497 Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands, From Silly To Sweet

From Angel to Zaddy.

You know you’ve got a strong relationship when you’ve given each other some custom, straight-from-the-heart nicknames that are used only for and by each other. The longer you spend with someone, the instances you call them by their legal first name become fewer and fewer — and the nicknames that replace it get progressively sillier and more personal. Coming up with nicknames for your boyfriend or husband to all but replace their actual name entirely is a relationship right of passage. Some people even get to the point of taking offense when their birth name is used in lieu of a loving “Babe” or “Sweetie Pie.”

Using cute terms of endearment for your partner brings you closer, makes them feel loved, and is a way to identify them as a special person in your life. While there are certainly the OG pet names you could call your boyfriend or husband that always relay your affection, the exact nicknames you bestow upon your SO depend on the dynamics of your relationship, your inside jokes and experiences together, and each of your personalities.

While one twosome may never dream of calling each other “Smelly” or “Noodle Head”, for others with a more playful jab-filled rapport, such titles are of the highest form of affection and honor.

Then, as seen on TikTok, some couple nicknames are quite simply unhinged and nonsensical (and hilarious). But sometimes they simply slip off the tongue out of nowhere and boom, he’s now called “Mister Potatoe Head”. These creative names are the ones that just roll off the tongue because whatever off-handed comment someone made in the YouTube video you watched last night just kind of stuck around in your subconscious. And often, they’re the best kind and always make for a good laugh.

To demonstrate your most sincere of affections, give one of these nicknames for your boyfriend or husband a spin. From the tried and true classics, to adorably cringe, to the totally hilarious and absurd, here are 498 ideas for new relationships to long-term partners to get you started. His heart will do a little dance, even if his face does an eye roll — these pet names will make him feel totally loved.

Classic Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Love
  2. Baby
  3. Babe
  4. Sweetheart
  5. Sweets
  6. Honey
  7. Sweetie
  8. Hun
  9. Darling
  10. Dear
  11. Hot Shot
  12. Stud
  13. Handsome
  14. Cutie
  15. Bubs

Cute & Sweet Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Mister
  2. Honey Bunny
  3. Honeybun
  4. Precious
  5. Love Bug
  6. Sugar Butt
  7. Angle Face
  8. Angel
  9. Pebbles
  10. Bambi
  11. Sweet Thing
  12. Sweet Stuff
  13. Teddy Bear
  14. Main Squeeze
  15. Smiley
  16. Doll Face
  17. Fave
  18. Sweetness
  19. Bubsy
  20. Boop
  21. Boopie
  22. Boopster

Cute & Slightly Cringy Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Bubba
  2. Cuddle Muffin
  3. Squish
  4. Cuddle Bug
  5. Cutie Patootie
  6. Cute Patoot
  7. Boo
  8. BAE
  9. Zaddy
  10. Big Daddy
  11. Boo Thang
  12. Boo-Boo Bear
  13. Squish Muffin
  14. Wuvvie
  15. Pooters

“Babe” & “Baby” Variants To Call Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Babes
  2. Babeh
  3. Mister Babe
  4. Baberoonie
  5. Baby Cakes
  6. BB
  7. Bébé
  8. Babe-o
  9. Baby Love
  10. Baby Bug
  11. Babykins
  12. Baby Boo
  13. Hot Babe
  14. Baby Babes
  15. Babelicious

Romantic Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Dearest
  2. Lover
  3. Lovey
  4. My Sweet Love
  5. My Whole Heart
  6. Dreamboat
  7. Guapo
  8. Lovely
  9. Me-Me
  10. King
  11. Beau
  12. Doll
  13. Love Dove
  14. Other Half
  15. Sweetums
  16. Mr. Romantic
  17. Better Half

Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband From Different Languages

  1. Mi Amor (“my love” in Spanish)
  2. Amor (“love” in Spanish)
  3. Mi Corazon (“my heart” in Spanish)
  4. Cariño (“darling” in Spanish)
  5. Tesoro (“treasure” in Italian)
  6. Caro (“dear” in Italian)
  7. Mon Chéri (“my love” in French)
  8. Mon Chou (“my cabbage” in French)
  9. Ke Aloha (“beloved” in Hawaiian)
  10. Kochanie (“honey” in Polish)
  11. Min Skatt (Scandinavian term for “my treasure”)
  12. Knuddelbärchen (“cuddle bear” in German)
  13. Mausbär (“mousebear” in German)
  14. Canım (“my life” or “my soul” in Turkish)
  15. Melmë (“my love” in Elvish, The Lord of the Rings)

Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband From TV Shows

  1. Mo Chridhe (“my heart” in Scots Gaelic, Outlander)
  2. Mo Leannan (“my darling” in Scots Gaelic, Outlander)
  3. Bràmair (“sweetheart” in Scots Gaelic, Outlander)
  4. Blood Of My Blood (Outlander)
  5. McDreamy (Grey’s Anatomy)
  6. McSteamy (Grey’s Anatomy)
  7. My Person (Grey’s Anatomy)
  8. Doc (Days of Our Lives)
  9. Sweet Knees (Happy Days)
  10. Schmoopie (Seinfeld)
  11. Marshmallow (How I Met Your Mother)
  12. Lobster (Friends)

Pop Culture Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. MrBeast (YouTuber, MrBeast)
  2. Bubble Boy (Bubble Boy)
  3. Mr. Darcy (Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen)
  4. Ken (Barbie)
  5. Clyde (to your Bonnie)
  6. Stinky Pete (Toy Story 2)
  7. Princeling (Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas)
  8. Brute (A Court of Thorns And Roses by Sarah J. Maas)
  9. Snoopy ("Li'l Folks" by Charles Schultz)
  10. Casanova (Giacomo Girolamo Casanova, world-famous historic Italian womanizer)
  11. Padawan (Star Wars)
  12. Hodor (Game of Thrones)

Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband From Songs

  1. Sunshine (“You Are My Sunshine” by Johnny Cash)
  2. Mr. Boombastic (“Boombastic” by Shaggy)
  3. Mr. Fantastic (“Boombastic” by Shaggy)
  4. Mr. Lover Lover (“Boombastic” by Shaggy)
  5. Sk8r Boi (“Sk8r Boi” by Avril Lavigne)
  6. Mr. DJ (“Pon de Replay” by Rihanna)
  7. Baby Boy (“Baby Boy” by Beyoncé)
  8. Big Poppa (“Big Poppa” by The Notorious B.I.G.)
  9. Ocean Eyes (“Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish)
  10. Sunflower (“Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee)
  11. Mr. Know-It-All (“Mr. Know-It-All” by Kelly Clarkson)
  12. Cowboy Casanova (“Cowboy Casanova” by Carrie Underwood)
  13. Starboy (“Starboy” by Daft Punk and The Weeknd)
  14. Beautiful Thing (“Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone)

Funny Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Pretty Poppa
  2. Cabbage (playing off of the French term of endearment “mon chou”)
  3. Sparky
  4. Wonder Boy
  5. Wonder Man
  6. Buddy Boy
  7. Cowboy
  8. Shawty
  9. Chewbacca
  10. Cookie Monster
  11. Hot Pants
  12. Your Majesty
  13. Your Highness
  14. Naughty Nugget
  15. Naughty Noodle
  16. Papito
  17. Mystery Man
  18. Honey Boo Boo Child
  19. Little Honey Boo Boo
  20. Lumpy

Masculine Character Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands

  1. Superman
  2. Tarzan
  3. Mr. Incredible
  4. Hercules
  5. Rambo
  6. Hulk
  7. Prince Charming
  8. Iron Man
  9. Mr. Bond
  10. Captain America
  11. Maverick
  12. Robin Hood

Goofy Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Silly Goose
  2. Bucky
  3. Forehead
  4. Muffin Head
  5. Goofball
  6. Goofy
  7. Sugar Daddy
  8. Sleepyhead
  9. Honey Pop
  10. Love Machine
  11. Beef Cake
  12. Hottie McHotterson
  13. Grandmaster Yummy
  14. Fancy Face
  15. Skippy
  16. Skipper
  17. Spicy Boy
  18. Mr. Cheeky

Creative Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Mister Man
  2. Mister Boy
  3. Bert (to your Erie)
  4. Batman (to your Robin)
  5. Slam Dunk
  6. Boy Boy
  7. Sergeant
  8. Dream Machine
  9. Big Friend
  10. Tickle Taxer
  11. Cuddle Captain
  12. Cuddle Coach
  13. Kissing King
  14. Doctor Dude
  15. Duke Of Dapper
  16. Blanket Burrito
  17. Treasure Chest
  18. Brainy Babe
  19. Captain Comic

Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband With Flirtatious Bully Energy

  1. Stinky
  2. Stinker
  3. Smelly
  4. Little Rat
  5. Himbo
  6. Pooter
  7. Pooteroonie
  8. Nerd
  9. Dork
  10. Sasquatch
  11. Hot Breath
  12. Drama King
  13. Grandpa
  14. Grumpy
  15. Ding Dong
  16. Noodlehead
  17. Old Man
  18. Toll Troll
  19. Dingus
  20. Grumplestiltskin
  21. Grumpy Guts
  22. Meanie Bo Beanie
  23. Humpty Dumpty

Funny Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands From Trending TikTok Sounds

  1. Nasty Girl (“Nasty Girl” by Tinashe)
  2. Phil (“IM GOIN IN”)
  3. Glo (“Yeah Glo!” by GloRilla)
  4. Man In Finance (“Looking For A Man Tema Remix”)
  5. Chauffeur (“How The Hell You Spell Chauffeur”)
  6. Amanda (“I’m Amanda”)
  7. Chick-fil-A Sauce (“No Chik-fil-A Sauce?”)
  8. Slithery Little Snake (“I’m a Snakee”)
  9. It Girl (“IT GIRL” by Aliyah's Interlude)
  10. Million Dollar Baby (“Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman)
  11. Cute Jeans (“You’re Cute Jeans”)

Ego-Boosting Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Macho
  2. Macho Man
  3. Big Man
  4. Hunk
  5. Hero
  6. Rockstar
  7. Superstar
  8. Mr. Charm
  9. All-Star
  10. Six Pack
  11. Sheriff
  12. Ace
  13. Mr. Muscles
  14. Muscle Man
  15. Manly Man
  16. Viking
  17. Superstar
  18. Major
  19. Beast
  20. Sergeant
  21. Sir Studly
  22. Daredevil

Nicknames For New Boyfriends

  1. Stud Muffin
  2. OG
  3. Buddy
  4. Fella
  5. Chief
  6. Good Lookin’
  7. Trouble
  8. Mister Dude
  9. GOAT
  10. Sport
  11. Jock
  12. Kiddo
  13. Bud
  14. Pal
  15. Lover Boy
  16. My Dude
  17. My Guy
  18. Tough Guy
  19. Lil’ Thang

Nicknames For Long-Time Boyfriends

  1. LOML
  2. Bub
  3. Cutie With A Booty
  4. Bubby
  5. Lovie
  6. Loverboy
  7. Special Guy
  8. Bobo
  9. Sweet Cheeks
  10. Snuggle
  11. Candyman
  12. Pet
  13. Chef
  14. Wonderboy
  15. Squeeze
  16. Partner In Crime

Nicknames For Husbands

  1. Hubby
  2. Hubs
  3. Husband
  4. Mister Fix It
  5. My Heart
  6. Mr. Right
  7. My Handsome Man
  8. Soulmate
  9. Twin Flame
  10. Kindred Spirit
  11. Partner
  12. My Forever
  13. My World
  14. Treasure
  15. Number One
  16. Day One
  17. My Man
  18. My Groom
  19. Ex-Fiancé

Sappy Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Goober
  2. Beloved
  3. Romeo
  4. Lover Man
  5. Hubba-Bubba
  6. Pooh Bear
  7. Cuddly Wuddly
  8. Big Spoon
  9. My Sweet Joy
  10. Heartthrob
  11. Fluffy
  12. Sweet Temptation
  13. Bugaboo

Sweets-Related Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands

  1. Sweetie Pie
  2. Sugar
  3. Muffin
  4. Muffin Man
  5. Cutie Pie
  6. Pumpkin
  7. Pumpkin Pie
  8. Pop Tart
  9. Honey Bunches of Oats
  10. Sugar Pot Pie
  11. Sugar Nuggets
  12. Apple Dumpling
  13. Egg Nog
  14. Sugarplum
  15. Jellybean
  16. Honey Pot
  17. Cupcake
  18. Otter Pop
  19. Popsicle
  20. Fairy Floss

Food Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Hot Tamale
  2. Tater Tot
  3. Sweet Pea
  4. Peach
  5. Curly Fry
  6. Sushi
  7. Spring Roll
  8. Baby Spring Roll
  9. Chicken Wing
  10. Pickle
  11. Nugget
  12. Nugget Head
  13. Hot Sauce
  14. Crunch Wrap Supreme
  15. Chalupa
  16. Dumpling
  17. Chicken Noodle Soup
  18. Peanut

Weird Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands That Make No Sense

  1. Bingo Butt
  2. Chicken Licker
  3. My Little Fruitbat
  4. Baby Pterodactyl
  5. Peter Pan Man
  6. Headbutt
  7. Sneef
  8. Buckets
  9. Headus Butticus
  10. Sniffapotamusaurus Rex
  11. Captain Caterpillar
  12. Bugby
  13. Bugbert
  14. Almighty Loaf
  15. Cotton Candy King
  16. Lobster Butter
  17. Cotton Head
  18. Beepsqueak

Animal-Related Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Bugs
  2. Bugs Bunny
  3. Bee
  4. Honey Bee
  5. Bunny
  6. Bear
  7. Chipmunk
  8. Lamb Chop
  9. Honey Bear
  10. Fox
  11. Foxy
  12. Silver Fox
  13. Mr. Fox
  14. Baby Fox
  15. Honey Badger
  16. Otter
  17. Baby Otter
  18. Monkey
  19. Caterpillar
  20. Capybara

Bird-Related Nicknames For Your Boyfriend Or Husband

  1. Penguin
  2. Chicken
  3. Goose
  4. Turkey
  5. Turkey Butt
  6. Tweety Bird
  7. Chickadee
  8. Puffin
  9. Duck
  10. Rubber Duck
  11. Ducky
  12. Lucky Duck
  13. Bird
  14. Birdy
  15. Baby Bird
  16. Big Bird

Spicy Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands

  1. Drake
  2. Smokeshow
  3. Stallion
  4. Boy Toy
  5. Saucy Stallion
  6. Tiger
  7. Naughty Boy
  8. Hot Lips
  9. Big Guy
  10. Firecracker
  11. Playboy
  12. Sizzle Lips
  13. Eye Candy
  14. Bad Boy
  15. Cute Butt
  16. Randy

Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands Who Are Fathers

  1. Daddy
  2. Dad
  3. Daddio
  4. Papi
  5. Father Frisky
  6. Vader
  7. Papa Bear
  8. Pops
  9. Soda Pop

Nicknames For Outdoorsy Boyfriends & Husbands

  1. Mountain Man
  2. Nature Boy
  3. Lumberjack
  4. Wild Man
  5. Rugged Randy
  6. Ranger
  7. Cute Caveman
  8. Handsome Hiker
  9. Bear Man
  10. Bear Boxer
  11. Fire Man
  12. Fish Slayer
  13. Captain
  14. Father Earth
  15. Daddy Earth
  16. Poppa Earth
  17. Dirty Dan
  18. Survivor
  19. Big Foot

Nicknames For Stylish Boyfriends & Husbands

  1. Show Stopper
  2. Mr. Drip
  3. Style Boy
  4. Style Man
  5. Mr. Swag
  6. Swag Man
  7. Model Man
  8. Hipster
  9. Fashion Boy
  10. Doctor Dapper
  11. Sharp Shooter
  12. Runway Randy
  13. Mr. Studly
  14. Studly Dursley
  15. ‘Fit Check Frank
  16. Dapper Dresser
  17. Movie Star

Random Nicknames For Boyfriends & Husbands

  1. Magic Mike
  2. Mikey Mouse
  3. Tree Trunks (for strong-legged men)
  4. Bubble Butt
  5. Dump Truck
  6. Jack the Ripper
  7. Dimples
  8. Freckles
  9. Mr. Long Legs
  10. Jack-o’-lantern
  11. Flow McGee
  12. Mr. Man Bun
  13. Danny Boy