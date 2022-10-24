Although swiping through dating apps can sometimes be a fun way to pass the time or get a quick ego boost from a few cute matches, scrolling through the same profiles filled with ick-worthy selfies or lame bios can get old really quickly. Of course, with the sheer number of people using the apps, it can be difficult to put together an eye-catching profile to really attract the kind of matches you’re looking for. Writing a great Tinder bio or recording a cute Hinge voice prompt can help, but sometimes an extra creativity boost is needed. Now, Hinge’s new video prompt feature makes the opportunity to stand out even easier.
If you’re not yet familiar, video prompts are a way for daters to show more of their personality via 30-second clips recorded on the app. “Recording within the app makes it easy to create fun videos and encourages in-the-moment authenticity,” Hinge’s love and connection expert Moe Ari Brown, LMFTpreviously told Bustle. With the introduction of this feature, the potential you have to flex your funny bone has increased significantly.
Along with the 13 video prompt options, like “put a finger down if” or “can we talk about”, the 30-second duration of the video allows you plenty of time to give potential matches a glimpse at your awesome personality. Showing off a hilarious skit or reciting a genius reference in your clip can be a way to do just that — here are 10 funny Hinge video prompt ideas to help get your juices flowing.