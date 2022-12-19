If you tend to walk right past the cable machine at the gym, listen up. While you can always work your triceps with a set of dumbbells, the cable machine is an excellent way to isolate those muscles and really take your upper body workouts to the next level.

The triceps are the muscles that run down the backs of your arms, and giving them some extra attention is important for several reasons, says Rob Wagener, a NASM-certified personal trainer. The triceps are essential for everyday activities from lifting heavy objects to pushing open heavy doors, and they also play a role in helping you have better posture so that you in turn have less back pain, he explains.

“The cable column [machine] is a great tool for strengthening the triceps because you can work on both concentric and eccentric lowering, which means you are more in control of your muscles versus letting the cable column momentum control your movements,” adds Megan McLain, PT, DPT, a trainer and physical therapist.

It can take a sec to get used to all the bars, ropes, and pulleys on the cable machine, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be able to work your triceps like a pro. McLain recommends hitting this muscle three times a week with at least one rest day in between. Here are nine tricep cable exercises that’ll get you started.

1 Tall Kneeling Tricep Pressdown To choose the right weight, McLain recommends going with a setting that you can control throughout the full range of motion. - Start in a tall kneeling position in front of the machine with your thighs in line with your torso. - Keep your glutes and abs engaged, shoulders back, and elbows tucked in at your sides. - Hold a cable in each hand. - Extend your hands down toward the floor. - Hold for 1 to 2 seconds. - Control the movement as you slowly raise your hands back up to the starting position, keeping your elbows in the whole time. - Repeat for 2 sets of 10 to 12 reps. - Take a 30-second break in between each set.

2 Tricep Kickback Wagener recommends the tricep kickback. “The cable tricep kickback is a great exercise for targeting the tricep muscles and helping to improve your upper body strength,” he says. “It also allows for a greater range of motion than other tricep exercises, which can help to increase muscle activation.” - Stand facing the cable machine. - Attach a single-grip handle to the cable. - Grab the handle with your right hand and bend forward at the hips, keeping your back straight. - Position your left hand on your left thigh for support. - Bend your right elbow so that your upper arm is parallel to the floor. - From this position, extend your right arm to push the handle back until your arm is straight. - Slowly return to the starting position. - Start with 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps on each arm. - Gradually increase to 3 to 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps as you get stronger.

3 Overhead Tricep Extension TJ Mentus, an ACE—certified personal trainer, says this move isolates the extension of the triceps without any other muscles helping to move the weight. - Use the rope attachment. - Adjust the cable height so it’s level with your head. - Grab the rope and turn your body so you’re facing away from the machine. - Hold the attachment above your head with your arms straight. - Step out to create tension in the cable. - Reach your hands back towards your head and bend your elbows. - Extend your elbows so your arms are straight. - Think about squeezing your triceps with each rep. - Keep your body still so that only your arms are moving. - Try a split stance with your legs if you need more balance. - Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

4 Standing Tricep Push-Down Another option is to stand while doing a cable tricep push-down. This is an isolated exercise that targets the muscle, says trainer and physiotherapist William Toro, so you’ll really feel the burn. - Stand facing the machine. - Hold onto the bar attachment with an overhand grip. - Pin your elbows to your sides and keep your shoulders back. - Pull the cable down until your arms are fully extended. - Move the cable back to its original position. Your arms will be perpendicular to your body. - Note: Don’t abruptly let go of the bar to prevent it from crashing. - Repeat for 3 sets of 10 reps.

5 Skull Crusher Toro also recommends a skull crusher. While you’d normally do this move with dumbbells, you can switch things up and use a cable, too. - Place a flat workout bench near the cable machine. - Adjust the weight on the cable machine to your desired resistance. - Lie on the bench facing the ceiling with your head towards the machine. - Grasp the bar attachment with an overhand grip and position it above your forehead with your arms fully extended. - Keep your elbows close to your head as you slowly lower the bar towards your forehead until your elbows reach a 90-degree angle. - Press the bar back up to the starting position. - Aim for 3 sets of 15 reps.

6 Tricep Dips Wagener says this move uses a cable to simulate a tricep dip. Try it one hand at a time or use a bar attachment to work both arms at once. - Attach a single-grip handle to the cable. - Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. - Grab the handle with your right hand. - Bend your elbow and bring your upper arm down towards your side. - From this position, extend your arm and push the handle down until your arm is straight. - Slowly return to start. - Keep your elbows in a fixed position and focus on using your triceps to extend your arm. - Note: Avoid using momentum to complete reps. - Start with 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

7 Cable Crossover McLain is also a fan of the cable crossover for working the triceps. - Attach handles to two cable columns next to one another. - Position the pulley above head height and use a weight that allows you to perform the exercise without leaning your body. - Position yourself in the middle between the columns and cross the cables in front of your body. - Keep your elbows near your sides. - Pull against the weight to straighten your elbows out to the side, making sure that the rest of your body remains stationary. (It should look like you’re making an ‘X’.) - Bend your elbows to slowly return to the starting position. - Do 6 to 12 reps.

8 Single-Arm Tricep Extension “These are great because they require more stabilizing through the core, and they're really functional because we're not always pushing with two hands,” McLain says. - Use one handle attached to the cable positioned at head height. - Choose a weight that you can push down without leaning. - Press the handle down toward the floor until your elbow is completely straight. - Slowly bend your elbow and allow the handle to come back up to the starting position while controlling the weight. - For a challenge, vary the starting position by bringing the handle closer to the center of your body or out to the side on an angle before pushing down. - Do 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps per arm.

9 V Bar Pushdown For another variation, you can also work your arms using the V bar attachment, McLain says. - Attach the V bar to the cable column. - Choose a weight that you can push down without leaning. - Grip the bar with both hands. - Face the column and stand tall with your shoulders stacked over your hips. - Push the V bar down the center of your body towards the floor until your elbows are straight. - Slowly bend the elbows to return the V bar to the starting position. - Do 3 sets of 8 to 15 reps.

