You know you’ve got a strong relationship when you’ve given each other some custom, straight-from-the-heart nicknames that are used only for and by each other. The longer you spend with someone, the instances you call them by their legal first name become fewer and fewer — and the nicknames that replace it get progressively sillier and more personal. Coming up with nicknames for your boyfriend or husband to all but replace their actual name entirely is a relationship right of passage. Some people even get to the point of taking offense when their birth name is used in lieu of a loving “Babe” or “Sweetie Pie.”

Using cute terms of endearment for your partner brings you closer, makes them feel loved, and is a way to identify them as a special person in your life. While there are certainly the OG pet names you could call your boyfriend or husband that always relay your affection, the exact nicknames you bestow upon your SO depend on the dynamics of your relationship, your inside jokes and experiences together, and each of your personalities.

While one twosome may never dream of calling each other “Smelly” or “Noodle Head”, for others with a more playful jab-filled rapport, such titles are of the highest form of affection and honor.

Then, as seen on TikTok, some couple nicknames are quite simply unhinged and nonsensical (and hilarious). But sometimes they simply slip off the tongue out of nowhere and boom, he’s now called “Mister Potatoe Head”. These creative names are the ones that just roll off the tongue because whatever off-handed comment someone made in the YouTube video you watched last night just kind of stuck around in your subconscious. And often, they’re the best kind and always make for a good laugh.

To demonstrate your most sincere of affections, give one of these nicknames for your boyfriend or husband a spin. From the tried and true classics, to adorably cringe, to the totally hilarious and absurd, here are 498 ideas for new relationships to long-term partners to get you started. His heart will do a little dance, even if his face does an eye roll — these pet names will make him feel totally loved.

Classic Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images Love Baby Babe Sweetheart Sweets Honey Sweetie Hun Darling Dear Hot Shot Stud Handsome Cutie Bubs

Cute & Sweet Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband Mister Honey Bunny Honeybun Precious Love Bug Sugar Butt Angle Face Angel Pebbles Bambi Sweet Thing Sweet Stuff Teddy Bear Main Squeeze Smiley Doll Face Fave Sweetness Bubsy Boop Boopie Boopster

Cute & Slightly Cringy Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images Bubba Cuddle Muffin Squish Cuddle Bug Cutie Patootie Cute Patoot Boo BAE Zaddy Big Daddy Boo Thang Boo-Boo Bear Squish Muffin Wuvvie Pooters

“Babe” & “Baby” Variants To Call Your Boyfriend Or Husband Babes Babeh Mister Babe Baberoonie Baby Cakes BB Bébé Babe-o Baby Love Baby Bug Babykins Baby Boo Hot Babe Baby Babes Babelicious

Romantic Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Dearest Lover Lovey My Sweet Love My Whole Heart Dreamboat Guapo Lovely Me-Me King Beau Doll Love Dove Other Half Sweetums Mr. Romantic Better Half

Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband From Different Languages Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images Mi Amor (“my love” in Spanish) Amor (“love” in Spanish) Mi Corazon (“my heart” in Spanish) Cariño (“darling” in Spanish) Tesoro (“treasure” in Italian) Caro (“dear” in Italian) Mon Chéri (“my love” in French) Mon Chou (“my cabbage” in French) Ke Aloha (“beloved” in Hawaiian) Kochanie (“honey” in Polish) Min Skatt (Scandinavian term for “my treasure”) Knuddelbärchen (“cuddle bear” in German) Mausbär (“mousebear” in German) Canım (“my life” or “my soul” in Turkish) Melmë (“my love” in Elvish, The Lord of the Rings)

Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband From TV Shows Mo Chridhe (“my heart” in Scots Gaelic, Outlander) Mo Leannan (“my darling” in Scots Gaelic, Outlander) Bràmair (“sweetheart” in Scots Gaelic, Outlander) Blood Of My Blood (Outlander) McDreamy (Grey’s Anatomy) McSteamy (Grey’s Anatomy) My Person (Grey’s Anatomy) Doc (Days of Our Lives) Sweet Knees (Happy Days) Schmoopie (Seinfeld) Marshmallow (How I Met Your Mother) Lobster (Friends)

Pop Culture Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband Nicholas Bishop and Eliza Bennett in Hallmark’s An American in Austen. Hristo Rusev/Hallmark Media MrBeast (YouTuber, MrBeast) Bubble Boy (Bubble Boy) Mr. Darcy (Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen) Ken (Barbie) Clyde (to your Bonnie) Stinky Pete (Toy Story 2) Princeling (Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas) Brute (A Court of Thorns And Roses by Sarah J. Maas) Snoopy ("Li'l Folks" by Charles Schultz) Casanova (Giacomo Girolamo Casanova, world-famous historic Italian womanizer) Padawan (Star Wars) Hodor (Game of Thrones)

Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband From Songs Sunshine (“You Are My Sunshine” by Johnny Cash) Mr. Boombastic (“Boombastic” by Shaggy) Mr. Fantastic (“Boombastic” by Shaggy) Mr. Lover Lover (“Boombastic” by Shaggy) Sk8r Boi (“Sk8r Boi” by Avril Lavigne) Mr. DJ (“Pon de Replay” by Rihanna) Baby Boy (“Baby Boy” by Beyoncé) Big Poppa (“Big Poppa” by The Notorious B.I.G.) Ocean Eyes (“Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish) Sunflower (“Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee) Mr. Know-It-All (“Mr. Know-It-All” by Kelly Clarkson) Cowboy Casanova (“Cowboy Casanova” by Carrie Underwood) Starboy (“Starboy” by Daft Punk and The Weeknd) Beautiful Thing (“Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone)

Funny Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images Pretty Poppa Cabbage (playing off of the French term of endearment “mon chou”) Sparky Wonder Boy Wonder Man Buddy Boy Cowboy Shawty Chewbacca Cookie Monster Hot Pants Your Majesty Your Highness Naughty Nugget Naughty Noodle Papito Mystery Man Honey Boo Boo Child Little Honey Boo Boo Lumpy

Masculine Character Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands Superman Tarzan Mr. Incredible Hercules Rambo Hulk Prince Charming Iron Man Mr. Bond Captain America Maverick Robin Hood

Goofy Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images Silly Goose Bucky Forehead Muffin Head Goofball Goofy Sugar Daddy Sleepyhead Honey Pop Love Machine Beef Cake Hottie McHotterson Grandmaster Yummy Fancy Face Skippy Skipper Spicy Boy Mr. Cheeky

Creative Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband Mister Man Mister Boy Bert (to your Erie) Batman (to your Robin) Slam Dunk Boy Boy Sergeant Dream Machine Big Friend Tickle Taxer Cuddle Captain Cuddle Coach Kissing King Doctor Dude Duke Of Dapper Blanket Burrito Treasure Chest Brainy Babe Captain Comic

Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband With Flirtatious Bully Energy eclipse_images/E+/Getty Images Stinky Stinker Smelly Little Rat Himbo Pooter Pooteroonie Nerd Dork Sasquatch Hot Breath Drama King Grandpa Grumpy Ding Dong Noodlehead Old Man Toll Troll Dingus Grumplestiltskin Grumpy Guts Meanie Bo Beanie Humpty Dumpty

Ego-Boosting Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband Studio4/E+/Getty Images Macho Macho Man Big Man Hunk Hero Rockstar Superstar Mr. Charm All-Star Six Pack Sheriff Ace Mr. Muscles Muscle Man Manly Man Viking Superstar Major Beast Sergeant Sir Studly Daredevil

Nicknames For New Boyfriends Stud Muffin OG Buddy Fella Chief Good Lookin’ Trouble Mister Dude GOAT Sport Jock Kiddo Bud Pal Lover Boy My Dude My Guy Tough Guy Lil’ Thang

Nicknames For Long-Time Boyfriends Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images LOML Bub Cutie With A Booty Bubby Lovie Loverboy Special Guy Bobo Sweet Cheeks Snuggle Candyman Pet Chef Wonderboy Squeeze Partner In Crime

Nicknames For Husbands Hubby Hubs Husband Mister Fix It My Heart Mr. Right My Handsome Man Soulmate Twin Flame Kindred Spirit Partner My Forever My World Treasure Number One Day One My Man My Groom Ex-Fiancé

Sappy Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband Nazar Rybak/E+/Getty Images Goober Beloved Romeo Lover Man Hubba-Bubba Pooh Bear Cuddly Wuddly Big Spoon My Sweet Joy Heartthrob Fluffy Sweet Temptation Bugaboo

Sweets-Related Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands Sweetie Pie Sugar Muffin Muffin Man Cutie Pie Pumpkin Pumpkin Pie Pop Tart Honey Bunches of Oats Sugar Pot Pie Sugar Nuggets Apple Dumpling Egg Nog Sugarplum Jellybean Honey Pot Cupcake Otter Pop Popsicle Fairy Floss

Food Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband Studio4/E+/Getty Images Hot Tamale Tater Tot Sweet Pea Peach Curly Fry Sushi Spring Roll Baby Spring Roll Chicken Wing Pickle Nugget Nugget Head Hot Sauce Crunch Wrap Supreme Chalupa Dumpling Chicken Noodle Soup Peanut

Weird Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands That Make No Sense Bingo Butt Chicken Licker My Little Fruitbat Baby Pterodactyl Peter Pan Man Headbutt Sneef Buckets Headus Butticus Sniffapotamusaurus Rex Captain Caterpillar Bugby Bugbert Almighty Loaf Cotton Candy King Lobster Butter Cotton Head Beepsqueak

Animal-Related Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Bugs Bugs Bunny Bee Honey Bee Bunny Bear Chipmunk Lamb Chop Honey Bear Fox Foxy Silver Fox Mr. Fox Baby Fox Honey Badger Otter Baby Otter Monkey Caterpillar Capybara

Bird-Related Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband Penguin Chicken Goose Turkey Turkey Butt Tweety Bird Chickadee Puffin Duck Rubber Duck Ducky Lucky Duck Bird Birdy Baby Bird Big Bird

Spicy Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands urbazon/E+/Getty Images Drake Smokeshow Stallion Boy Toy Saucy Stallion Tiger Naughty Boy Hot Lips Big Guy Firecracker Playboy Sizzle Lips Eye Candy Bad Boy Cute Butt Randy

Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands Who Are Fathers Daddy Dad Daddio Papi Father Frisky Vader Papa Bear Pops Soda Pop

Nicknames For Outdoorsy Boyfriends & Husbands AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images Mountain Man Nature Boy Lumberjack Wild Man Rugged Randy Ranger Cute Caveman Handsome Hiker Bear Man Bear Boxer Fire Man Fish Slayer Captain Father Earth Daddy Earth Poppa Earth Dirty Dan Survivor Big Foot

Nicknames For Stylish Boyfriends & Husbands Show Stopper Mr. Drip Style Boy Style Man Mr. Swag Swag Man Model Man Hipster Fashion Boy Doctor Dapper Sharp Shooter Runway Randy Mr. Studly Studly Dursley ‘Fit Check Frank Dapper Dresser Movie Star

Random Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images Magic Mike Mikey Mouse Tree Trunks (for strong-legged men) Bubble Butt Dump Truck Jack the Ripper Dimples Freckles Mr. Long Legs Jack-o’-lantern Flow McGee Mr. Man Bun Danny Boy