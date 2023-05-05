All The Benefits Of Skateboarding, TikTok's Current Fave Sport

Scroll long enough on TikTok and your algorithm will eventually convince you it’s time to try skateboarding. With over 27.5 billion views, there’s currently a lot of skateboarding content on the app, whether it’s professionals doing tricks, folks casually longboarding, or even girlies out there dancing on skateboards (yes, that’s a thing). Everything about it will make you want to buy a board and take it for a spin.

Skateboarding is one of those things you probably tried as a kid — perhaps because you were inspired by Avril Lavigne — but people of all ages are getting into it again thanks to the way it’s taken off on social media. There are a lot of over 30 skateboarders trying ollies for the first time, and plenty more using it as a way to legitimately get around town. Skateboarding is also a fun hobby and an excuse to go outside, adds Jarrod Nobbe, CSCS, a certified strength and conditioning specialist who enjoys skateboarding.

“It has an ease of access; there’s concrete everywhere,” he tells Bustle. “It’s easy to see why so many people are trying to learn how to skateboard or picking back up an old hobby.” All you need to get started is a board, a helmet, and a parking lot, he says. (Oh, and some knee and elbow pads for good measure.)

Here, trainers break down all the benefits of skateboarding, in case you need one extra push to give it a try.

Skateboarding 101

To get started as a beginner, Nobbe says to find your best stance position and learn how to move with the kick-push start. “Run through transitions of getting on and off the skateboard,” he suggests. You can also practice falling safely, if it would make you feel better. Once you feel steady, try pushing yourself down the sidewalk.

For extra support, get yourself a longboard. Ronny Garcia, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Blink Fitness, says the extra length will offer more stability so you feel confident enough to enjoy yourself.

If you’re ready to level up, stand on a grassy area to try an ollie. Practicing tricks on the grass gives you a soft place to land and it stops the board from rolling away.

The Benefits Of Skateboarding

In case you were wondering: Skateboarding totally counts as exercise. “After all, it is a physical skill that takes time and practice,” Nobbe says. Here are all the perks you get when you ride.

It Improves Balance & Stability

Think of skateboarding as a form of stability training. “It requires balance and a focused mindset for coordination,” Garcia tells Bustle. The board is constantly moving under you, so you have to stabilize yourself, Nobbe adds. There’s also acceleration and deceleration in speed — and it all happens while you’re standing on one foot.

It Builds Core Strength

It takes a lot of core strength to keep one foot on the board while the other pushes off. A strong core is what helps you stay upright and steady, Nobbe says, and it also comes into play as you control the board around a turn — or if you decide to try a trick. Your obliques, in particular, will light right up.

You Get A Lower Body Workout

As you skateboard, your lower body is constantly adjusting and changing angles. “Most of the time, you will be holding positions that require an amount of isometric strength,” Nobbe says. Staying steady will engage your leg muscles, and so will pushing off.

“When you are kicking and pushing to move forward, you use your quads, hamstrings, calves, and glutes,” says Marshall Weber, CPT, a trainer and owner of Jack City Fitness. “This all happens while you’re maintaining balance on the board with your other leg, which also engages your glutes, hamstrings, and quads.”

There’s An Aerobic Element

Depending on how hard you push yourself, you might get an aerobic workout out of it, too. “It’s a great option for those moderate to longer cardio days where you want to get the heart rate elevated and have fun,” Nobbe says. “Skateboarding allows you to move with mindful intent, get outside, practice a fun skill — and see improvements in cardiovascular fitness.”

It’s A Good Time

Best of all? “Skateboarding is a great way to get around town in an enjoyable way,” Weber tells Bustle. “Many people ride their bike, but skateboarding offers a more unique experience.” If you find yourself at a skate park, then there’s community aspect, too. So get shredding.

Sources:

Jarrod Nobbe, CSCS, certified strength and conditioning specialist

Ronny Garcia, CPT, certified personal trainer

Marshall Weber, CPT, certified personal trainer