The Best Peloton Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

With colder weather right around the corner, you might be in the market to treat yourself to some brand-new equipment for your at-home gym. You know, so you don’t have to jog outside or trek across an icy parking lot to the gym. And while a pair of dumbbells or even a walking pad might do the trick, you have to admit the 2022 Peloton Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals look pretty good.

Of course, everyone knows that Peloton has become a super popular way to work out at home. Whether you cycle in your living room with one of the platform’s many enthusiastic instructors, strength train on your own TV screen, or jog along with one of your fave celebs, there are quite a few factors that make Peloton workouts a lot more fun than your average routine. You can thank the camaraderie and encouragement as well as the fun challenge that comes with exercising as a group. (Seeing yourself on the leaderboard doesn’t hurt, either.)

That said, Peloton products can be somewhat of a splurge. A regular Peloton Bike starts at $1,445 while a Peloton Tread will run you $3,495. If you’ve had your eye on a Peloton product, you might want to take advantage of these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so you can finally make your dream living room gym a reality.

1. $300 Off Accessories With Purchase Of Peloton Bike

Pick up a Peloton Bike or Bike+ and you’ll save $300 on Peloton accessories that’ll help you take your workouts to the next level. Snag a pair of cycling shoes, light hand weights, a yoga mat, or even a water bottle so you can seamlessly move from a cycling sesh to a floor workout — and then follow up with some hydration.

2. $300 Off Accessories With Purchase Of Peloton Tread

You can also go for Peloton’s souped-up treadmill to stream walking, jogging, and running workouts right at home. Save up to $300 on accessories to pair with your runs with dumbbells, a yoga mat, or even a heart rate band so you can meet all your fitness goals. The Tread, BTW, gives you access to live and on-demand classes like scenic, hiking, interval running, boot camps, and more.

3. Up To 30% Off Peloton Dumbbells

Another option is to snag the Peloton dumbbell set. Choose from five or 10-pound pairs or go for the 30-pound weights for a challenge. The square design provides additional stability during moves like goblet squats and push-ups.

4. Up To 30% Off Peloton Reversible Workout Mat

This heavy-duty exercise mat resists tears and scratches, no matter how hard you exercise. It’s an ideal way to prevent skidding and sliding as you jump or run in place during HIIT workouts or vinyasa sessions. Plus, the cushioned design helps absorb extra impact, so you can go easy on your knees.

5. Up To 30% Off Peloton Heart Rate Band

Keep track of your fitness stats with the Peloton heart rate band. It connects seamlessly with any Peloton product to give you progress updates as you pedal, run, or lift. The flexible forearm strap and easy-to-read LED lights show your heart rate zone at a glance, so you know when to push it or take a break.

6. $200 Off Accessories With Purchase Of Peloton Guide

Grab a Peloton Guide for yourself (or a friend) and save up to $200 on accessories, like a pair of Peloton dumbbells that range in weight size from five to 25 pounds. The Guide turns your TV into a trainer by capturing your exercise moves as you work out both for motivation and to ensure you’re lifting with perfect form. Choose from various strength training workouts and get your sweat on without having to go outside.