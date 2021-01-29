These Hairstyles Will Convince You To Wear Bangs With Your Curls

If you have curly hair, you've most likely reached a point of boredom where you want to try something new but don't know how to switch up your curls. You could try adding some color, more volume, or definition. But the true key to elevating any curly hairstyle is to add bangs.

It can be hard to know exactly where to start, so we spoke to experts about hairstyles that look great on any curl type, face shape, and hair length. A few of their favorites include popular hair styles like the classic afro and curly pixie. But if you're really looking to switch it up, an edgy mohawk with bangs is a great way to take your curls to the next level.

Below, hair experts — artistic director for Paul Mitchell Paula Peralta, celebrity hairstylist and founder of The Salon Project Joel Warren, and hairstylist Eric Williams — share the best ways to wear bangs with curly hair, along with industry tips for nailing each style.

1 Pineapple Updo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The pineapple is a staple for curly hair. While it's usually worn as a protective style for sleeping, adding bangs turns it into a chic, effortless updo. Put your hair into a pineapple as you would normally and let your curls fall naturally in front of your face. Peralta recommends using a lightweight product that will define your curls but still allow them to stay light and bouncy. For medium curls, she recommends the Paul Mitchell Sculpting Foam and for thicker, more coarse textures, the Tea Tree Lavender Mint Defining Gel.

2 Half Up Half Down Bouncy tight curls make for super cute curly bangs. Peralta recommends starting with damp hair and using a mousse or gel for definition. "For maximum definition, coil small sections around finger — the smaller the section, the tighter the curl; the larger the section, the larger the curl, then air dry or diffuse," she tells Bustle.

3 Curly Messy Bun Messy Bun Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress Yara is known for her beautiful curls that she wears in several unique styles including this messy bun with tousled bangs. If aren't ready to commit to a cut and want to test drive curly bangs, Peralta suggests diffusing the curls around your face to make them shorter than the rest of your hair.

4 Classic Afro One of the many perks of having curly hair is that you already have natural bangs. When styling your naturally curly bangs, Warren suggests lightly squeezing and pulling up hair while you dry curls to elongate them and keep them from shrinking too much.

5 Long Curly Bob "Curly bangs aren't easy," Warren tells Bustle, "so if you are going to embrace curls, I like hair down in a chin-length bob or shoulder-length with an angle in the front." Williams recommends always cutting your curly bangs a little longer to consider shrinkage once they dry.

6 Mohawk Updo Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images This is one of the more creative ways to style curly bangs, especially if you don't like having a lot of hair in your face. Warren warns against cutting your bangs too short. If you don't trust yourself with scissors but can't make it to the hair salon, gathering your curls up into a mohawk-style updo is a great way to achieve bangs without having to cut your hair.

7 Short Curly Bob Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The one "don't" when wearing bangs with curly hair is to avoid wearing the rest of your hair straight. "Every curl is so unique, but I feel like if you are styling bangs curly, style your entire look curly," Warren says. It's best if your curls are an even pattern all over for a sleek look.

8 Long Curls You can never go wrong with long luscious curls like model Winnie Harlow has. The perfect length for curly bangs, according to Warren, is right at the bridge of your nose. "Depending on the level of curl and the thickness of your hair, never cut curly bangs shorter than the bridge of your nose," he says.

9 Curly Pixie A short pixie-style cut is a staple cool girl hairstyle, and adding bangs only makes it cooler. "Gravity can make or break curls, so you want a light gel-cream that provides all-day hold, but does not make curls crispy or weighed down with product," Warren says. He swears by the Joel Warren Vicious Curl Anti-Gravity Styling Cream.