Pretty much everyone partakes in some form of wellness, in one way or another. But there’s always that onefriend who closes their Apple Watch rings every single day, has already checked out the newest fitness studio in town, and can rattle off the names of various adaptogens without batting an eye. And it’s that person who would be particularly excited to receive one of the best wellness gifts for the holidays this year.
To help you parse the shelves for items that would truly impress the self-care devotee on your list, this is an ultra-curated bunch of the most covetable health-boosting gadgets, all of which will level up an already sophisticated wellness routine. Think: activewear that also works as a fitness tracker, a vibrating muscle massager, a de-stressing orange-flavored CBD tincture, a party pack of high-vibe non-alcoholic cocktails, and more. Keep reading for the best health and wellness essentials you can buy right now.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Studies referenced:
Goncalves, F. (2016). Evaluation of antimicrobial properties of cork. FEMS Microbiology Letters. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26635416/
Vatansever, F. (2013). Far infrared radiation (FIR): its biological effects and medical applications. Photonics & Lasers in Medicine. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3699878/
Yang, X. (2020). Effects of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy on Pain, Stiffness, Physical Function, and Quality of Life in Patients With Osteoarthritis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trials. Physical Therapy. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32251502/