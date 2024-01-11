In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to discuss all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Vanessa Hudgens reveals her guilty pleasure TV shows, go-to breakfast, and the workouts she swears by.

Vanessa Hudgens is a proud granola girl — or rather, “granola-ish girl.” When it comes to wellness, the actor and singer prefers to ignore unconventional TikTok trends and stay in her comfort zone.

“I really haven’t done anything that out there,” she tells Bustle. “I’ve never done a vampire facial. I’ve never done Botox before. I’m a pretty granola-ish girl when it comes to all that. I’m such a bad person with trends.”

In 2023, though, that self-assured mentality served her well. In December, Hudgens tied the knot with MLB player Cole Tucker after three years of dating. While planning a wedding on top of a busy work schedule could lead to major stress, she kept it together simply by sticking to her usual practices.

“This person’s marrying me because I’m me, so I didn’t need to do anything different,” she says.

Hudgens knows what works for her, and she wants to bring that same mindfulness into 2024. Below, she opens up about her tried-and-true routines, her fave way to unwind, and her best wellness tip.

What does your morning routine look like?

I get up and I wash my face. I’m such a big skin care girl — I have to get some vitamins onto my skin first thing. Then I chug a big glass of water because I wake up so dehydrated.

What do you usually eat for breakfast?

This year, I’ve made a commitment to add more plant-based nutrition to my diet, and for me, the best way to start that is with a morning smoothie. [I’ve teamed up with] Silk, [which] makes it so easy to do that — I’ve been playing with so many different recipes.

I also love a good cereal. I’ll have it with some Silk almond milk. I love an avocado toast moment. Sometimes I will just do a scramble. I’m all over the place, but I think that breakfast is so important and should not be skipped.

How do you take your coffee?

I am a big latte girl, and I love to put syrup in them. I’ve got a little collection at home of salted caramel, salted vanilla — all different flavors.

What’s your favorite workout right now?

I just rotate between indoor cycling, Pilates, and yoga. They work for me. They make me happy, and they’re good for my mental health and my little petite body.

What songs are on your workout playlist?

It depends on my mood. Sometimes it’s Megan Thee Stallion. Sometimes it’s Gesaffelstein.

Do you find any of your old music sneaking in now and again?

Oh, no. I can’t do that. I’ve never been the type of artist to be like “I’m going to listen to my song now.” If it comes on, I’m like, skip.

What’s the most out-there wellness treatment you’ve ever tried?

I went on a yoga retreat by myself, which I think is pretty ballsy. But I made a lot of friends and got to really focus on my practice, and I learned a lot.

How do you like to wind down at the end of a long day?

I’m a big bath girl. I take baths almost every single day. I’ll light all the candles, throw in some bath salts, some magnesium, maybe a Lush bath bomb. I’ve also got a TV in my bathroom, so I’ll put on a guilty pleasure like Love Island or The Bachelor and decompress.

What are some of your other go-to guilty pleasure shows?

Honestly, any dating show. I’m hooked. I watched the Golden Bachelor finale last night. I’m here for all of it.

What do you need in order to get a good night’s sleep?

It’s got to be cold. The thermostat’s got to be at 69, nothing above that. Even 70 is a little too warm for me. I just love being super cuddled up under the blankets and it being freezing outside.

What’s the best wellness advice that you’ve ever received?

Listen to your body. It’s so easy to compare yourself to others, but what might work for someone else might be terrible for you. If you feel exhausted, maybe you need a little rest — genuinely listen to your body. Sometimes you just need to be on the sofa and watch some good dating shows.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.