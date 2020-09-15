15 Tinder Conversation Starters That Are Basically Sexts

Sure, sometimes you want to devote an evening to learning all about someone's hopes and dreams, in order to ascertain if wedding bells will one day ring. But other times you just want to slip into bed, turn on your vibrator, and exchange dirty texts with a stranger. And that's when you can use these Tinder conversation starters that are basically sexts, instead of the kind that could result in a deeper convo.

This isn't about career aspirations or thoughts on family or where you see yourselves in five years. It's about what the other person is wearing (or not wearing), and what you'd like to do to each other. If things get steamy enough, you might even end up having a virtual one-night stand, all thanks to your sexy way with words.

There are a few things to keep in mind, though, before sexting someone on a dating app. You'll want to start by introducing yourself, obviously, and after a little bit of back-and-forth, be honest about what you're looking for. Let them know you're in the mood to sext, maybe send a few photos... and see what they say.

Once you find someone who's game, dim the lights and try out some of these hot opening lines to start sexting on Tinder.

"Tell me about one of your fantasies" Kick things off by asking the other person to describe one of their fantasies, then lie back and enjoy what they have to say. Add to it by sharing your own, and just like that, you'll have yourself an evening.

"The fact you do XYZ is such a turn on" Choose something from their profile that strikes you as hot — their cool job, a sexy pic of them playing guitar, the fact they go hiking through the wilderness for weeks at a time — and let them know just how big of a turn on it is.

"Where would you touch me if you were here right now?" Once the sexting gets rolling, ask for specifics. Where would they touch you if they were lying next to you at this very moment? Take turns sharing what you'd do to each other, in explicit detail.

"What's your favorite sex scene in a movie?" Everyone loves to talk about movies, but the fact you're focusing on the sex scenes? Even better. Not only will it help you learn more about what they like in bed, it'll also serve as inspiration to recreate it together, via text.

"My favorite thing to do in bed is..." Take control of the sexting by describing in vivid detail what you like to do in bed. Or choose something that happened to you recently, and talk about how much you loved it. It'll really get their imagination going.

"It's too bad you aren't here right now..." If they say something that strikes you as particularly hot, use this line. (Who knows? Maybe you'll get to try out these moves on each other in person, at some point in the future.)

"Tell me exactly how you like to touch yourself" And then follow up with "are you touching yourself right now?"

"I can't stop looking at your photos" If they're sharing sexy pics, or have a particularly hot ones on their profile, let them know how much you're appreciating what you see. Then offer to share a few of your own.

"I just got out of the shower" Ah yes, the classic "I just got out of the shower" line. It works because it puts a sexy visual in their head — you sitting there in nothing but a towel — and also shows them where your head's at.

"Where's the naughtiest place you've ever had sex?" It's hot to imagine someone doing the deed on the beach, in the woods, or in the bathroom on a plane. By admitting what you've both done in the past, you can get the conversation flowing to other sexy topics, like what you'd like to do to each other.

"What's your favorite position?" Sexting is all about creating visuals, so use this line as a way to inserting some seriously sexy images into their mind.

"Have you tried virtual sex yet?" After you've sexted for a few, go ahead and ask if they've tried having virtual sex — if that's something you'd like to do. You might find yourselves connecting on video chat, and taking things to the next level.

"Want to see what I'm wearing?" If a video chat seems like too much, try swapping pics, or simply describing what you're wearing. Chances are your sexiest outfits haven't been getting much airtime lately, so this is a way to put them to good use.

"I want you to tease me" Give them the floor to be flirty by teasing you with their sexy, sexy words.

"I have something sexy to show you..." Say this, and then figure out how much you're both willing to reveal — and see. Maybe you'll send a sexy video? A suggestive mirror selfie? Or, you can simply stick with the sexting, and use the power of words to get each other off.

The next time you're scrolling through Tinder, and feeling a little horny, strike up a sexting spree with a stranger with one of these steamy opening lines — and see where the night takes you.