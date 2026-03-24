If you feel a pang of panic while out and about, you might search through your bag in search of something soothing. Maybe a piece of gum? Or a blob of lavender lotion? These things have a way of bringing you back down to earth, if only you can find them at the bottom of your tote.

For this exact reason, people on TikTok recommend packing an “anxiety bag” and carrying it with you on-the-go. This is a special little pouch full of items that are relaxing and grounding for anyone who gets stressed, anxious, or panicked. Think gum, hair ties, headphones — all things that might make you a little more comfortable.

In a viral clip, creator @maliaelaine shared her anxiety bag: a zippered pouch full of essential oils, chews for an upset stomach, and other medications. “If I’m struggling, I go in here and literally just rummaging through already helps me feel better,” she says. When it comes to coping with anxiety, she says half the battle is distracting yourself from scary symptoms and runaway thoughts, instead of just sitting with them.

Many people rarely use their anxiety bag, but just knowing it’s there is comforting enough. Creator @stefanyskyee shared the one she keeps in her car for panicky moments, which included electrolyte packets, sour candies, and a cold pack. “I’m hoping I don’t have to use this anytime soon, but I do like knowing I’m prepared,” she says in the clip. Here’s why you might want to pack your own “anxiety bag.”

Why You Need An “Anxiety Bag”

When you have symptoms of anxiety — dizziness, pounding heart, rapid breathing, racing thoughts — nothing’s worse than reaching for a small comfort that isn’t there. By keeping an anxiety bag on hand, you can rest assured that you’ll always have gum, lotion, and candy nearby. You can keep the pouch in your everyday bag, stow it in your car, or tuck in a desk drawer at work.

“Just having the bag nearby can feel comforting because it creates a sense of preparedness and safety,” says Chloë Bean, LMFT, a somatic trauma therapist. “Anxiety often makes people feel like they could get overwhelmed at any moment, so having familiar, grounding items that are hand-picked can reduce that sense of helplessness.”

Like @maliaelaine said in her TikTok, the act of digging through it is often the perfect distraction. “The bag itself becomes a cue for ‘I have what I need if I start spiraling,’” Bean tells Bustle. “It can redirect attention away from catastrophic thoughts and back toward the present moment. The act of making physical contact with items can interrupt anxiety loops.”

Certain essentials have also been shown to soothe anxiety symptoms. Minty gum often tops the list, and that’s because it gives you a strong sensory input that cuts through the intensity of panic. “The cold, sharp, and invigorating flavor can bring someone back into their body and the present moment,” Bean says.

If you start to get those first few subtle symptoms of panic, reach for your gum and start chewing. “Staying with the sensation of mint is can be an act of mindfulness,” Bean says. “Chewing gum can also help discharge a little nervous energy through repetitive movement, which some people find regulating.”

The same is true for sour candy, which are also common items in anxiety bags. If your thoughts start to spiral or you feel sick, changing the taste in your mouth can work wonders. “It is not a cure for panic, but it can be a grounding tool in the moment,” she says. Sucking on the candy is a nice distraction.

Many people also pack essential oils to sniff or rub on their wrists or behind their ears. The scent helps to change your focus so you land back to the moment. It’s a nifty trick to try when you’re feeling anxious at work, on a plane, in a car, or even while walking around a grocery store.

“Lavender is common, but some people prefer peppermint, eucalyptus, bergamot, gardenia, or a scent tied to a positive memory,” Bean says. “The nervous system often responds best to what already feels safe and consistent.” If a less-than-ideal smell in a new place overstimulates you, having some essential oil on hand is a quick fix.

Anxiety Bag Packing List

Everyone’s anxiety bag will look different, but the idea is the same. Fill yours with things that you’ll find soothing or that you know will help distract you the next time you’re on edge. Here are a few more ideas:

Alcohol wipes

Cold or hot packs

Mini fan

Anti-nausea medications

Lozenges

Electrolyte packets

Essential oils

Fidget toys

Ear plugs

Source:

Chloë Bean, LMFT, somatic trauma therapist in Los Angeles