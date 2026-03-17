2026 is shaping up to be one of the most stylish years of all time. After arguably the chicest awards show circuit ever and Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press run, another star is kicking off her highly anticipated promo tour: Zendaya.

The Euphoria actor is starring in the upcoming film The Drama, a romantic dramedy alongside Robert Pattinson. With the April 3 release date nearing, the cast is now going all in on the publicity front. After both stars made a cameo at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony to present the award for Best Directing, Zendaya wasted no time, hitting up a late-night show 24 hours later. And her look was *chef’s kiss*.

Zendaya’s Sheer Floral Dress

On Monday, March 16, the Dune star headed to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio as part of her promo run in not one, but two ensembles.

Styled by her longtime image architect, Law Roach, Zendaya looked completely spring-ready in a flowy halter number blooming with multicolored florals. It featured a cinched, bustier-style torso with a basque waist and frilly ruffled tiers, and a skirt that billowed out.

The back was equally mesmerizing — it featured a massive bow detail on her nape with a long, cascading train.

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The Euphoria actor completed her ‘fit with light blue pointed-toe pumps (two of this season’s biggest shoe trends), which matched some of the flowers’ tones, and diamond-encrusted hoop earrings.

From Flowy To Boxy

Both of her looks were a masterclass in range and duality. While her first was soft, flowy, and romantic, her second was its opposite: boxy, angular, and tailored.

The Emmy winner was spotted in a crisp white button-down, part of which she left unfastened to reveal a bit of skin. Though Zendaya isn’t a stranger to suiting, she wore a more modern take on the look with loose gray shorts instead of full pants.

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She topped it off with a matching gray blazer with ultra-boxy shoulders, and white pointed-toe pumps.