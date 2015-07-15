Ah, the elusive G-spot. While it may be tricky to hit during sex, and the research around it has some conflicting results, the consensus seems to be that stimulating it can feel really good. And so, to streamline the whole trial-and-error process, it can be extremely helpful to know the actual best G-spot sex positions.

First of all, if you don’t know where the G-spot is, it’s located on the anterior (aka the side under your belly button) wall of the vagina, about two inches in, according to Vanessa Martin, a San Francisco-based sex therapist. “It responds to firm, consistent pressure,” she explains. According to a study conducted in 2018 by the Turkish Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology on the existence of the G-spot, the intimate area is densely packed with nerves, which means it’s extra-sensitive when touched.

That said, it can still be challenging to find the hotspot when you’re in the middle of a heated romp in the bedsheets. Not only that, but, according to Martin, not all sex positions were created equal when it comes to stimulating the G-spot. Well, you’re in luck: Keep scrolling for intel on how to hit the G-spot the next time you have sex.

1. Doggy Style

How to do it: Get on your hands and knees, and have your partner enter you from behind while they kneel.

Why it works: Doggy style is arguably the best position for hitting the G-spot. It's a great sex position that stimulates the clitoris, which can be done with your hand. Also, your partner’s penis (or your vibrator) is naturally tilted slightly downwards due to the alignment of your bodies, and it rubs right up against the G-spot as a result. Even if you’re not a big G-spot fan, there’s no arguing that this position feels incredible.

Variations to try: There are so many fun ways to play around with doggy style! Depending on how your heights match up, you can put some pillows under your knees. You can spread your legs further apart, or pull them closer together. Or you can kneel on the bed and have your partner stand behind you.

You can also adjust the positioning of your arms to change the angle of penetration. You can place them closer or further from your legs, or can try getting down onto your forearms instead.

You can also experiment with the depth of thrusting. Since the G-spot is pretty close to the entrance of the vagina, shallow thrusting can be immensely pleasurable. If your partner gets close to orgasm before you do, they can pull out and rub your G-spot with their fingers in the same position.

2. Legs Up

How to do it: Get into missionary position. Have your partner sit up so that they're crouching on their knees. Lift your legs up one at a time and rest your ankles on their shoulders.

Why it works: This position creates really deep, powerful penetration. Having your body bent over backwards makes it easier for your partner to hit the G-spot.

Variations to try: If you’re not super flexible, you can try wrapping your legs around your partner's waist instead of going all the way up to their shoulders. Or you can have one leg on their shoulder and resting your other foot flat on the bed. Your partner can also experiment with sitting more upright versus leaning forward and bending you over even more.

3. On Top

How to do it: Have your partner lean back against the headboard, the couch, or a wall, propped up with some pillows behind their back so that their body is at a 45-degree angle. Straddle them, with one leg on either end of their hips, and lower down onto them. Your partner can lift their knees up to make it feel even more intimate.

Why it works: Being on top gives you control over the stimulation, and allows you to find the angle that works best for your G-spot. When your partner is sitting up a bit, their penis or strap-on is pushed back towards their body, which helps it rub up against the anterior wall of your vagina.

Variations to try: This position is all about finding the angle that works for your bodies. Have your partner experiment with sitting up or leaning back more. You can also try tilting back a bit, which will create more friction against your G-spot (just be careful not to lean too far, or you’ll risk bending their penis!).

You can also experiment with the kind of penetration that you like best. Try grinding against them, rocking your hips back and forth slowly. Then try pulling your body straight up and down vertically. Next, try rising up on your knees and lowering yourself so that only the first few inches of their penis enter you.

4. Spooning

How to do it: Have both of you lie on your sides, facing the same direction. Initial penetration can be a little tricky in this position, so you may need to raise your leg, change the angle of your bodies, or do some wriggling around. Lube helps too!

Why it works: When your partner is behind you, their penis or strap-on is able to rub right up against your G-spot. This is a less intense position and can allow the two of you to feel close and connected, as well as take your time getting the angle just right.

Variations to try: You can try bending at the waist so that you’re tilted slightly away from them. You can also try pulling your legs further apart or closer together. You can even entwine your legs with theirs to give you more leverage and a tighter fit.

5. X Marks The Spot

How to do it: First, find a bed or table that is about at hip height for your partner. Hop up onto the surface and lower down onto your back, with your legs draping over the edge. Have them stand in between your legs, then lift your legs into the air and cross them over each other so that they make an X. You can balance your ankles on their shoulders, or they can hold your legs against their body.

Why it works: Crossing your legs creates a very tight fit that is sure to please! Being flat on your back also allows the natural upward curvature of an erection or vibrator to stroke right against your G-spot.

Variations to try: You can try resting your feet flat against their chest, or wrapping your legs around their waist.

They can change the angle of penetration by putting something under your butt, pulling your legs up further, or squatting down a little so that your partner thrusts up into you. They can also experiment with deep thrusting versus shallow thrusting.

6. The Modified Doggy Style

How to do it: Start off in doggy style, and have your partner enter you from behind. Slowly lower yourself until you’re flat on your stomach. They should follow along with you, staying inside you the whole time.

Why it works: This position hits all the right angles! There’s a great feeling of being totally enveloped.

Variations to try: They can change the angle by resting on their forearms or sitting up a bit on their knees. You can try spreading your legs further apart or bringing them closer together.

You can also try placing a pillow under your hips to create more of a downward-thrusting motion for them.

As you experiment with each of these positions, try to remember to have fun! It’s easy to get caught up in your quest to locate the G-spot, as well as figuring out exactly how to hit the G-Spot, but you’ll enjoy yourself a lot more if you keep your focus on what feels good for your bodies.

7. Wheelbarrow

How to do it: The receiving partner will be facing away from their partner, with the penetrating partner holding their legs up in the air and entering them from behind.

Why it works: According to Janielle Bryan, MPHM, CHES, a public health practitioner and professor, the unconventional angle of the wheelbarrow position can make it the perfect position to hit the G-spot, which isn’t always accessible in the positions that you may be more used to trying.

Variations to try: The wheelbarrow may test the limits of your upper body strength, so if you’re having trouble, lower yourself onto your elbows, rather than holding yourself up with your arms.

8. Missionary Hook

How to do it: On your back, hook your feet and ankles around the legs of your partner so you can pull them closer. Your partner should actively lift their hips and press their pelvis into you, says Dolly Josetee, a sexological body worker and intimacy coach known as the Pleasure Muse.

Why it works: This position slightly adjusts the angle of penetration, making it more likely that your partner’s penis or strap-on will hit your G-Spot.

Variations to try: This position can really be made in the tempo of the strokes. Because the G-spot responds well to friction, try moving slow and steady, rather than quickly in and out.

9. Scissor Screw

How to do it: While lying opposite of your partner, place their legs in between yours. With this leverage, you should be able to move your pelvis into your partner more deeply and use your thighs to add more pressure to your clitoris.

Why it works: Josette says that the added pressure to your vulva and clitoris will help keep all your erectile tissue stimulated, so that penetration is even more likely to hit your G-spot.

Variations to try: While it may be more comfortable doing this position lying down, if the height difference between you and your partner allows for it, try doing it while standing. You’ll be able to get even more pressure from grinding into your partner’s leg.

This post was originally published on July 15, 2015. It was updated on September 4, 2019.

