Here's The Best Sex Toy For Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re looking at the wide array of sex toys available on the interweb and aren’t quite sure where to start, consider looking to your zodiac sign. Astrology has a hand in all things related to relationships and love, so it makes sense that the stars could also play a role in what turns you on.

"Sexuality and astrology can be quite a fun topic to explore, alone or with a lover,” says Jaye, an astrologer at Gifted Astrology. "Everyone’s seen the typical sun sign compatibility charts — with all 12 signs matching up with the other 12 — [and it’s] like a quick sugar rush to the heart when you locate your match. But, of course, sexuality runs deeper than that.”

As Jaye explains, your sun sign, as well as Venus and Mars, can tell you a lot about how you like to get it on. "Each planet takes on the trait of the sign that it’s associated with," Jaye tells Bustle. "If you have all three planets in one sign, you’ll probably enjoy sex in that sign's specific way." If your chart is all over the place, that may explain why you like to mix things up in bed.

To learn more, keep scrolling to see how your zodiac sign impacts your sexuality, and which sex toy will be perfect for you as a result.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe Babeland $65 See On Babeland "Assertive, adventurous, and fiery, Aries is always up for a challenge,” Cindy Mckean, an astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. It’s why you like to try to get a quick orgasm in before starting your day, sort of like a race against the clock. To get in and get out — no pun intended — go for a simple vibrator, like the Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe. Bullet vibes don't mess around when it comes to taking things to the next level — and doing so very quickly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) The Classic Rabbit The Rabbit Company $158.99 See On The Rabbit Company Although notoriously stubborn, Taurus is still ruled by Venus, aka the planet of love. And that can say a lot about what you’re looking for. "Tauruses are into all things sensual," Mckean says. "Silk sheets, soft lighting, rose petals on the bed. Anything that is about pampering themselves will do them wonders." Naturally, when it comes to pampering, you can't go wrong with the most iconic toy: the classic rabbit vibrator. While it has changed a lot over the years, rabbit vibrators are the very definition of pampering — and they even help you one step closer to the elusive blended orgasm. So, Taurus, crawl into those silky sheets and give yourself the pleasure you deserve.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Dame Fin Dame $85 See On Dame While a Taurus will lie in bed all day, Geminis like all the pleasure without the hassle, Mckean says. That’s why you should look up the Fin, aka a finger vibrator that gets right to the point — literally. To really play into your love for communication, Mckean suggests saying dirty words either to yourself or to your partner. It might also be fun to try an app like Dipsea, which is full of erotic stories.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) LELO Lily 3 LELO $79 See On Lelo Cancers are many things, but the two qualities worth noting, especially when we're talking about sex and relationships, are your sensitivity and desire to feel safe. "Always seeking security, Cancer needs to have a sense of sexiness about themselves," Mckean says. "As a water sign, they will enjoy bathtub masturbation and sex." To tick all the right boxes, go for a classic vibrator that you can dip into the water, like the Lilo Lily 3. You can use it in the bath or in the shower. To really up the experience, Mckean suggests adding luxe scents and bubbles.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Le Wand Petite Le Wand $135 See On Le Wand As a fire sign, Leos are all about energy, passion, and attention. It’s why Leos love a good ceiling mirror while doing the deed, Mckean says. “They can get turned on even more watching themselves masturbate." To feel even sexier, the Le Wand Petite is a great match. It's beautiful, powerful, and small enough to not distract from the star of the show: you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Crystal Heart Of Glass Adam & Eve $59.95 See On Adam & Eve As a Virgo, you want to get down in the comfort of your home — and not cause a scene. “Privacy is key, so a low-sound and under-the-sheets type of toy is ideal,” Mckean says. To keep your sesh on the DL, go for the Adam & Even Crystal Heart of Glass dildo, which doesn’t have any buttons, noises, or vibrations. Unlike other toys meant to stimulate the clitoris and G-spot through vibration or compressed air, glass toys don't make a peep, so this will quickly become your new best friend.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Palma Unbound $68 See On Unbound Libra is ruled by Venus, so your surroundings are key. According to Mckean, you have a weakness for beauty, the finer things in life, and, like a magpie, anything that sparkles. It’s why you’ll be instantly drawn to Unbound's newest vibrator, the Palma, which looks exactly like a shiny gold ring. Slip it on your finger and go to town.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) NOA Wearable Vibrator LELO $99 See On Lelo As a water sign, you have depths, Scorpio. You’re known for being mysterious and intense, but at the end of the day, you just want a deep connection — and even deeper passion. "Intensity is key for Scorpio,” Mckean says, so look for wearable massagers that heighten all of your senses. While there are more than a few wearable vibrators out there , NOA’s wearable massager enhances everything, whether you’re by yourself or with a partner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Eva Couples Vibrator Dame $140 See On Dame Since Sagittarius loves adventure, anything that adds a touch of excitement will be right up your alley, Mckean says. This couples vibrator from Eva is a wearable, hands-free device that stays in place during partnered sex, which means you can try all sorts of new and interesting positions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Kissed Clitoral Stimulator Sweet Vibes $31.49 See On Sweet Vibes Capricorn is an earth sign ruled by Saturn, which means you’re all about practicality. You like to keep things straightforward, Mckean says, so go for a personal clitoral massager like the Kissed from Sweet Vibes. The vibrator sits in the palm of your hand and gently surrounds the clitoris so that you’re in full control. To really zero in, Mckean suggests making sure all your various devices are off so that you don’t get distracted.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Vibrating Heart Plug b-Vibe $134.99 See On b-Vibe As an air sign, and one of the most open-minded members of the zodiac, an Aquarius is always down to try new things, Mckean says, whether that means joining the mile-high club or dabbling in some semi-taboo sex toys. One toy that might feel extra fun? A vibrating butt plug. Although most of the b-Vibe line will thrill an Aquarius, anything that seems a little different will be just right. You love getting outside your comfort zone.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Dame Pom Babeland $95 See On Dame To lean into your water sign ways, try using a toy in the bath or shower. “Use your creative imagination and you'll find yourself floating into the mist of wherever your heart takes you,” Mckean says. Because creativity is paramount to Pisces, you’ll need a vibrator that looks like a work of art and, as Mckean points out, can be at home in water. Dame Products' Pom definitely fits the bill and is bound to satisfy you.

Sources:

Jaye, astrologer at Gifted Astrology

Cindy Mckean, astrologer and psychic