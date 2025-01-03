8 Therapist-Approved Tips For Resetting After The Holidays

Nothing’s better than reuniting with your apartment after a whirlwind holiday season. The feeling of dropping your bags and flopping onto your own bed? Pure bliss. Being away from chaotic family dynamics for the first time in a week? Nothing like it. Returning home is a relief, but it often takes some time to feel like yourself again.

It’s natural to feel disorganized and drained this time of year. “The holiday season often comes with a lot of increased social interactions, impacted schedules, and emotional demands,” says therapist Kiana Shelton, LCSW. “Even if these experiences are things you look forward to, it can still be exhausting and a disruption to your usual routine."

The drain can be particularly noticeable if you experienced family drama, traveled far away, and did a lot of the work to make the holiday feel magical, says licensed therapist Alison McKleroy, LMFT. Think shopping, cooking, decorating, etc. “The holidays ask us to take on a lot more than usual,” she tells Bustle. “It’s no wonder our emotional reserves start running on fumes.”

According to Shelton, you’ll know you’re burnt out if you feel cranky and on edge, have no motivation to do anything, feel a strong desire for solitude and quiet, or if you’re chronically tired — even after getting a full night’s sleep. That’ll be your cue to take this first weekend of the new year to reset by following a few therapist-approved tips.

How To Reset After The Holidays

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

1. Don’t Make Any Plans

If you can, seize the opportunity to stay home and relax this weekend — and don’t feel guilty about it for a single second. According to Shelton, you should decline any unnecessary invites and spend a full day (or two) napping, relaxing, and treating yourself. Luxuriate in your pajamas, marathon a comfort TV show, sip tea, or simply scroll on social media to zone out.

2. Put Your Phone On DND

The holidays are often full of constant chatter from friends and family. While it might be fun at the moment, it does have a way of draining your battery, especially if you’re an introvert. “Solitude will let you hear your own voice again,” says McKleroy, so go ahead and put your phone on do not disturb for the day. It’s an ideal way to rest, recharge, and reorganize your thoughts.

3. Look For “Glimmers”

If you’re in a particularly bad mood and aren’t sure how to shake it, McKleroy recommends looking for “glimmers” as you go about your day. Glimmers are micro-moments of positivity that signal safety and calm, she says, like the smell of freshly brewed coffee or how your cat looks while sleeping in the sun. Appreciating these little moments will help ground you in the present — and will put you in a better mood.

4. Go On A Reset Walk

A refreshing walk is another way to recenter after a busy holiday season, especially if you turn it into a moving meditation. “On your walk, focus on one sense at a time — notice the colors around you, tune into distant sounds, or feel textures like a rock, tree bark, or leaves,” says McKleroy. “This can ground you in the present while deeply soothing your nervous system.”

5. Do A Mini Declutter

While you might not have the energy for a full deep clean this weekend, Shelton suggests doing a quick tidy. Throw in some laundry, get your dishes out of the sink, make your bed, put your gifts away — you get the idea. “It can create a sense of calm and reduce overstimulation,” she says.

6. Try A Brain Dump

Can’t stop thinking about that rude comment from your aunt? Beating yourself up about an awkward exchange at a family get-together? If so, grab a piece of paper and start to vent. “Write down every little anxious thought, worry, concern, or to-do swirling in your head, then rip it up or throw it in the trash,” says McKleroy. It’ll feel good to get it all out.

7. Dabble In Creativity

As you lie low and relax this weekend, consider taking on a silly, low-pressure craft. Try doodling with colored pencils, making a junk journal, beading a bracelet, or baking a sheet of cookies. According to McKleroy, it’ll make you feel cozy, centered, and refreshed.

8. Try A Micro Meditation

“Throughout the day, take 30 seconds to close your eyes and breathe deeply, and savor the calm between breaths,” says McKleroy. Snagging a few mini meditation moments will help you process your holiday so you can move on and get into your usual routine. Picture all your stress melting away — and before you know it you’ll be your old self again.

Studies referenced:

Grassini, S. (2022.) A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Nature Walk as an Intervention for Anxiety and Depression. J Clin Med. doi: 10.3390/jcm11061731.

Sources:

Kiana Shelton, LCSW, licensed clinical social worker with Mindpath Health

Alison McKleroy, LMFT, licensed therapist, author of The Self-Compassion Journal