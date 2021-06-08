With tons of summer events on the horizon (weddings! vacations! weekend brunches!), I’m giving more thought to the skin care and beauty routines that fell by the wayside during the year’s colder (read: less social) months. And while I’m excited to play around with trending summer beauty products and glam details — like bold nails, glittery eye gel, and vivid lip colors — I also don’t want to lose the peaceful, therapeutic approach to skin care and self-care that comes when you have the time to slow down, breathe, and take time for yourself.

For me, that means spending a few extra minutes indulging in salt scrubs and scalp serums while in the shower, pampering myself with lip oils and clarifying masks afterward, and keeping beauty low-key with a multi-stick or just one or two pops of color at once.

With this approach in mind, I’ve rounded up some under-the-radar summer beauty products from some fan-favorite brands — including Black woman-owned lines like Butter by Keba and easy-on-the-wallet staples like e.l.f. Cosmetics. And there’s always a reason to treat yourself to a splurge, like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s celebrity-loved line.

Read on for everything you’ll want to stock your bathroom and beach bag with this season.

Bustle Shop is Bustle’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Double Duty Primer Acne Fighting Putty Primer- 1.8% Salicylic Acid e.l.f. Cosmetics $12 View product If you tend to break out during the summer months (the sweat, heat, and humidity can do that to you), look to this double-duty primer from e.l.f. Cosmetics. Not only will it help smooth skin for better, longer-lasting makeup application, but the formula also features acne-fighting salicylic acid to reduce redness and prevent future breakouts.

A Refreshing, Glow-Getting Mist Pink Cactus Serum Mist 80ml Starskin $42 View product With a blend of prickly pear cactus, baobab and camellia japonica seed oils, this mist provides skin with a dose of hydration and illumination whenever you need it. Stash it in your beach bag to refresh throughout the day, and also use it before you head out at night as a moisturizing and glow-enhancing makeup-setting spray.

A Silicone-Free Curl Cream Curl-Defining Whip 5.5oz Virtue Labs $38 View product Curly, coily, and wavy strands will love this hydrating, curl-defining cream that fights frizz without the use of silicone — or that crunchy curl feel (you know the one). Protective against summer humidity and environmental pollutants, its lightweight whipped formula also boasts nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin B5, and linseed extract to help revive damaged cuticles.

A Budget-Friendly Lip Balm Ride or Die Lip Balm e.l.f. Cosmetics $6 View product At just $6, this lip balm is infused with jojoba oil for the hit of hydration your lips will need after being in the sun and salt water all day. The sheer red berry color and fruity scent of this “Boss Berry” shade is also so enticing. Need more reasons to make this lip balm your personal ride or die? It’s 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free.

A Cocktail-Inspired Lip Exfloriator Piña Colada Lip Exfoliator Three Ships $13 View product While we’re on the subject of lips, you can perfect your pout with the aid of an exfoliator, like this under-$15 summer beauty product from Three Ships. Massage a pea-size amount on lips and then rinse off. The sugar in the formula will gently buff away dead skin and flakes for smooth lipstick application, while the avocado oil and shea butter moisturize and nourish dehydrated lips. The piña colada-flavor is a beachy bonus.

A Deliciously Scented Salt Scrub Bath Salt Scrub (8 oz.) Butter By Keba $20 View product Made with Dead Sea salt and grape seed oil, this deliciously scented bath salt scrub will turn your tub into a spa with just one scoop. The salt will exfoliate your skin until it’s soft and glowy, and the essential oils will leave you moisturized and smelling like aromatherapy personified.

A Luxurious Treat For Your Scalp Dr. Barbara Sturm Beauty Scalp Serum (50 mL) Dr. Barbara Sturm $100 View product News flash: Your scalp needs as much TLC as the rest of your head. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Scalp Serum is a fantastic way to lend it some love: Just apply it to the scalp with wet or dry hair and massage it in. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and purslane to help combat dryness and promote healthy, shiny hair.

A Holy Grail Body Butter Body Butter Butter By Keba $22 View product For velvety soft (but not greasy) skin, massage this shea-based body butter all over after a shower. Available in a variety of fragrances like the clean, woody La Vera or tropical, coconut-infused Lotus Nut, Butter by Keba’s star product also contains candelilla wax, which can help reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

A Clarifying Mask That’s Worth The Splurge Clarifying Mask Dr. Barbara Sturm $145 View product This mask is a major multitasker: It improves the skin’s moisture barrier, absorbs excess sebum, and soothes and calms skin. With repeated use (twice weekly is recommended), it can even help minimize the look of fine lines.

A Perfect Red Nail Polish The Perfect Red Nail Artist Polish Emilie Heathe $28 View product This long-wearing nail polish, enhanced with bamboo extract, vitamin E, biotin, and coconut oil demands prime real estate on your vanity. The intense color gives you statement-making nails, while the custom Japanese bottle is like a bonus art piece. If you fall in love with more than one shade, the bottles stick together via magnet for easy organization and packability.

A Multitasking Pigment Stick Monochromatic Multi Stick e.l.f. Cosmetics $5 View product Spend less time getting ready and more time enjoying the sun with friends with this easy cream-to-powder multi stick. Swipe the pigment onto eyes, lips, or cheeks — wherever you’d like a flush of dreamy, blendable color.

A Thoughtfully Formulated Eyeshadow Palette The Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette / Rowdy Rose Nude PYT Beauty $28 View product Just as great for a natural look as it is for a bold, moody eye, this vegan and 100 percent cruelty-free eyeshadow palette makes it easy to achieve some of summer’s best makeup trends. And at $28 for 12 shades plus free delivery, you may have a hard time finding a reason not to add these shimmering shades to your collection.

Bustle Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of Bustle Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.