11 V-Day Gifts For Every Beauty Lover In Your Life — All Under $20

The sweetest day of the year is quickly approaching. Although Valentine's Day may look a little different this year, it just means there's more incentive to make the holiday extra special. Whether you need the perfect gift for your beauty-obsessed galentine, valentine, or just a special someone in your life, these 11 Valentine's Day beauty gifts are a sweet way to say "I love you."

It's best to personalize a gift as much as possible. Think about the person you're shopping for; when it comes to makeup are they a minimalist or a skinimalist? Is their go-to lip a bold red or a calm neutral? Do they take forever to get ready or do you usually find them doing final touches in the car? No matter their taste, style, or vibe there's a beauty gift on this list that's sure to make them swoon.

From the perfect liquid red lip gloss to the best everyday eyeshadow palette and a fancy face roller, we've rounded up 11 Valentine's Day beauty gifts under $20 from brands including, Sephora, Fenty Beauty, NYX, and more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For The Bold Type Flesh Strong Flesh Lipstick Flesh Beauty $18 See on Ulta This lipstick from Flesh lives up to its name with a strong color that's sure to stand out. Colors range from bright fuchsia to dusty rose for every vibe.

2 For The Colorful Soul I Heart Revolution Heartbreakers Pallette Ulta $7 See on Ulta This palette screams Valentine's Day in the best way possible. The deep hues of pink and red with bold shimmers make for the perfect V-Day date night look.

3 For The Down-To-Earth Valentine Lano Strawberry 101 Ointment Multi-Balm - Dry Lips Treatment Ulta $13.50 See on Ulta A good lip balm is something to always keep on hand, and this strawberry lip ointment from Lano comes in the cutest Valentine's Day-inspired packaging.

4 For The Romantic Candy Stripes Shadow Pallette Set Colourpop $20 You can't go wrong with an eyeshadow palette when shopping for a beauty lover. This palette from Colourpop has all the makings of a go-to palette, making it perfect for the holiday and every day after that.

5 For The On-The-Go Valentine 2 Me, Luv Me Lip Gloss Duo NYX Professional Makeup $9 NYX Butter glosses have become a staple. The highly pigmented, long-lasting formula is a winner in every shade, especially this pink and red duo.

6 For The Bougie Valentine The Berries Eyeshadow Palette Juvia's Place $14 This is the type of gift you buy for someone and end up buying another for yourself, because it's that good. Juvia's Place palettes are known for being highly pigmented with a vibrant color payoff especially for darker complexions.

7 For The Skin Care Junkie Mini Face Roller Set Sephora Collection $10 Looking for a gift to get that person in your life who's always talking about their skin care routine? This mini face roller set from Sephora is just the thing.

8 For The Beauty Guru Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream Fenty Beauty $19 You can't go wrong with Fenty Beauty's new gloss bomb lip cream. The rich formula comes in five luxe colors that look as good as they feel.

9 For The Skin Care Rookie Best of e.l.f. Skin Care Set e.l.f. $20 See on e.l.f. This skincare set from e.l.f. is a great gift for someone looking to up their skin care game or a pro who loves trying new products. The set comes with the Holy Hydration! Face Cream, a daily face cleanser, a balancing toner, illuminating eye cream, and a hydrating water sheet mask.

10 For The Quirky Valentine Lid Lick, Fluid Eyeliner Freck Beauty $16 This gift is for the person who loves playing with colors and shapes when it comes to makeup. These vibrant color liners are great for trying out cool eyeliner looks like the floating liner trend.