14 Chic Pearl Hair Accessories That Give Mermaidcore Vibes

Embrace your inner siren.

Pearl hair accessories on a model's braids at Alice + Olivia's NYFW Spring/Summer 2024 show,
Though sweet summertime is being quickly replaced by the chill (and spice) of fall, oceanic motifs and mermaidcore references are still very much on-trend within the beauty and fashion space.

Case in point? “Shipwrecked” wet hair ruled the runway throughout New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 shows, albeit taking a slightly more grunge turn. What’s more, sultry siren-esque eyes haven proven to be a total makeup mainstay, with A-listers like Zendaya, Megan Fox, and Olivia Rodrigo still a major fan of the more almond-shaped look.

Similarly, pearls, too, are having their main character moment, being spotted on the buzzy 3D manicure of a one Halle Bailey (who, of course, made her film debut as The Little Mermaid’s live-action Ariel in late spring). Alice + Olivia’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation also featured chic floating pearls of all shapes and sized nestled into the models’ hair.

Whether you’re planning a mermaid-inspired Halloween costume, curating a trendy ‘fit for an upcoming event, or even so happen to be planning an elegant wedding day look — pearl hair accessories are a truly timeless choice. And there are countless ways to incorporate pearls into your tresses, from oversized pearl-lined headbands, to a more edgy pearl-encrusted designer logo.

Below, find the chicest ways to wear pearl hair accessories.

Oversized Pearly Headband

For a bit of those “quiet luxury” vibes that are so associated with Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf, reach for an oversized headband, like Shashi’s Empress Pearl option.

Pearly Hair Clip

For an updo that is elegant enough to go from the office to date night, opt for a pearly claw clip like this $5 option from Target.

Pearl-Studded Bobby Pins

Switch out your go-to bobby pins for some Pearl Bobby Pins that are meant to stand out.

Pearlescent Athleisure Claw Clip

For an effortless way to get in on the mermaidcore trend, opt for a pearlescent claw clip that A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley would surely be a fan of.

Colorful Balletcore Bows

Tap the balletcore trend (that Bella Hadid is obsessed with) with these Ribbon & Pearl Hair Ties from Anthro that come in warm hues perfect for fall.

Floating Stick-On Flat Pearls

Planning on playing with pearls in your hair (or makeup looks, even)? This 990 piece set from Amazon is an option that costs less than $10.

Oversized Pearl-Bedazzled Headband

Make a statement with an XXL Knotted Headband that’s covered in 3D pearls.

Pearly Initials

Whether you plan on shopping your initials or spelling out a cheeky word — decorate your tresses with these letter Pearl Bobbi pins from Lelet New York.

Coquette Ribbon Made Of Pearls

ICYMI, coquettish ribbons are very much on-trend at the moment, with pop stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Madison Beer a fan of the look. This luxe Pearl Bow Barrette, of course, is a statement-making addition to any wardrobe.

Raw Pearl Hair Pins

For a unique take on the floating pearl trend, these raw-edged Adaire Hair Pins are the perfect way to add a siren vibe to any updo (like the celeb-loved Pamela Anderson-inspired bun, for one).

Thin Double-Pearl Headband

Keep things classy and chic with this Double Pearl Headband that features ultra-thin rows of perfect pearls.

“Quiet Luxury” Claw Clip

This Acetate Jaw Hair Clip is made all the more luxe with little floral clusters made from Swarovski crystals and shiny pearls.

Elevated Low Ponytail Pearl

Made to slip over a low ponytail’s hair tie, this Pearl Slide accessory from celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess’ line can elevate even the most understated ‘do.

Designer Logo Hair Clip

Add a little bit of luxury to your life in the form of a pearly designer logo hair clip, like this Pearl Interlocking G find from Gucci.