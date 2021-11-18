Pretty much everyone partakes in some form of wellness, in one way or another. But there’s always that one friend who closes their Apple Watch rings every single day, has already checked out the newest fitness studio in town, and can rattle off the names of various adaptogens without batting an eye. And it’s that person who would be particularly excited to receive one of the best wellness gifts for the holidays this year.

To help you parse the shelves for items that would truly impress the self-care devotee on your list, this is an ultra-curated bunch of the most covetable health-boosting gadgets, all of which will level up an already sophisticated wellness routine. Think: activewear that also works as a fitness tracker, a vibrating muscle massager, a de-stressing orange-flavored CBD tincture, a party pack of high-vibe non-alcoholic cocktails, and more. Keep reading for the best health and wellness essentials you can buy right now.

1 A Wearable Tracker Any-Wear Adjustable Bralette 4.0 Whoop $54 See On Whoop Whoop, the fitness tracker that monitors your physical activities, heart rate (and heart rate variability), and sleep, recently introduced another way to use its technology besides wearing the band around your wrist: through your activewear. This cozy bralette, which comes in size XS to XL, offers support and has a slot for your Whoop so you can chart your metrics as you move.

3 A Yoga Membership Yearly Subscription Sky Ting Yoga $200 See On Sky Ting Gift your friend some yoga by way of a Sky Ting membership. If you’re not familiar, Sky Ting is a New York City-based studio that offers a range of virtual classes, from vinyasa to restorative flows and guided meditations — perfect for anyone from beginners to experienced yogis.

4 A Tasty CBD Oil Full Spectrum Orange 900mg CBD Tincture Toastyy $59.99 See On Toastyy Not all CBD tinctures are created equal. For a dose of the wellness elixir that doesn’t leave that not-so-palatable aftertaste, this one reigns supreme: It’s smooth and orange-flavored, making it much easier to consume.

5 A Sleep Enhancer Ceramo Pillow Blu Sleep $139 See On Blu Sleep Nothing beats a good night’s sleep. To ensure your BFF gets restful Zzzs, buy them this pillow — it’s made of cushy memory foam, but also uses far-infrared energy to deliver a slew of benefits as you snooze (think better circulation and relaxed muscles). It’s also cooling, so it’ll always feel like you’re on the colder side of the pillow.

6 A Powerful Massager Theragun PRO Therabody $599 See On Therabody If your friend never misses a workout, they’ll appreciate the Theragun. The percussive therapy device uses vibrations to melt away muscle tension and body aches, basically functioning as a handheld massage therapist. Go with the PRO for the most powerful option the brand offers.

7 A Chic Health Tracker Ring Generation 3 Oura $299 See On Oura The Oura Ring is perfect if you’re looking for a fashionable health tracker. You’ll get info on your sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, fitness activities, and more, all in the form of a chic and subtle ring.

8 An Instagrammable Blender Beast Blender Beast $155 See On Beast Any smoothie lover will be happy to receive the Beast Blender this holiday season. It’s ergonomically designed, ultra-powerful, and not an eyesore on your kitchen counter.

9 A Perfect Yoga Mat Cork Mat Zentric Flo $90 See On Zentric Flo Cork yoga mats are great for a number of reasons: First of all, they’re non-slip, which comes in handy for your sun salutations. But the material is also naturally antimicrobial, so it’ll be more resistant to all the buildup that a typical mat tends to accumulate. See similar items available in stock here.

11 Some Feel-Good Beverages Sample Pack Kin $56 See On Kin Gift the Bella Hadid-approved non-alcoholic spritzers from Kin, a line of functional beverages — one that promotes focus and one that helps you wind down. Both are herbaceous blends that make for a delicious treat.

