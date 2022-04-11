With Y2K-era aesthetics inspiring almost countless beauty trends, it was only a matter of time before plumped, lustrous lips made their comeback, too. And now they have, thanks to TikTok’s nostalgia-fanatic devotees: Dozens of glossy lip products have gone viral on the platform this year, several of which have continually sold out (case in point: Clinique’s Black Honey). But beauty buffs aren’t hoarding Juicy Tubes this time around: Instead, they’re prioritizing hydration and opting for glossy yet nourishing lip oils. And one popular example is none other than the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil.

Currently, #lipoil has a whopping 229 million views on TikTok, while #DiorLipOil — the hashtag for TikTok’s beloved (and often out-of-stock) Dior Lip Glow Oil — is not far behind with 96.1 million. That said, Clarins’ Lip Comfort Oil, another cult-favorite product from the early 2000s, is catching up — and quickly: The #ClarinsLipOil hashtag has already amassed 6.3 million on the platform. Seeing as Dior’s oil is increasingly difficult to obtain, the latter is well on its way to taking over as TikTok’s top lip oil. Intrigued, I simply had to give Clarins’ viral oil a try... while it was still in stock, at least (several shades are sold out on Ulta). Read on for my honest thoughts on the Clarins Lip Oil, below.

Fast Facts

Price: $27

$27 Best for: A hydrating and glossy finish

A hydrating and glossy finish Your rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Brand: Clarins

Clarins Clean/Cruelty-Free? No

No What we like: Glossy finish, moisturizing, easy to apply, luxurious feel

Glossy finish, moisturizing, easy to apply, luxurious feel What we don't like: Not very long-lasting, not vegan or cruelty-free

The Clarins Comfort Lip Oil

The Clarins product is a soft and silky lip oil that hydrates your pout while also giving the illusion of a mirror-like shine. Its nourishing properties come from its blend of three organic plant extracts — sweetbriar rose oil, jojoba oil, and hazelnut oil — which help to moisturize, protect, and plump the skin. Meanwhile, it delivers a delicate pop of color and luminescent shine, just like any standard lip gloss would. It’s basically the best of both the makeup and skin care worlds, fitting in perfectly with the ongoing boom of makeup that offers skin benefits.

“We want to take care of our skin while also being able to do glam,” Molly Thompson-Tubridy, New York City-based makeup artist and skin care expert, says of the trend. “I think a lot of people are taking skin care more seriously, [and] the Clarins lip oil hydrates, nourishes, and soothes chapped lips while also giving the gloss illusion.” What’s more, Clarins’ formula gives that coveted shine without the usual, less-desired side effects, such as stickiness. “It’s not nearly as sticky as other glosses out there, so you can wear it on a windy day,” Thompson-Tubridy notes, and I can concur: I’ve now worn the lip oil on multiple windy days, and it has indeed spared my hair — yet still looks as sleek as ever.

First Impression

My lips are always dry — like, I’m perpetually reapplying Aquaphor — which is why I was so drawn to this oil from the get-go. I’ve always loved adding shine to my lips, but most products dry them out. To this day, I’ve only found one standard lipstick my lips can tolerate (Tom Ford’s Lip Color Lipstick), and I usually have to skip on gloss as my skin immediately soaks it all up, rendering the product useless. But the Clarins Lip Oil has proven itself as an ideal in-between: I tried it alone, as well as over historically-drying lipsticks, and it works beautifully as a comforting and hydrating layer that prevents the base color from becoming dry — even on super dry, long-lasting lip stains. It also adds a beautiful, brilliant finish to the lips, giving the illusion of a plumper pout. Thus, I’m obsessed with using it as a liquid lip color topper, though I still suggest it as a standalone oil: It hydrates so well and looks so good, I see no reason to not wear it whenever possible.

Wearing Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in shade ‘Pitaya.’ Danielle Sinay

The Results

The finished look is gorgeous, but there’s one downside: It requires a decent amount of re-application, assuming you want to maintain the high-gloss Y2K aesthetic. “It settles onto the lips, which is great for moisture, but if you want the gloss to last it does need reapplication more often,” Thompson-Tubridy tells Bustle. Having worn it out several times now, I don’t have to reapply it for that sheen as often as other glosses, but you can tell when the shine fades. That said, the moisture does last all day and night, so it might not matter if you prioritize moisture over glossiness.

Worth It?

At $27, the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil falls somewhere in the middle of similar products; Dior’s version is $35, and some drugstore options fall in the single digits. That said, I do believe this is a decent price due to how well it hydrates and the difference it’s made in my lips even after wearing it with long-lasting (and drying) lipsticks. Therefore, I do think the cost is worth it, though there are very similar products that are a bit less: Laneige’s Lip Glowy Balm ($17), Tower28’s Jelly Lip Gloss ($15), and LYS Beauty’s Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil ($12) all hydrate and elicit shine without excess stickiness.

Final Verdict

If you love the look of shiny, plump lips, you’ll adore this lip oil. It goes on smooth, feels comfortable, and is easy to apply without a mirror nearby. Plus, it gives the lips such a gorgeously gleaming finish while maintaining a light and airy texture, elevating everything from your no-makeup-makeup look to full-on glam. What’s more, its new-and-improved packing comes with a contoured lip wand, so it cups your lips while applying the product, thus preventing you from wasting too much during application. TL;DR? My perpetually dry lips and I are huge fans.