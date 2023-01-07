These Insanely Popular Clothes Under $35 On Amazon Could Easily Cost Way More Than They Do

Here’s a surprise to no one — expensive-looking clothes don’t have to come with a high price tag. In fact, you can pull off trendy and sophisticated looks for just $35 or less, thanks to the selection of chic pieces on Amazon. And at the same time, your bank account will be thanking you. Below, there are incredibly popular clothes, shoes, and jewelry for any season, any size, and all for reasonable prices.

Freshen up your closet or elevate what you already have with these wardrobe must-haves. If you want cozy, there are warm sweatshirts, joggers, and oversize scarves. For a classic look, you might like a crisp collared shirt, stretchy ponte pants, flexible ballet flats, or a delicate cubic zirconia necklace. If you’re going for more of a statement, you could throw on a shaggy coat with ’70s vibes, a stylish off-the-shoulder ribbed blouse, or a satin leopard print midi skirt. And that’s just the beginning – did I mention there are also buttery soft leggings, amazingly comfortable wireless bras, and lacy boyshorts underwear, all with thousands of glowing reviews?

Whether you’re looking for some wardrobe basics, a party dress, or the perfect workout set, you’ll find what you need on this list. Get ready for a lot of compliments because there are tons of chic yet affordable pieces that could easily cost more than they do.

1 A Lightweight Crewneck Sweater That Comes In Tons Of Colors Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater is a wardrobe staple and comes with over 11,000 five-star ratings. It’s warm yet lightweight, with a comfortable fit and ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hem. It comes in 39 colors and prints, like leopard, cheetah, or stripes, and if you can’t decide, you may just have to snag a few. Sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X | Colors: 39

2 This Chic Satin Pencil Skirt In A Leopard Print Keasmto Satin Midi Leopard Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you dress it down with a T-shirt and flats or dress it up with heels, this high-rise midi skirt is ready for any season. It’s made of smooth satin in leopard print — and if you want neutral options, it also comes in black and brown. One reviewer raved that it’s so “French chic” and “looks expensive despite the price.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 3

3 A 10-Pack Of Jersey Cotton Underwear With A Little Stretch Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With over 131,000 reviews and a stellar 4.5-star rating, this 10-pack of underwear is a popular choice. They have a bikini cut and are made with a lightweight, breathable jersey cotton blend with a touch of spandex for stretch. They’re comfortable, tagless, and machine washable. And if you don’t need 10 on hand, they also come in a six-pack. Sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large | Colors and styles: 36

4 A Satin Robe That Feels So Luxurious Super Shopping-zone Plus Size Satin Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nothing says luxury like this soft, satin robe. It’s long-sleeved, hits above the knee, and features a belt tie closure. And if the belt is too short, you can reach out to the seller for a longer one at no charge. It comes in 24 jewel tones and floral prints, so you’re sure to find just what you’re looking for. Sizes: 1X — 4X | Colors: 24

5 This Classic White Collared Shirt That’s A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this crisp, white collared shirt in your wardrobe. It goes with work pants, jeans, and everything in between. The shirt is made of soft, tumbled poplin that’s machine washable and has a fit that falls between tailored and oversize. And since it comes in 21 colors and prints, you can get more than the classic white. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 21

6 A Cubic Zirconia Necklace That Adds A Touch Of Bling Amazon Collection Pendant Necklace Amazon $17 See On Amazon This cubic zirconia necklace adds understated elegance to any outfit and is an affordable alternative to real diamonds. It features a single stone set in platinum, rose gold, or yellow gold-plated sterling silver, leaving one reviewer to rave, “Stunning stone, looks 100% real.” The cable chain necklace can be adjusted to 16, 17, or 18 inches for the perfect length. Carat total weight: 1, 2, or 3 | Metal types: 3

7 These Stretchy Ponte Pants That Fit Just Right Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $14 See On Amazon Ponte pants are the beautiful trifecta of leggings, skinny pants, and trousers. What gives these ponte pants their fit and stretch is a mix of double-knit ponte fabric with nylon and elastane. They’re snug through the hip, thigh, and leg, and one reviewer reports, “They fit perfect without being too tight.” Best of all, they’re machine washable and available in short, regular, and tall inseams. Sizes: X-Small Short — XX-Large Short | Colors: 13

8 A Versatile Pair Of Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $19 See On Amazon These lightweight ballet flats can be worn running errands, going to work, or dressed up with something more formal. They’re made of soft, faux leather with some elastic for flexibility and fit, and the inside includes faux suede microfiber that won’t irritate your feet. Based on customer reviews, the brand recommends sizing up half a size. Sizes: 5 — 15, includes wide | Colors: 35

9 A Soft, Oversize Wrap Scarf For Chilly Nights Amazon Goodthreads Wrap Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon When temperatures drop, this wrap scarf is sure to keep you warm. Made of soft and cozy acrylic, it comes in nine different plaid and stripe options that you’ll want to drape around any outfit. One fan reports, “I keep one in the car, one on my chair at home, and another in my locker at work!” Sizes: One size | Colors: 9

10 A Set Of 5 Gold-Plated Bracelets For Layering Conran Kremix Gold Chain Bracelet Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon These gold-plated bracelets can be layered together or worn alone as a delicate accent piece. Each size-adjustable bracelet features a different design, from a flat snake chain to a paperclip chain. They’re made of a lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic alloy plating that won’t irritate your skin, and come in a few styles in gold or silver colors. Styles and colors: 5

11 A Stylish Pair Of Stretchy, Pull-On Jeggings Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $29 See On Amazon These stretchy jeggings are so comfortable you might forget you’re wearing them at all. They pull on easily and feature breathable cotton, durable polyester, and flexible elastane, and as one reviewer reports, they’re “comfortable to wear all day.” There are even two front and two back pockets. Plus, you can get them with short, regular, or long inseams for a perfect length. Sizes: 0 — 30 Plus | Colors: 23

12 These Casual & Comfortable Everyday Sneakers Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Sneakers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cute, casual, and comfortable, this pair of canvas sneakers checks all the boxes. They feature a thick rubber sole, cotton laces, and one reviewer raved that they go with “sun dresses, shorts, and leggings - absolutely everything!!” In terms of fit, the sneakers have a medium width, so the brand recommends going half a size up if you have wide feet. Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 5

13 A Trendy Off-The-Shoulder Top Romwe Cross Off Shoulder Ribbed Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a wrap detail and an asymmetrical shoulder that shows off just a peek of skin, this long-sleeve ribbed-knit blouse is warm and trendy. And once you put it on, it doesn’t slide down your shoulders. One reviewer reports, “It was able to withstand an entire night of dancing.” For the best fit, the brand recommends sizing up, as this blouse runs small. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus | Colors and styles: 26

14 These Knit Jeggings That Are Stretchy & Comfortable Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re dressing for something professional or more casual, these pull-on jeggings are just what you need. They have the right amount of stretch for a snug fit through your hip, thighs, and legs but aren’t so tight that they’re restrictive. They also come in short, regular, and long inseams. Sizes: X-Small Short — 6X Long | Colors and styles: 17

15 A Sports Bra & Legging Set For Sweaty Workouts Hotexy Seamless Workout Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon No matter how hard you’re sweating, this workout set has got you covered. It features a racerback sports bra and leggings combo made of moisture-wicking polyester and spandex with four-way stretch to back up every squat and plank. Best of all, it’s all machine washable and comes in 22 colors with some long-sleeve options. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 22

16 This Ruffled Dress That’s Perfect For Any Party UGUEST Mini Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get the party started with this V-neck wrap dress. It has a light, airy vibe, courtesy of the ruffled hem and fluttery sleeves, and can easily pair with heels, sandals, or flats. The dress also has an elastic waist and an adjustable belt. There’s even a closure at the neckline so you can set it to your preferred depth. Sizes: 4 — 22 | Colors and styles: 27

17 A Comfy & Oversize Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt Trendy Queen Oversized Quarter Zip Sweatshirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re leaving the gym or lounging at home, this quarter-zip sweatshirt will keep you warm and cozy. It has an oversize fit, but reviewers report that it’s not so big that it’s overly baggy. The material is buttery soft, and one reviewer reports, “I can wear it with everything.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 23

18 These Cubic Zirconia Earrings That Sparkle & Shine Amazon Collection Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Swarovski Zirconia Leverback Earrings Amazon $26 See On Amazon Here’s another piece of cubic zirconia jewelry that can give you sparkle and shine like diamonds for a fraction of the price. These earrings are set in platinum-plated sterling silver but are also available in rose-gold- and yellow-gold-plated. Reviewers report that they’re comfortable, with some even wearing them to bed and in the shower with no irritation. Carat total weight: 1, 2, or 3 | Metal types: 3

19 These Wide Leg Palazzo Pants For Going Out Or Lounging Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon These palazzo pants come with over 23,000 five-star ratings, and it’s easy to see why. They’re made from a super soft blend of polyester and spandex and feature a pull-on waistband that makes them comfortable, stretchy, and the ultimate lounging pants. But they’re more than that — the wide, fluid drape also works with heels for a night out. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 49

20 A Form-Fitting Long-Sleeved Turtleneck Dress BORIFLORS Long-Sleeved Turtleneck Body-Con Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon A dress that’s chic and warm? Yes, please. This long-sleeved, bodycon dress has a turtleneck and a light fleece lining to keep you toasty, plus spandex for flexibility. It’s soft, comfortable, and easy to dress up or down. Another plus: Reviewers report it comes with a lot of compliments. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 9

21 This Long, Lightweight Cardigan With Pockets Amazon Essentials Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a lightweight sweater that will keep you a little warm but not overheated, look no further than this flowy cardigan. It’s made of breathable cotton, soft modal, and moisture-wicking polyester. There are also pockets, which one reviewer reports “is a huge plus,” and another describes as “perfection.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors and styles: 20

22 A Dainty Monogram Heart Necklace Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This close-fitting necklace comes with a delicate heart and chain that makes it lightweight and easy to wear every day. It’s made of 14-karat gold-plated brass, and you can get it with one letter or layer a few necklaces and spell out whatever word you want. You can also get it with a cubic zirconia border for an extra bit of bling. Styles: 54

23 A Deep V-Neck Sweater That Can Be Worn 2 Ways softome Deep V-Neck Wrap Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can wear this wrap sweater in two very stylish ways: by keeping the deep V-neck in the front or the back. Either way, the lightweight material will drape comfortably, giving you a bit of warmth and showing off a bit of skin. And if you’d like some more coverage, it pairs nicely with a tank top, camisole, or bralette underneath. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 6

24 A Pair Of Denim Jeggings That Look Just Like Jeans Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $29 See On Amazon When you’re wearing these denim jeggings, it might be hard for anyone to tell that they’re not actual jeans. They’re made from smooth and stretchy fabric and have two front and back pockets for comfort and convenience. And if you’re looking for the perfect length, they come in short, regular, and long inseams. Sizes: 0— 30 Plus | Colors: 23

25 A Shaggy Jacket With A Vintage Feel SySea Shaggy Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon This shaggy jacket comes with a lot of compliments, according to reviewers. It has layers of fluffy faux fur and polyester fringe that give it a vintage ‘70s feel and make it the perfect statement piece. “I love it,” wrote one fan, “I’ve seen similar high end jackets for five times the price.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9

26 This Wireless Bra That’s Comfy & Supportive Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a bra with comfort, coverage, and support, this lightly lined wireless bra is a solid pick. It’s made of nylon with spandex for stretch and breathability and features comfortable wide straps and supportive side panels. One reviewer reports, “I don't even notice I'm wearing it.” The bra is machine washable, too. Sizes: X-Small — 2X | Colors: 13

28 These Form-Fitting Tank Tops That Can Be Worn Alone Or Layered Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 30,000 five-star ratings, you know this two-pack of versatile tank tops is good. The tanks are lightweight, breathable, and stretchy, and you can wear them with just about anything. One shopper reports, “It looks great under sweaters, leather jackets, with jeans, etc.” And with 37 colors available, you can buy one in every shade. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 37

29 A Pair Of Flared Yoga Pants You Can Wear All Day TOPYOGAS Crossover Bootleg Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with 25% spandex and 75% nylon, these wide-legged yoga pants are designed to move with your body. They’re also quick-drying, breathable, and opaque enough to keep you dry and covered for every downward dog. The pants feature a high-waisted design with a V-shape that “gives great support,” according to one reviewer. Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 11

30 A Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt Made From Recycled Polyester Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a classic sweatshirt, this tagless Hanes crewneck is the perfect match. It has ribbed details at the collar, cuffs, and waistband for that distinctive sweatshirt look and a length that sits below your waist. It’s also made with up to 5% recycled polyester created from plastic bottles, plus soft, breathable cotton that will keep you cozy and comfortable. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9

31 A 5-Pack Of Soft Bamboo Underwear With Lace Trim Knitlord Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s lightweight, moisture-wicking, breathable bamboo and stretchy spandex that make this five-pack of underwear so soft and comfortable. And it’s the touch of lace and a small bow that gives them a little extra style. Plus, one reviewer reports that they “leave minimal to no panty lines.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 2

32 A Fan Favorite Pair Of Buttery Soft Leggings SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 61,000 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say these super soft leggings are a popular pick amongst shoppers. They’re high-waisted with lightweight, moisture-wicking polyester and stretchy spandex that’s also opaque and comfortable. One reviewer reports, “They work great for trips to the gym, tap dancing class, and as fashion leggings with sweaters and tunic tops.” Sizes: One size & One size plus | Colors: 25 | Fit type: Capri, full length, full length with pockets

33 A Cozy Flannel Shacket With A Relaxed Fit Yeokou Color Block Plaid Flannel Shacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon The shacket — a cross between a shirt and a jacket — is perfect for transitional seasons or for keeping warm on a chilly day. This plaid shacket features a button closure, two side pockets, and a relaxed fit that can even be worn over sweaters or hoodies. It also has a soft polyester blend with a bit of spandex for stretch. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 13

34 A Sultry Slip Dress That Fits Like A Glove AnotherChill Long Slip Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This form-fitting bodycon dress is sure to turn heads wherever you go. It features adjustable spaghetti straps and a fishtail hemline that gives a mermaid effect, and it’s made of soft, breathable polyester and spandex to hug your body and keep you comfortable. It’s also available with long sleeves and a shorter cut if you’re looking for a different style. Sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large | Colors and styles: 18

35 A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Tights That Are Super Toasty Vero Monte Thermal Winter Tights Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pair of fleece-lined tights can be a game-changer in colder weather. Just pull them up and the spandex and elastic waistband will make sure they don’t roll down or bunch up. Wear them with skirts, dresses, or under jeans when temperatures start to drop. They also come in two-packs so you can have a backup set on hand. Sizes: Small-Medium and Large-X-Large | Colors: 6

36 A Long-Sleeve Bodysuit With Plenty Of Stretch & Coverage MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon When you want that smooth, tucked-in look with high-waisted pants, shorts, or a skirt, search no further than this long-sleeve bodysuit with over 27,000 five-star ratings. Made of super soft and breathable modal, plus stretchy spandex, it will move with you and stay form-fitting. It also features a mock turtleneck design and two snap buttons at the bottom. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 29

37 This Versatile Bodysuit That’s Soft & Seamless IN'VOLAND Short-Sleeved Scoop-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made of soft, breathable cotton and stretchy spandex, this short-sleeve bodysuit can add a seamless line to any outfit. There are snaps at the bottom for taking on and off, and it comes in 27 colors and prints. One fan raves, “Can't wait to buy six more of these.” Sizes: 12-Plus — 24-Plus | Colors and styles: 27

38 A 6-Pack Of Lacy Boyshort Underwear That Are Machine Washable Barbra's Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This six-pack of lacy underwear might look delicate, but they’re durable enough for the washing machine. They’re made of silky nylon and stretchy spandex with a cotton liner and cut in a comfortable, boyshort style. One fan raved, “Probably the best underwear I have ever purchased.” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 2

39 A Classic Turtleneck Sweater That Everyone Needs In Their Closet Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a mix of cotton, modal, and polyester, this knit turtleneck sweater is soft, breathable, and super comfortable. It’s also one of those wardrobe staples that go with anything. Layer it with winter sweaters, jackets, and vests, or wear it alone. And according to reviewers, the neckline stays in place and doesn’t slouch or slip down as you wear it. Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors and styles: 23

40 A Pair Of Cute Fleece Joggers That Come In 39 Colors Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These comfy joggers come with over 20,000 five-star ratings, plus a range of colors and sizes. They’re made of soft, breathable French terry fleece with elastic cuffs, two pockets, and an adjustable drawstring waistband. Reviewers found the fit to be not too baggy and not too snug — just the right cozy thickness. Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 39

41 A Flowy Tunic With Pockets Shiaili Spring Tunic Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Pockets are amazing, and this flowy tunic’s got ‘em. Made of breathable knit cotton with a line of sheer chiffon at the hem, it’s also soft and comfortable. Reviewers report the fabric is light enough to pair with a cardigan but not so thin that you can’t wear it alone, and the mid-thigh length is perfect to match it with leggings. Sizes: 1X — 5X | Colors: 11

42 These High-Waisted Pull-On Pants For Dressing Up Or Down ALLEGRACE Slim Fit Pull-on High Waist Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These legging pants have four-way stretch, a high rise, and an elastic waistband for a comfy yet stylish fit. There are two pockets in the front and back (that are actually functional), and an easy pull-on design. Reviewers love that they look great for work, dressed up with heels, or dressed down with flats. Sizes: 1X — 26-Plus | Colors: 8

43 These Cropped Trousers With A Stylish Bow At The Waist Grace Karin Cropped Trousers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Featuring a high waist design, an elastic waistband, and a stylish belt (that’s also removable), these cropped trousers have a lot going for them. They’re lightweight, flowy, and even include two functional front pockets. Reviewers also found them comfortable and loved how many compliments they got when wearing them. Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 45

44 A Flared Mini Skirt That’s So Cute Romwe Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon It’s easy to like this skater skirt. It’s fitted at the waist and flares out in a twirly, bouncy cut that hits right above the knee. The material is stretchy and comfortable, and it can add just the right flair to any outfit. One fan reports, “This skirt made me feel so dang cute.” Sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus | Colors and styles: 30