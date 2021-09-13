Beauty
From Lil Nas X’s mullet to Tinashe’s braided tendrils.
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The 2021 VMAs had no shortage of head-turning beauty looks. Between Lil Nas X’s Prince-like mullet to Tinashe’s braided tendrils, celebs are clearly looking to the ‘90s for hair inspo. Click through to see all the best hair looks that feel inspired by the decade.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lil Nas X caused a buzz on social media with his purple, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit and his wavy mullet, which may have been inspired by Lil’ Kim.