Last month, Demi Lovato announced they partnered with the sex tech company, Bellesa, to launch their first sex toy, The Demi Wand. “There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands,” they told Shan Boodram on their podcast 4D. “We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings — it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has long been a champion of LGBTQ+ rights and came out as non-binary earlier this year. As a performer and through the simple act of being themself, Lovato inspires for their fearless conquering of the taboo. They help everyone, but especially the queer babies in the room, to feel a little bit better about themselves.

So, when I heard Lovato was coming out with a vibrator — not just a vibrator, but a wand vibrator — I had to get my hands on it. After trying it out, I can confirm that yes, it will get you off, and no, this toy does not care about your gender, body, or relationship format. Instead, the petite toy adds inclusive pleasure to all forms of sex, serving as a delightful reminder that the definition of sex is so much more than penis-in-vagina intercourse. However, that said, this toy can enhance that, too).

The Demi Wand Is As Discreet As Promised, While Still Being Plenty Powerful

The Demi Wand is a “whisper quiet” wand vibrator. It comes in a clamshell case that doubles as a charger, both of which make it an ideal travel companion. Rather than the gendered fuchsia that vibrators often show up in, The Demi Wand is a joyful yellow, connoting the Sun tarot card and the neon Gen Z queer scene. Not so into bright colors? It also comes in a ballet shoe-like nude pink.

I’m a huge proponent of powerful wand vibrators and consider my Hitachi wand an integral part of my sex life. However, while it’s a sex toy staple, even I will admit it has limitations. To start, masturbating with it anywhere outside of your bed is pretty much out of the question because the thing is so big. It’s also loud, so even if you managed to pack it in your suitcase, you’d have a hard time using it discreetly.

This is where the Demi Wand really excels. It’s not only small, but the cute charging case, clocking in at five and a half inches could contain anything from sunglasses to makeup. (Comparatively, a Hitachi Wand is about 12 inches long.) As a result, it’s travel-friendly and, as promised, whisper-quiet. When I first turned it on, I was worried that it wouldn’t be strong enough. I’m pleased to report I was wrong. The Demi Wand delivers powerful, deep, rumbly vibrations that help you reconnect with yourself despite its petite size.

The Demi Wand Works Great Solo Or With A Partner

I currently live with my partner, and have we have plenty of sex. (I know, I know, pardon my brag!) That made it all the more exciting when I carved out time in my weekend just for me and my body to give the The Demi Wand a proper go. I took it out of its case, turned it on, and well, I pretty much came shortly after that. The wand is indeed powerful, simply pressing it against your clit can deliver a near-instant (and ultra-long) orgasm. Yes, it's small, but don't let that fool you, this thing packs a punch. And here's another bonus: There are eight speeds, but none of those those annoying patterned settings that no one uses and seem to exist solely to throw off your orgasm.

After learning that The Demi Wand was my new best friend for solo play, I had to see if it could stand up with a partner. Remember, sex is, at its most basic, consensual erotic pleasure. This includes penis-in-vagina, strap-on, and oral sex involving any combination of orifices, fingers, toys. As I mentioned, The Demi Wand is both small and agile, yet powerful, allowing you to fluidly add it to sex with your partner(s). In addition to placing it on my clit during penetration, my partner used it on my other erogenous zones, such as my nipples (heads up, this toy is even more intense if you have nipple piercings.)

Orgasms came easier during partnered sex, and my mind is rife with imaginative ways to use it with different genders. For example, two people with vaginas can heighten strap-on sex or oral by bringing this to bed, as could two people with penises by playing with the testicles and even rimming.

Clean-up is easy, too. Simply wash with soap and water or use a toy cleaner. It's made with body-safe, non-porous silicone and is water-proof.

Adding this toy to a threesome is my dream, but, because it's also waterproof, my next step is to try it out in my bathtub for evening of magical masturbation.