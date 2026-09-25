With TikTok flooding everyone’s FYPs with extreme life hacks (e.g. sleepmaxxing, looksmaxxing, scentmaxxing), everyone has effectively split up into two camps: Team Maxxing or Team Half-Assing. But the fashion industry is clearly on the more-is-more side. Celebs are piling on multiple colors just to grab coffee, statement outerwear is completely dominating front rows, and if you thought logomania couldn’t get any more extra, well, the rise of Guccimaxxing is here to prove you wrong.

Now, style icons are standing ten toes down on a look that can only be described as leathermaxxing. The concept is simple but loud: Instead of throwing on a classic leather jacket as a safe finishing touch, the girlies are doubling — and tripling — down on the material from head to toe. It’s a high-impact styling method that takes the guesswork out of getting dressed, offering the visual cheat code to serving edge.

The Zendaya Effect

You can thank Zendaya for the current blueprint. She first offered a preview of the trend back in June while promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Germany, making the all-leather pairing red carpet-worthy in a custom black Louis Vuitton crop top and low-rise skirt with a dramatic, sweeping train.

Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images

By July, she effectively reignited the extreme version of the look. Following her series of Grecian goddess-inspired ‘fits for The Odyssey’s press tour, this edgy style pivot made major waves. She wore a boxy, oversized noir leather blazer with sharp, structured shoulders, left nonchalantly unbuttoned to reveal a sliver of white tank underneath.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

To complete the monochromatic look, she added matching low-waisted cigarette pants that bunched and puddled heavily at the ankle *and* pointed-toe pumps in the same material.

Gemma Chan’s Utilitarian Take

Now that the weather is finally changing, more of fashion’s resident cool girls are spotlighting the material in wearable and versatile new ways. Just look at the guests at London Fashion Week — particularly at Burberry, where front-row attendees like Gemma Chan completely leaned into the look.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

The Crazy Rich Asians star gave the material a utilitarian spin, wearing a stark black boiler suit punctuated by functional pockets and a cinched belt. She paired it with even more hide pieces: chunky ankle boots and a crescent-shaped bag.

Nara Smith’s Preppy Twist

Influencer Nara Smith had the same idea at the show. But instead of the traditionally edgy vibe, she gave her all-black leather look a more feminine-meets-preppy feel, wearing a button-up leather shirt tucked into a matching pleated midi skirt.

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like Zendaya and Chan, she also opted for coordinated leather accents, including pointed-toe pumps and a bag. Even her hair — a slicked-back bun — matched the polished vibe.

The Golden Rule Of Leathermaxxing

The key to the trend is going monochromatic, which keeps the look sleek even when it’s inherently OTT. Double down on the material in a classic black, burgundy, or even an animal print, as long as it’s seamless, it should work. For a final touch, give it your best Zendaya strut — the trend really is that girl.