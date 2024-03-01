A Tarot Reading For Your Love Life During The Week Of March 4

Whether you’re deep into a relationship or still in the talking stages, you can never have enough insight when it comes to your love life, and that’s when a tarot reading comes in handy.

To explore the week ahead, Letao Wang, a tarot reader, astrologist, and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer your most burning questions, including how to attract more love your way, and how your crush feels about you.

Card 1: “What do I need to know about my love life this week?”

As you get further into the week, don’t be surprised if your love life starts to feel slightly out of sorts. According to Wang, the Five of Wands paints a picture of minor conflicts, which means you might argue with your partner or find yourself rolling your eyes at every dating app profile you see.

As Wang says, the contention could stem from a struggle for understanding or a clash of egos between you and your partner or potential love interest. But the good news is that the Five of Wands doesn’t represent doom — or a breakup — but rather a minor struggle that will result in major growth.

“It suggests that this week, the path to harmony in your love life involves recognizing these small conflicts not as barriers, but as opportunities to deepen your connection,” he says. “Embrace the challenge, communicate openly, and remember that every relationship requires a bit of work to flourish.”

Card 2: “How can I attract more love this week?”

If you’re wondering how to attract more love into your life this week, the Six of Swords has an answer. “This card signifies transition, moving from turbulent waters into a state of peace and stability,” he says. “It advises that attracting more love is akin to navigating a boat towards calmer seas.”

To get there, think about all the little things that have been rocking your proverbial boat, and look for ways to make a change. According to Wang, you might focus on leaving behind negative thought patterns, like feeling doubtful about your relationship. If you’re single, you might want to stop stressing about finding a partner, and instead focus on enjoying the journey to get there.

Starting now, make it a point to focus on positivity. “Be willing to move forward, possibly into unfamiliar territory, but do so with the reassurance that this journey leads to a more fulfilling connection,” says Wang. “Love, after all, is not just about finding the right person, but also about being in the right state of mind.”

Card 3: “How does my partner (or a prospective partner) feel about me this week?

When the Hanged Man shows up in a tarot reading, it speaks to seeing things from a new perspective, and it also signifies a state of contemplation. Here, you can take this card to mean your partner or the person you’re dating have a lot on their mind.

While that sounds bad, especially if you’ve felt disconnected lately, it could actually be a good thing. “This card doesn’t indicate a lack of interest but rather a deep, reflective phase where they are considering their feelings and perhaps the future of your relationship,” says Wang.

To get through the week without freaking out, try to be patient, focus on doing your own thing, and then talk to your partner when they’re fully ready. “Give them the space they need, and you may find that this period of introspection leads to stronger bonds and mutual understanding.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

