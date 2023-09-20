Case in point? “Shipwrecked” wet hair ruled the runway throughout New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 shows, albeit taking a slightly more grunge turn. What’s more, sultry siren-esque eyes haven proven to be a total makeup mainstay, with A-listers like Zendaya, Megan Fox, and Olivia Rodrigo still a major fan of the more almond-shaped look.
Whether you’re planning a mermaid-inspired Halloween costume, curating a trendy ‘fit for an upcoming event, or even so happen to be planning an elegant wedding day look — pearl hair accessories are a truly timeless choice. And there are countless ways to incorporate pearls into your tresses, from oversized pearl-lined headbands, to a more edgy pearl-encrusted designer logo.
Below, find the chicest ways to wear pearl hair accessories.