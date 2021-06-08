With tons of summer events on the horizon (weddings! vacations! weekend brunches!), I’m giving more thought to the skin care and beauty routines that fell by the wayside during the year’s colder (read: less social) months. And while I’m excited to play around with trending summer beauty products and glam details — like bold nails, glittery eye gel, and vivid lip colors — I also don’t want to lose the peaceful, therapeutic approach to skin care and self-care that comes when you have the time to slow down, breathe, and take time for yourself.
For me, that means spending a few extra minutes indulging in salt scrubs and scalp serums while in the shower, pampering myself with lip oils and clarifying masks afterward, and keeping beauty low-key with a multi-stick or just one or two pops of color at once.
With this approach in mind, I’ve rounded up some under-the-radar summer beauty products from some fan-favorite brands — including Black woman-owned lines like Butter by Keba and easy-on-the-wallet staples like e.l.f. Cosmetics. And there’s always a reason to treat yourself to a splurge, like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s celebrity-loved line.
Read on for everything you’ll want to stock your bathroom and beach bag with this season.
