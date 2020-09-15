15 Tinder Conversation Starters That Are Basically Sexts

Sure, sometimes you want to devote an evening to learning all about someone's hopes and dreams, in order to ascertain if wedding bells will one day ring. But other times you just want to slip into bed, turn on your vibrator, and exchange dirty texts with a stranger. And that's when you can use these Tinder conversation starters that are basically sexts, instead of the kind that could result in a deeper convo.
This isn't about career aspirations or thoughts on family or where you see yourselves in five years. It's about what the other person is wearing (or not wearing), and what you'd like to do to each other. If things get steamy enough, you might even end up having a virtual one-night stand, all thanks to your sexy way with words.
There are a few things to keep in mind, though, before sexting someone on a dating app. You'll want to start by introducing yourself, obviously, and after a little bit of back-and-forth, be honest about what you're looking for. Let them know you're in the mood to sext, maybe send a few photos... and see what they say.
Once you find someone who's game, dim the lights and try out some of these hot opening lines to start sexting on Tinder.
The next time you're scrolling through Tinder, and feeling a little horny, strike up a sexting spree with a stranger with one of these steamy opening lines — and see where the night takes you.