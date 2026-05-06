Full disclosure: There are days I open The RealReal’s app as soon as I wake up. (Yes, even before my morning coffee.) I could spend hours scouring the depths of the internet for vintage finds on sale, adding pieces to my ever-growing wish list.

But with a great amount of options comes an even greater need for a shopping game plan. Narrowing your searches down by designer certainly helps. Even better if you know the exact collection, because unless you have a general idea of what you’re looking for, you could still get shopping paralysis — or worse, buyer’s remorse. I mean, how does one build a Kylie Jenner-level vintage collection if you don’t know where to begin?

With so many labels and former reigning It Bags making a resurgence, knowing what’s trending and increasing in value is key. So, for journalistic purposes (and not at all for my own interests *cough*), I asked my fellow Bustle fashion team members — whose wardrobes I’m constantly trying to ID and replicate — all about their vintage shopping habits, including the designer drops they’re collecting and investing in. Some of them are loyal to designers, such as Alaïa and Helmut Lang; others are on the hunt for treasures from certain decades. Read on to find out what we’ve all set alerts for. And @me if you come across any classic Chloé sales.

The “Holy Grail”: Alaïa

My heart lies with anything vintage Alaïa from the ’80s or ’90s. The clothes fit like a glove, and finding the perfect Alaïa from years past is like discovering the Holy Grail when it comes to fashion. My go-to place is ReSEE. Always. — Jennifer Yee, fashion market director

The Perfect NYC Wardrobe: Helmut Lang

I have ’90s Helmut Lang alerts always set on my The RealReal account. It’s still the perfect New York wardrobe: lived-in denim, leather staples, and classic cotton tops. That era has stood the test of time. — Stephanie Sanchez, senior fashion market and accessories editor

A Day-To-Night Fave: Galliano For Dior

This John Galliano slip dress has been on my wish list for quite a while because it comes from one of my favorite collections of his at Christian Dior. I love how the collection blends street style, romanticism, and Russian-inspired couture while still feeling both wearable and fantasy-driven. The asymmetrical belt adds an edge, while the slip silhouette and cowl neckline bring elegance, making the dress perfect from day to night. I love pieces that transition seamlessly like this, where unexpected details, like the belt, pull the whole look together. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

A Renaissance Bag: Chloé

I want nothing more than to be a Chloé girl, whether that’s Chemena Kamali’s current era or her predecessors’. I’m especially obsessed with this Silverado bag from Stella McCartney’s reign. It’s casual, it’s hardware-forward, and it has multiple pockets. But I’m not picky — if I could get my hands on any Phoebe Philo-era Chloé item or, better yet, Karl Lagerfeld? I’d treasure it for life. — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

The Throwback Hits: The ’90s & ’00s

I’m drawn to archival fashion from the late ’90s and early 2000s — I lust after vintage Prada, Miu Miu, Vivienne Westwood, Gucci, and just about any kitten heel from that era. My style feels chaotic at first glance, but it’s rooted in flouncy skirts, mini babydoll dresses, and delicate slips, and grounded by beautiful leather pieces. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant