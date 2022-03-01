To me, the TikTok algorithm is the beauty gift that keeps on giving. (I know I can't be the only one who’s had at least one conversation about slugging or Bella Hadid's jawline in the last couple of weeks.) So when I heard about the tanning nasal spray trend on the app, I was instantly intrigued. After all, how could you not be? Just the term ‘tanning nasal spray’ sounds pretty out there — and how they supposedly work does, as well.

Basically, these nasal sprays are inhaled before sun exposure or a tanning bed session and allegedly result in a deeper, long-lasting tan and no sunburn.

But like anything floating around on social media, it's always best to do a little — or, in this case, a lot — of research. As it turns out, this tanning nasal spray trend that TikTokers are sharing is cause for concern for experts in the industry.

I chatted with Natalia Radosz, owner of airbrushing tanning studio Glow 2 Go NYC, to get the deets on why this trend is raising red flags.

What The Heck Is A Tanning Nasal Spray?

When I first saw the videos floating around on TikTok, I had a ton of questions — and some concerns about how they work.

As Radosz explains, “Tanning nasal sprays are sprays that contain melanotan or tyrosine. Melanotan is an unregulated chemical that supports melanogenesis. This is the process by which melanin is produced in the skin.”

In short, “People are using these sprays to produce pigment in their skin without having to ... apply product topically,” Radosz says.

Are Tanning Nasal Sprays Safe?

While being able to skip your spray tan sessions may sound like a win, Radosz notes that this trend is "incredibly dangerous" for a few reasons. For starters, any UV tan is inherently unsafe and can raise your risk of skin cancer and skin damage.

Additionally, these tanning nasal sprays are not regulated or approved by the FDA. Radosz shares that their ingredients aren't well-known, and there is limited research to support the claims that the brands are making.

Also cause for concern is how the cosmetic-focused nasal spray is inhaled into the lungs, therefore making its way to the bloodstream quickly. According to Radosz, the sprays’ unregulated ingredients list and the lack of research around the effects of absorbing melanotan and tyrosine through the nasal passages makes inhaling the contents of these sprays wholly unsafe. In fact, users could potentially suffer from issues like increased blood pressure, new moles and freckles, vomiting, flushing of the face, and nausea.

The Bottom Line

Our expert has a few words of wisdom for anyone who might still be considering using this tanning alternative: “Under no circumstance should you ever use these sprays,” Radosz tells Bustle. “Not only is there not enough research on these sprays, but they are not FDA approved [or] regulated and we have no idea the lasting long-term effects.”

“The only safe way to tan is to use a sunless tanning option, like spray tans. At Glow 2 Go NYC, we take excellent care of all of our clients and provide them with safe, healthy-looking tans.”

The Best Self-Tanners To Use Instead

If you can't get to your fave spray-tanning salon, there are tons of tried-and-true at-home self-tanners that’ll not only deliver a skin-healthy sun-kissed glow, but also won't potentially cause health concerns later. TikTok can sit this one out.

This lightweight, non-comedogenic mousse provides natural, streak-free results. Plus, the quick-drying, no-transfer formula will stay on your skin (and not on your sheets), and there are two shade options available to perfectly suit your natural tone.

This one is worth the splurge: Formulated with all skin tones in mind, this moisturizing, floral-scented self-tanner can be applied every two to three days via the included velvety applicator mitt. The formula boasts hibiscus flower extract for a radiant, hydrated finish and a gorgeous golden glow that’s earned this product a cult following.

Infused with skin-loving ingredients, this overnight, hypoallergenic facial tanner goes on clear and gives skin a gradual tan over one to three nights for a customizable glow. The formula is infused with ingredients like antioxidant-dense cacay and babassu seed oils and moisturizing shea and cupuacu butters.

Formulated with green tea and aloe vera, these single-use biodegradable towelettes make application super simple and totally mess-free. Plus, they don’t have that distinctive self-tanner odor that other products may leave behind.

