Sometimes celeb-approved trends look so good, you want to copy them instantly — until you realize they’re either wildly expensive or require a team of stylists just to stay on your body. But in recent weeks, the internet’s fave It girls have been spotted wearing an unassuming item everyone likely already owns, and maybe even snagged for free: the merch cap.

If you’ve ever attended a pop-up, work event, concert, or party where you got a goodie bag on the way out, chances are, a branded cap is currently buried in the back of your closet. But before you toss it out, regift it, or let it collect any more dust in your closet, today’s biggest stars are inviting you to put those freebies to good use. And if your style icons include Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Olivia Rodrigo, or Zoë Kravitz, the look is hard to ignore.

A Show Of Support

Caps, of course, aren’t new to the scene. Dad caps were a normcore staple in the late 2010s, while the peak quiet luxury era of the early 2020s saw trendsetters like Kendall Jenner building an enviable collection of rainbow-hued Ralph Lauren caps. And merch? Sports fans and concertgoers have long understood the thrill of scoring swag from their fave teams and artists — the rarer, the better — and proudly rocking their hauls on the street. The merch cap trend is basically the marriage of those two worlds.

Olivia Rodrigo is already obsessed. On Monday, the “Stupid Song” singer was spotted in New York serving up her signature grungy-cool vibe, layering a knitted poncho over a black-and-white striped boat-neck shirt. She leaned into the cozy aesthetic with an olive knee-length skirt with inverted pleats and tall noir boots.

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To cement that effortless pop star-off-duty look, she accessorized with sunglasses, a tote bag, and a cap that bore the logo of Supervinyl, a boutique record store in LA. (It’s available to shop on the site for $35). Rodrigo isn’t a stranger to merch — having sold out some of her own — making this choice feel especially intentional.

Fangirl Season Is Here

The rest of the fashion crowd has been following a similar playbook. Just a few days earlier, Bieber was spotted in Paris putting a fresh spin on the millennial “jeans and a going-out top” uniform. Except, instead of the more common flouncy top, she opted for an OTT leather jacket trimmed with fringe.

She balanced out the flamboyant look by adding colored lens sunglasses and a black cap with the Mercedes-Benz logo. Whether she just likes the cars or has a soft spot for the F1 team remains unclear, but she clearly loves the brand enough to rep it on her head.

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It’s not just brand logos, either. Celebrities are also hard-launching their fandoms right now, turning their hyper-specific obsessions into accessories.

Take Jennifer Lawrence, who ushered in October with a cap bearing Wes Craven’s Scream logo. The spooky season piece was the standout element in her otherwise low-key ‘fit: a brown tank top, baggy gray pants, and a chartreuse cardigan.

Christopher Peterson / BACKGRID

But that's just the tip of her extensive hat collection. She’s also been spotted repping Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love, The Twilight Saga’s Breaking Dawn Part 2, a Shania Twain graphic, and even Citymeals on Wheels.

Kravitz pulled a similar move in August, declaring herself an SATC superfan by wearing a red cap with the iconic show’s logo along with a black tee, blue athletic shorts, a black shoulder bag, and slides.

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Rep What You Love

The humble merch cap does a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to broadcasting an interest or an obsession. Plus, they’re typically under $50 — a world away from the astronomical prices of the latest It bags and It shoes — and that's assuming you didn't already score one for free.

Getting in on the trend is as simple as finding a cap from an artist, venue, or record store. (Bonus points if it comes from a concert for built-in memorabilia.) Or, if supporting a niche local business is the goal, wearing a cap from a neighborhood restaurant or cafe works just as well to add instant personality to a casual outfit.