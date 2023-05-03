There’s a wide array of chocolatey, espresso-y hair color hues in this world, but the one that stands out the most right now is toasted brunette — a rich, golden brown that looks extra lush, especially in a sea of cooler mushroom tones and icy blondes. While lighter strands are also having a moment, it’s never a bad time to lean into your Dakota Johnson era and go brunette.

What sets this shade apart? Toasted brunette is a shiny dark brown with just a hint of a warm, golden undertone, says Olivia Casanova, a colorist at IGK Salon in New York City. “It differentiates itself from other brunettes because of its ability to reflect the light,” she tells Bustle. The dark brown helps your strands appear hydrated and healthy, while the flecks of gold add a dose of shine.

If you want to see the shade in action, look no further than Hailey Bieber, Camila Morrone, Anne Hathaway, and of course Dakota Johnson, all of whom have been bopping around with extra-glossy brown hair. “It’s definitely the color for influencers,” says celebrity hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott — so chances are you’ve spotted it on social media, too. “I’m personally a huge fan of this color,” she adds. And although it looks new and fresh, Cabott says the color has a timelessness to it.

If you’re considering adding a bit more depth to your ’do, keep reading for everything you need to know about toasted brunette.

What Is Toasted Brunette Hair?

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While some brunette shades can appear flat, toasted brunette is all about working in subtle, light-reflecting golden hues. “It’s a great way to be brunette while adding warmth and dimension,” Cabott says.

That said, unlike some of the fun trends that are making the rounds — like cherry coke hair and petal pink — toasted brunette is more natural and effortless-looking. “It could easily be mistaken for someone’s natural hair color,” Casanova says. “It’s definitely customizable to a variety of skin tones, too. Just ask your colorist to formulate something that’s complementary to your skin’s undertone and eye color.”

What To Know Before Dyeing Your Hair Toasted Brunette

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

The toasted brunette look is considered low maintenance, but it all depends on your original hair color. “If you’re already a natural brunette, this look is a relatively easy one to achieve and to maintain,” Casanova tells Bustle. It’s just about adding a little extra depth.

For other colors, like blonde, you’re looking at every four to six weeks for touch-ups — something to keep in mind if you’re on a budget or super busy. “If you ever did decide to go back to blonde as well, it would be a fairly large corrective color service that could possibly take more than one session, depending on what kind of dye was used [and] how long you were dyeing it for,” Casanova explains.

How To Maintain Toasted Brunette Hair

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

To keep your toasted brunette extra toasty, schedule regular salon visits to refresh your color. That way you’ll re-up the brown shade while maintaining the golden undertones, which have a tendency to dim as time goes on. “I always tell my clients to avoid hot water when washing, too,” Casanova says. “It makes a world of a difference when trying to prevent your color from fading.”

It also doesn’t hurt to pick up a color-depositing shampoo and conditioner to extend your hair dye between touch-ups. Casanova recommends the Davines Alchemic in the shade chocolate. Keep this conditioner — or one like it — in your shower, and you’ll be all set.

As a finishing touch, be careful when using heat, whether it’s a hot blast from your blow dryer or a sizzling flat iron. “Heat from hot tools can cause your color to oxidize and fade faster,” Casanova explains. Try air drying or using a heat protectant spray. Even though it’s right there in the name, you don’t want your toasted brunette to actually be toasted.

