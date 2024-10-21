Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If you wish you lived inside a quaint, autumnal rom-com, you might just be in luck. This week’s love reading is very Meg Ryan-themed — that is, you’ll have chance meetings, cute moments, and lots of witty banter, almost like you’re on set of the 1998 movie You’ve Got Mail. There is something to watch out for, though.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

This week, self-care is in the air for you and your partner thanks to the tender, loving Queen of Cups. “It’s an ideal time to express your feelings and embrace the gentle energy surrounding you,” says Wang. So why not cuddle up on the couch, pour a glass of red wine, and spend a night chatting?

With the Queen of Cups in your reading, Wang says there will be a focus on the warmth and coziness of your relationship in the days ahead. This card represents kindness, support, and healing, and it also suggests you’ll be getting to know yourselves better as a couple.

“Whether you are supporting each other through challenges or celebrating achievements, the Queen of Cups invites you to deepen your connection with heartfelt communication and compassion,” he tells Bustle. “Don’t be distant.”

The same advice applies if you’re single or dating, too. Show up this week with all the friendly energy of the Queen herself. Resist the urge to give one-word answers on Hinge. Send a few extra texts to the person you like. And take a genuine interest in conversations as they unfold. You might learn something new about someone you were about to overlook — and just like that, you could fall in love.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

For a love reading, this card is one of the best you can get. The Ace of Cups is all about new beginnings and fresh starts, says Wang, so get ready for big, exciting feelings and sexy, serendipitous moments to come your way.

If you’re single, there’s a good chance you’ll have your Meg Ryan moment in a bookstore or a meet-cute in a coffee shop. You’ll look up from your latte and (hopefully) lock eyes with your next love. It really could be that easy.

To set the stage and take full advantage of the Ace of Cup’s energy, Wang recommends releasing any emotional barriers that might be sticking to you, like the weight of a toxic ex or cringey memories from a recent bad date. While easier said than done, permitting yourself to fully move on will “invite joy and affection into your life,” he says. Sometimes finding love is all about your aura.

If you’re already talking to someone, sparks might truly start to fly in the days ahead. And if you’re in a long-term relationship, you might feel yourself bonding on an even deeper level, especially if you take a happy, lighthearted approach to your interactions. As Wang says, “Embrace spontaneity and let your heart guide you toward loving interactions and enriching experiences.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

While the Ace of Cups is light and happy, the Ten of Swords is anything but. Take one look at the imagery: It represents defeat, anguish, endings, exhaustion, and betrayal.

“The presence of this card indicates that your partner may be experiencing feelings of overwhelm or mental fatigue,” says Wang, though he doesn’t think it’s personal. “They might be going through an ordeal that doesn’t directly relate to you, yet impacts their demeanor or interactions.”

You might detect some weird vibes when you meet up after a long work day and they look haggard or distracted, or when you walk through the farmer’s market on Saturday and they seem bored or distant.

If you’re dating someone new, this heavy mood might be a lot to deal with. You might consider bailing, but hang tight. This could be a moment where you show up for them, navigate the moment together, and come out the other side stronger than ever. Just make sure to communicate as you go.

If you’re in a relationship, this will be your time to shine as a support system. “Be mindful of this card’s meaning and focus on fostering a sense of reassurance and trust in your relationship,” says Wang. “This week’s reading emphasizes the importance of empathy, open-heartedness, and resilience in love.”

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor