Though sweet summertime is being quickly replaced by the chill (and spice) of fall, oceanic motifs and mermaidcore references are still very much on-trend within the beauty and fashion space.

Case in point? “Shipwrecked” wet hair ruled the runway throughout New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 shows, albeit taking a slightly more grunge turn. What’s more, sultry siren-esque eyes haven proven to be a total makeup mainstay, with A-listers like Zendaya, Megan Fox, and Olivia Rodrigo still a major fan of the more almond-shaped look.

Similarly, pearls, too, are having their main character moment, being spotted on the buzzy 3D manicure of a one Halle Bailey (who, of course, made her film debut as The Little Mermaid’s live-action Ariel in late spring). Alice + Olivia’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation also featured chic floating pearls of all shapes and sized nestled into the models’ hair.

Whether you’re planning a mermaid-inspired Halloween costume, curating a trendy ‘fit for an upcoming event, or even so happen to be planning an elegant wedding day look — pearl hair accessories are a truly timeless choice. And there are countless ways to incorporate pearls into your tresses, from oversized pearl-lined headbands, to a more edgy pearl-encrusted designer logo.

Below, find the chicest ways to wear pearl hair accessories.

2 Pearly Hair Clip A New Day™ Pearl Loop Claw Hair Clip Target $5 See On Target For an updo that is elegant enough to go from the office to date night, opt for a pearly claw clip like this $5 option from Target.

3 Pearl-Studded Bobby Pins scunci Pearl Bobby Pins Target $4.99 See On Target Switch out your go-to bobby pins for some Pearl Bobby Pins that are meant to stand out.

6 Floating Stick-On Flat Pearls Pveath 990 Pcs Self Adhesive Pearl Stickers Amazon $6.99 See On Amazon Planning on playing with pearls in your hair (or makeup looks, even)? This 990 piece set from Amazon is an option that costs less than $10.

8 Pearly Initials Lelet New York Gram Pearl Bobbi Lelet New York $68 See On Lelet New York Whether you plan on shopping your initials or spelling out a cheeky word — decorate your tresses with these letter Pearl Bobbi pins from Lelet New York.

11 Thin Double-Pearl Headband J.Crew Double Pearl Headband J.Crew $24.50 See On J.Crew Keep things classy and chic with this Double Pearl Headband that features ultra-thin rows of perfect pearls.

12 “Quiet Luxury” Claw Clip Alexandre De Paris Swarovski Pearl Acetate Jaw Hair Clip Neiman Marcus $362 See On Neiman Marcus This Acetate Jaw Hair Clip is made all the more luxe with little floral clusters made from Swarovski crystals and shiny pearls.

13 Elevated Low Ponytail Pearl Kristin Ess Pearl Slide Target $5.95 See On Target Made to slip over a low ponytail’s hair tie, this Pearl Slide accessory from celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess’ line can elevate even the most understated ‘do.