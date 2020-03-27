Flattening the curve doesn't need to mean flattening your sex life. Although social-distancing means you won't be taking anyone back to your place any time in foreseeable future, knowing how to have a virtual one-night stand can keep you feeling frisky at a distance.
When you can't get it on with someone in the real world, having a virtual hookup can mean engaging in consensual sexual behavior over the phone or on your computer with as many partners as you prefer. Do you want to masturbate in front of someone on FaceTime? Consider now the time to try it out. Thinking about streaming a steamy movie with someone on Netflix Party? Refresh your cue and microwave some popcorn. Have a hankering to watch some ethical porn and screen-share on Zoom? Hit that request button. You can also swap nudes, engage in a little phone sex, or text your quarantine crush what you'd do to them if isolation weren't a thing.
Put plainly: What you do on your virtual one night stand is totally up to you.
But when you can't link up with a cutie at a party or catch your Tinder date at the bar by your house, how do you go about meeting and macking on someone? If you're currently quarantining, heres a how-to guide for having a one-night stand over the internet.