removable padding for support and is designed not to fall down on you. The high-waisted bottoms also fit like a glove and make any booty look its finest. “Let me just tell you, IT DOES NOT MATTER YOUR BODY TYPE EVERYONE LOOKS GOOD IN THIS SUIT,” one shopper proclaimed, suggesting that “the material is so soft and thick (but in a supportive way) and looks expensive.” Sold! Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 A Sarong You Can Style In Seemingly Infinite Ways SHU-SHI Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $20 See On Amazon Having pieces in your wardrobe that can be worn many different ways always comes in handy, right? Right. That’s why this SHU-SHI tassel-trimmed sarong is a worthwhile purchase. It can be worn as a pareo skirt as well as a halter top, one-shouldered look, or tube dress. That’s not all: “I roll it up, put it in my purse or daypack and have used it to cover my shoulders when visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem, to cover my head when visiting Temples and Mosques, and have wrapped it around my waist as a skirt in Thailand and Turkey in places where a long skirt was required,” one shopper wrote of its surprising usefulness. Available sizes: One size

22 This Shortie Two-Piece For The Bottom Coverage You Crave Romwe High-Waisted Two-Piece Boy Shorts Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sometimes, even a high-waisted full bottom just isn’t enough coverage, especially if you’re active on the water. I totally get it. That’s why Romwe created this two-piece swimsuit with cutie shorts as an alternative. (You love to see it!) One shopper commented that the bottoms “hold you in without being uncomfortable,” while the top is a spaghetti strap tank with a sweet ruffle and corset lacing at the bust. Before checking out, click through all the paradise-ready iterations of this suit, because they certainly run the gamut. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

23 A Netted Maxi Dress That’ll Make You Look (And Feel) Like A Million Bucks Wander Agio Long Netted Cover-Up Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get ready to feel like a movie star in Wander Agio’s cover-up dress. Constructed with a knit polyester that’s not too heavy, the maxi dress is form-fitting throughout the body and hugs your shape to perfection. Meanwhile, long lantern sleeves help to balance out the heat of the thigh-high slit. Ready for some leg action, anyone? Seriously, imagine this thing with oversized sunnies and wedge heels in the south of France. Closer to home, you might make an appearance at your local beach club and it’ll look equally incredible there too. “It had me slaying on my vacation,” one shopper bragged. Available sizes: One size

24 This Ethereal Chiffon Cover-Up With Tonal Tassels Yincro Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up Amazon $27 See On Amazon Here’s an understated tassel cover-up option for minimalist aesthetics. It’s made with a chiffon fabric that’s sheer (not see-through, though) so your swimsuit will still show a bit underneath. The neckline can be worn off the shoulder as well, depending on your personal style that day. The best part? A lot of reviewers say that it’s wrinkle-resistant, with one person writing, “Packed in suitcase and did not wrinkle.” Throw it in your beach bag, and when you’re ready to don it, you’ll be looking coastal-chic. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

25 A Haute High-Neck Suit That Looks Much Pricier Than It Is Tempt Me One-Piece High-Neck Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sure, Tempt Me’s high-neck swimsuit is on the conservative side, but it still packs details that offer a little welcome appeal. There are mesh panels along the bust and back (that flashes some cleavage, but shouldn’t be too much), along with a narrow cut-out centered over the shoulder blades. The padded push-up bra adds shape, and there’s even a bow design underneath that hugs your waist. Hello, hotness. Besides that, this thing provides coverage and quality — and is on par with pricier styles. It’s “like a $100 bathing suit,” one shopper swore. Available sizes: One size

26 A Cute Rash Guard For Active Beach-Goers — Or To Protect Against Sunburn TSLA Half-Zip Front Rash Guard Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re doing water sports or lounging in the pool, this half-zip rash guard suit is an amazing option for scorching days. The super-stretchy material has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection, has water-shedding capabilities, and dries in a snap. The shirred sides feature an adjustable drawstring that can be made shorter or longer depending on your height. “I took up kayaking with a tiny group of friends, as it was a nice way to still social distance but allow us to get out and do something. This shirt protected my overly sensitive skin from the sun during these whole day excursions,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

27 This Chic One-Piece With A Peek-A-Boo Cut-Out Tempt Me Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: You don’t have to wear a skimpy string bikini or some intricate Kylie Jenner-esque cut-out monokini to look hot. (But by all means, do you!) To my point, however: Tempt Me’s one-piece swimmie proves as much. It has a peek-a-boo moment, but it’s not over the top. Plus, there is a full-coverage bottom, supportive shirring on the sides, and a vintage-inspired tie-knot top — you’re literally set. “This is probably the best fitting bathing suit I’ve had in my adult life,” one customer raved. Another wrote: “I find it hard to find a one piece bathing suit that covers what I want it to cover and also has the wow factor but this one checks the boxes.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 24 Plus

28 This Bandage Two-Piece In Neutrals & Punchy Brights Yonique High Waist Criss-Cross Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon No doubt, you’ll be sizzling in Yonique’s two-piece swimsuit set. The sweetheart top has a removable push-up padded bra that lifts and shapes like no other — with a cute bow and tiny cut-out details (for some much-needed airflow, I might add). Now, let’s discuss the bottoms: They a good substitute if you want a full-coverage fell without the high-waisted fit. The thick straps can be hiked up around your waist to create a ‘90s effect. “Red hot bikini! Wasn’t sure how I would like the split cross straps on bottoms, but they are so comfortable. Top fit perfect too with just right padding,” one customer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Sweet Ruffled Tunic That’s Airy Yet Substantial For Plenty Of Coverage Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon How pretty and functional is this Ekouaer cover-up? The ruffled hem and sleeves are charming additions to the otherwise laidback tunic silhouette — with an open tie back that couldn’t be prettier. The rayon blend is soft and ultra breathable with no sheerness in sight. “Loved that the material wasn't completely see-through yet not very heavy. It was the perfect length to be modest and loose enough to be comfy and not ridiculously baggy,” as one customer noted. Another seconded that it was “just thin enough to feel a breeze and not make me hot, but also thick enough to feel like I wasn't in only my swimsuit.” Some of the colorways even have a lace neckline for a little something extra. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

30 This Strappy Cut-Out Swimsuit That Hugs All The Right Places Yskkt High Waist Monokini Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Got curves? Available in sizes up to 4X, Yskkt’s cut-out tank monokini is a fan favorite. First off, don’t be intimated by the strappy sides. They have plenty of stretch and shoppers promised they were both smooth and comfortable. “This one makes me feel so confident and it fits absolutely perfect! It made me tear up because I love what I see in the mirror,” one shopper gushed. The thick shoulder straps on this one-piece are easily adjustable, so you can get the support you want before hitting the water. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

31 A Weightless Slip Dress With Whimsical Fringe CUPSHE Sleeveless Tassel Hem Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon So, this is gorgeous. Get ready to look absolutely angelic in this CUPSHE tassel slip dress that feels like you’re not wearing anything at all — and that’s the point, folks. I would definitely recommend you hand-wash this cotton-acrylic piece so the tasseled fringe doesn’t get absurdly tangled up — or, worse, ruined. If you don’t have the time or patiene, just make sure to at least use a laundry bag in the washing machine and hang it up to dry. Available sizes: One size

32 This 2000s-Inspired Marble Bikini And Cover-Up Set Romwe 3-Piece Drawstring Bikini Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Just a hunch: You’re going to be snapping selfies left and right in this Romwe mesh bikini set — and the likes and comments will pour in. The Y2K-inspired beach outfit comes with a string triangle top, thong bottom, and ruched drawstring mini skirt. (Who’s ready to book a flight to Miami?) “I love the thong bottoms aren't your traditional thong, it’s about 3 inches thicker so I don't have to worry about it riding up,” one customer added. Some of the colorways also have dress coverup options if that's more your speed. Available sizes: Large — 4X

33 This $25 Tunic With Lilly Pulitzer-Like Embroidery Just Love Short Resort Tunic Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to Palm Beach or Cape Cod, Just Love’s A-line dress is just posh enough — without feeling too stuffy. Cut from a T-shirt-like material with delicate contrasting embroidery, this half-sleeved tunic is pretty much an all-purpose dress that can be worn to the beach, out to dinner, or even as a nightgown. (Yes, it’s that soft and cozy). “I wore this while at a resort in the Bahamas. I loved that it doesn't really look like a cover-up,” as one customer pointed out. Available sizes: Small — 3X

34 This Stylish AF Bikini Set Featuring A Graphic One-Shouldered Top FAFOFA High Waist One-Shoulder Bikini Amazon $27 See On Amazon The ‘90s called — and this FAFOFA bikini answered. Fabricated from a stretchy nylon and spandex material that’s double-lined for total opacity even in the water, the trendy top comes with a graphic cut-out on the single shoulder in a silhouette that’s having a major moment. The bottoms are the most magical cut. Think: high-cut and high-waisted. Have a bigger bust? This bikini will work for you, too. It “provides a nice amount of [...] support for my ladies,” one customer noted in the reviews. The only downside? The tan lines — but it’s a small price to pay for this much style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 A Gauzy Maxi Skirt With Extra Versatility Hanna Nikole Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $17 See On Amazon My favorite aspect about this Hanna Nikole chiffon sarong? That’s easy — you can also wear the maxi skirt as a tube dress depending on your vibe that day. If you want a lot of coverage, though, this might not be for you, as the tie waist is open in the front. If that doesn’t bother you and you want to feel like a heavenly goddess, then you might want to go grab your credit card ASAP. One reviewer called this “big girl approved” while another wrote that they “felt like a model!” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 22-24 Plus

36 This Sporty-Chic Hoodie Dress To Protect From The Sun’s Strongest Rays BALEAF Long Sleeve Cover-Up Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Imagine: It’s a blistering hot day in July and your skin has been zapped — maybe too much — by the strongest sun of the season. What do you want to throw on? Something like this ultra-protective BALEAF cover-up, I’m willing to bet. The polyester-spandex construction has UPF 50+ sun protection that will protect sensitive skin from harsh rays or further damage. The design itself has a half-zip collar, long sleeves, and two pockets for your phone or cards. Oh, and there’s a drawstring hood to cover beach hair. Sold yet? Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

37 A Retro-Looking Halter Suit For Some Hollywood Glamor Yonique One-Piece Halter Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Want a one-piece swimsuit with no cut-outs and full-blown coverage that makes you look like a silver screen bombshell from the 1950s? I’ve got you. Here’s a vintage-inspired halter by Yonique that’s glam yet totally chill somehow. That’s because it has the sweetheart neckline with a hint of cleavage, but the rest of the one-piece leaves more to the imagination. Also, who doesn’t love a little ruching to spice things up? “I’m always looking for a cute swimsuit that doesn’t look like I’m wearing a dress or something an 80yo would wear,” one reviewer remarked. “This suit makes me feel pulled in and put together, covered but not too covered.” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

38 An Expensive-Looking Crochet Skirt That Will Inspire Glamorous Vacation Plans Yuemengxuan Mesh Sarong Cover-Up Amazon $23 See On Amazon I don’t know about you but this Yuemengxuan crochet fringe skirt screams Tulum to me — which makes me want to order it and book a flight to Mexico sooner rather than later. (Who’s with me?!) Luckily, this high-slit sarong is superbly affordable to counterbalance all the lofty vacations plans you may envision in this baby. “Even cuter than I expected,” a fan raved. “I cannot wait to wear this with my swimsuit on the beach in Jamaica! Material is stretchy & fits just right. Don't hesitate getting this!” (You don't have to tell me twice.) Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 This Chic Jumpsuit If You’re Not A Dress Or Skirt Person BUENOS NINOS Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’ve ever for a second thought that rompers don’t work for you, I am here to tell you that you’ve been misled. This spaghetti strap jumpsuit by BUENOS NINOS is a wardrobe gem. Are you worried it might look too baggy? Accessorize with a thin belt — and voilà! The effortless fabric is a breathable rayon that'll be a dream to wear après-beach, and the wide cropped leg won't drag on the ground even if you’re on the petite side. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers gave this five stars. Available sizes: Small — 3X

40 This Confidence-Boosting Bikini For Animal Print Lovers PRETTYGARDEN Front Knot Off-Shoulder Bikini Amazon $25 See On Amazon This PRETTYGARDEN two-piece is one of those bathing suits that seems difficult to wear, but it really isn’t. Like, sure, off-the-shoulder pieces are statements and can be troublesome for larger cup sizes, but this tie front one can transform into a halter for some support. The high-waisted bottoms definitely show some cheek, but take this opportunity to tan your booty — why not? “Sis. Get this swim suit..! Don’t even play!! I’m really glad that the material is not cheap .. I look good and you can too,” one passionate shopper urged. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

