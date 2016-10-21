Trying out new sex positions is pretty much the spice of life. Or, at the very least, the best way to keep things spicy in the bedroom. While no one will ever say it’s wrong to stick to only a few favorite sex positions, when you switch things up and open your mind (and body) to other positions, you’re building intimacy with your partner, as well as furthering your own sexual exploration. Now that’s an exploration that will never get old, nor will you ever stop discovering new things if you continue to experiment alone or with a partner.

If you don’t have time for the Kama Sutra, then maybe what you need going into 2020 are 20 new positions to give a whirl. It will give you one more sexual resolution to add to your list for the upcoming year and will get you and your partner not just experimenting, but excited about what’s next on the list. “OMG! OMG! I hope it’s The Lotus,” is what I can literally hear everyone screaming out collectively at this very moment.

While 2020 may not officially be here just yet, it's creeping up pretty damn fast. So, let’s start planning, shall we? Here are 20 sex positions for 2020.

1. Spooning

How to do it: Lying in a spooning position, which means both of you on your sides facing the same direction, the partner with the penis or dildo penetrates the partner with the vulva from this angle. From here, the clitoris can easily be stimulated by either partner.

When it’s good for 2020: Well, the first month out of the gate is January and if you live in the northern hemisphere you know that it tends to be a very cold month. Some years, it’s so cold that people just live in their bed or on the couch, under the covers for days on end, waiting for the spring. What this means is that you’re probably cuddling a lot in bed, so you’re most likely already in this position et voilà! Spooning sex!

2. Seated Oral

How to do it: First, you and your partner need to choose who's going to be receiving and who's going to be giving. Next, the receiver sits in the chair and spreads their legs a bit, while their partner gives them oral. Easy peasy.

When it's good for 2020: When was the last time you and your partner practiced seated oral? If you have to pause for even three seconds, it's been too long. And since we're still in the early part of the year, which means it's mostly likely to be cold, can there possibly be anyplace cozier than your face between your partner's legs? Granted, they might need a blanket.

3. Missionary With A Pillow

How to do it: First, the person with the vulva lays on the back with a pillow under their hips. Then, the partner with the penis or dildo gets between their legs and penetrates them from above, so to speak, with both bodies parallel to each other. It makes more sense once you get into position. Promise.

When it’s good for 2020: Again, we have a very cold month, so body heat is key. It’s also probably about February by the time you get to this one on the list, which is the lovey-dovey month that contains Valentine’s Day. So a position that’s both great for warmth and intimacy is ideal. Missionary, because you’re looking your partner straight in the eyes, is pretty damn intimate.

4. Sofa Straddle

How to do it: Netflix much? Since there's a good chance you're still indoors avoiding the blustery world outside, there's also a pretty good chance you're spending a lot of time on the sofa — perfect for the sofa straddle. The person with the penis or dildo sits on the sofa, while the person with the vulva gets on top to be penetrated. Toss on some of your favorite feminist porn and it's a win-win.

When it's good for 2020: February may technically be a short month, but it feels long as hell. If you're sticking to this list in order, then you're probably toward the end of February right about now — unless you did all these 20 sex positions in January, then go you! But if not, this is a great position for now in 2020: TV, sofa, and sex — delish!

5. Kneeling Reach-Around

How to do it: While the person with the vulva is in the doggy style position (as in on their hands and knees, as their partner penetrates from behind), the partner also reaches around to stimulate the clitoris. They can do this with either a toy or their hand.

When it’s good for 2020: Actually, sex with a sex toys is always a good idea — whether it's 2020 or 2050. Because the majority of people with clitorises need stimulation of that clitoris to climax, a toy offers some extra help. Besides, it's about March now; that month where the snow starts to melt and little buds start popping up out of the ground. In other words, life is being sprung all around you, so it just makes perfect sense that you and your partner would try a position that has a little something extra thrown into the mix.

6. Reverse Cowgirl

How to do it: With the partner who has the penis lying on their back, the partner with the vulva straddles their hips, while facing away from them. Then, once they're penetrated, the person with the vulva can bounce or gyrate.

When it’s good for 2020: It’s officially spring and 2020 has totally been way better than 2019, right? The days are getting longer and you’re feeling so alive that you want to just get on top and take total charge of things while your partner just lies there and enjoys it. You’ve shaken the winter from your bones and you’re ready to have some fun, dammit!

7. Mutual Masturbation

How to do it: If you've mastered the art of getting yourself off, then this position is an easy one to do. Mutual masturbation is just about both you and your partner masturbating at the same time.

When it's good for 2020: While many of us masturbate regularly, not enough of us masturbate with our partners. It's time we change that. Sex isn't simply about intercourse; isn't about all forms of sexual pleasure. When you practice mutual masturbation, you not only get aroused by watching your partner pleasure themselves, but you also get a lesson in how you can please your partner even more. Honestly, this is one that should be worked into your sex position repertoire more often, if it isn't already.

8. The Lotus

How to do it: Have the partner with the penis or dildo sit with their legs crossed — you know, like you did when you were a kid and it was story time. Next, the person with the vulva lowers themselves into their partner's lap and onto them, while wrapping their legs and arms around their partner's body. Then you begin to rock together.

When it’s good for 2020: We're probably in April about now, which means the summer is going to be here real quick. With that in mind, you might as well get the positions that are close, body wise, out of the way. It’s also a sex position that builds intimacy, which is great for all those long days of summer ahead — having a strong intimate connection with your partner might prevent you from from dramatically breaking up with them in August when the air conditioner decides it doesn't want to work on the hottest day of the year.

9. X Marks The Spot

How to do it: While the person with the vulva lays on their back — a table is pretty awesome for this one — they lift their legs up and cross them at the ankles or knees, whatever feels best. With their legs up, their partner with the penis or dildo, while in a standing position, penetrates them, while using the legs of the vulva owner as leverage to pull themselves in deeper. It’s a great position for people with smaller penises.

When it’s good for 2020: We're almost halfway into 2020 by this time, so here's hoping it's treating you well. May is a big transition month. It’s not just because we’re going into a new season, but it’s also almost the halfway point in the year. What this means is that all that talk about having sex on the kitchen table should absolutely happen around May.

10. The Cross

How to do it: This one looks easier than it actually is, so you may want to take notes. First, the person with the penis or dildo lies casually on their side. You know, as if they were posing for a photo. They can either prop their head up with their arm or rest it on their extended arm. Next, the person with the vulva sort of shimmies themselves into place as if they're sitting on their partner's lap. Then they (the person with the vulva) drapes their legs over their partner's hips so they can be penetrated.

When it's good for 2020: Personally, I don't know many people who have done this position. In my experience, no one wants to take the time that "the cross" position calls for, but don't you deserve a break? Don't you deserve intercourse that isn't rushed and is just, well, relaxing? Yes. And halfway through 2020 is the best time to do that before summer travel starts.

11. Doggy Style

How to do it: Simply, have the partner with the vulva get on their hands and knees, and have the partner with the penis or dildo penetrates them from a kneeling position. If you can, arch your back for deeper penetration and G-spot stimulation.

When it’s good for 2020: Although late June and early July may have once been bearable, climate change is, well, changing that. That's why this time of year is perfect for some sweaty, doggy style. They don’t call them the dog days of summer for nothing.

12. Cowgirl

How to do it: With the penis or dildo owner is on their back, their partner with the vulva straddles them, then lowers themselves onto their partner while facing them. You can either do this while in an up-right, sitting position or lying flat against each other — it’s your call.

When it’s good for 2020: I mean, look at you! You’re relaxed, been kissed by the sun a few times, and you're probably in vacation mode. Because of this, you want to be on top, especially before you have to say goodbye to Summer Fridays and the world gets all stressful again. But don't worry! We're not into August just yet.

13. Weak in the knees

How to do it: Similar to seated oral, you and your partner need to decide who's receiving and giving first. Hell, you can even flip a coin and make the decision even easier. Then, one partner straddles the other partner's face so they can receive oral. You're basically celebrating National Sit On My Face Day a little early.

When it's good for 2020: As a person with a clitoris who's also a sex writer, I think there's never a bad time for anything oral sex related. But what makes this such a great position as the summer starts to wind down is that you're still feeling that friskiness that comes with the summer sun. By October and November, that friskiness probably won't be as intense, so it's time to do "weak in the knees" now.

14. Modified Doggy Style

How to do it: Basically, you’re getting into classic doggy style for this one, but you’re lowering yourselves down so you’re either flat on the bed with the penis or dildo owner on top, or the person with the vulva can prop both partners up a bit by using their elbows. This is actually a great position for people who love doggy style, but have weak wrists.

When it’s good for 2020: Well, here we are, friends. The summer is winding down, vacation season is coming to an end, and it's time to just take it all in with some proper modified doggy. While it might look like a lazy version of doggy style, it really isn't. The person doing the penetrating needs to hold themselves up, while the person being penetrated needs to arch their back for optimal deepness. It’s a closer, more intimate version of doggy style, which is something you just sometimes want as you begin to realize that — OMG — it's almost September.

15. Advanced Crab Walk

How to do it: First and foremost, harness some patience. Next, realize how important creativity is in one's sex life. Once both those thoughts are locked down, have both you and your partner get into the crab walk position (yes, the one you probably did in grammar school gym class), then the person with the vulva lowers themselves onto their partner's penis or dildo. The vulva owner can either lift their hips up or down, or gyrate. It's whatever feels best for you and your partner.

When it's good for 2020: For many people, September is a new beginning — and not just for people going back to school. With new beginnings come new adventures and, let's be honest, the "advanced crab walk" position is a new adventure for many people.

16. Legs Up Missionary

How to do it: Starting in missionary position, the person with the vulva rolls their hips back a bit so their legs are in the air. From here, the partner with the penis or dildo penetrates them, while the vulva owner rests their legs on their partner's shoulders.

When it’s good for 2020: By this point, with Election Day 2020 not too faraway away, you probably need something to take your mind off all things politically-related, and the legs up missionary position, also known as the plow, is a great way to do that. Because the best way to forget about things that are concerning you is to literally be plowed or plow.

17. 69

How to do it: Lying down, facing each other, but head to foot, each partner pulls themselves close so you can give them oral while they orally stimulate you.

When it’s good for 2020: By this time, if you've stayed on track, it should be about Election Day. It's either a day or two away, or happened a few days ago. Because of this you're either celebrating or depressed as hell, depending on which way things went. (But let's hope you're celebrating.) The 69 position works for both celebrations as well as disappointments. Similar to being plowed, it's easy to temporarily let go of your worries while giving and receiving oral at the same time.

18. the sideways Straddle

How to do it: Who needs their clitoris stimulated? You do! One of the best positions for clitoral stimulation is the sideways straddle and it's easy to do. Have your partner with the penis or dildo lay down flat on their back, with one leg stretched out and one leg bent at the knee. Then, facing away from your partner, slide yourself down onto them so you're penetrated from the back, while being able to use their leg to stimulate your clit.

When it's good for 2020: Hey, you! Yeah, you! You've almost made it through a whole other calendar year on this wonderfully strange planet and you deserve to celebrate. A proper clitoral orgasm is just the way to do that.

19. Standing

How to do it: With both partners standing and facing each other or away from each other (with a wall for support), the person with the vulva spreads their legs, while the person with the penis or dildo penetrates them. Depending on the height difference, this will involve both the vulva owner guiding the penis owner inside them, as well as some adjusting and readjusting of the standing positions.

When it’s good for 2020: With the holidays in full swing, thanks to Thanksgiving, it's a hectic time of year for everyone. So many holidays, so many holiday parties, all those family obligations, trying to figure out why your company still does a gift swap — all of it is just too much. So, what it comes down to is that you need a sex position that’s all about getting a quickie as much as possible. Then you can go about your obligations with a lovely, “I just got laid” glow on your face.

20. The double dip

How to do it: For this one, you'll need to call in backup. And while I highly suggest having a long, healthy chat with your partner before bringing a third into the mix, as it is threesome etiquette to do so, how you want to tackle this one is totally your call. Either way, you're going to need one person with a dildo or penis, and two people with vulvas. First, the two people with the vulvas need to get into basic missionary, while the person with the penis or dildo gets on their knees and penetrates both people with vulvas — separately of course — unless there's a double dildo situation involved, then holy hell! It's going to be a blast for everybody.

When it's good for 2020: The end of the year. Why? Just because it's the end of the year.

Now you have zero reason to stick to your usual same ol' positions. It's a new year, so try some new things! And these 20 positions are definitely the new things you want to try.