If you’re an astrology girlie, a big fan of personality quizzes, or someone who deeply identifies with their Myers-Briggs type or Enneagram, then you need to check out Human Design. It’s a knowledge system that combines multiple methods for getting to know yourself, and it’s becoming more popular — just look at the millions of posts on TikTok.

Human Design is a “transformative system that blends the ancient wisdom of astrology, the Chinese I Ching, the Judaic Tree of Life, and the Hindu Brahmin Chakra System with the modern sciences of quantum mechanics and biology to create a detailed blueprint of who you are,” says Amy Lea, an astrologer and Human Design analyst.

To put it simply, Human Design uses these various POVS to decode your personality and then it places you into one of five “types” that defines your energy, decision-making processes, how you navigate social situations, and your ultimate purpose in life: Manifestors, Generators, Manifesting Generators, Projectors, and Reflectors.

These types not only explain your energy and motivation, but also how you connect with your “gut feelings” or intuition. “By understanding your unique design, you gain clarity on how to show up as your most aligned self, whether in relationships, work, or personal growth,” Lea says. Here’s what to know.

OK, But What Is Human Design?

According to Erin Parsley, a certified Human Design and relationship coach, everyone is born with unique attributes, and Human Design organizes them into an energetic map. “It shows your natural innate self — who you were before all of the conditioning got dumped on top of you,” she tells Bustle.

While this map doesn’t predict the future, it can help guide you in the right direction based on your energy, emotions, and personality. As you start to work with your type, you’ll begin to recognize why certain areas of your life never felt right, and you can adjust accordingly. Think: trusting your gut, not just your head; taking action instead of waiting for the green light.

“I would not have trusted that decision if it wasn't for knowing my design.”

“When you live your type it means you stop trying to live as other types,” Lea says. Once you get back in touch with your true self you’ll feel a profound shift. “By coming into alignment with your type, you start to work smarter, rather than harder, and life becomes easier,” says Lea.

Parsley, for example, is a Manifesting Generator. As a former ballerina, she used to live by strict rules, but after she discovered her type, she let loose and moved to Mexico on a whim. “I would not have trusted that decision if it wasn’t for knowing my design because my brain would start going, ‘Oh, that’s crazy. Oh, you shouldn’t go.’”

How To Find Your Human Design Type

To find your Human Design type, you can work with a coach or find a website that generates your type, like my MyBodyGraph. Similar to an astrological birth chart, you’ll plug in your birth date, place, and time and receive a “bodygraph” or Human Design chart.

This image is cluttered with pictures, symbols, and lines that show your personal energy centers. “It has a thousand pieces of information,” says Parsley. To get started, just focus on your type.

The 5 Human Design Types

Manifestors

Also known as the Initiators, this type makes up 8% of the population. “They’re here to start things and make things happen but thrive when they inform others before taking action,” says Parsley. They’re the trailblazers of the world who create momentum, but they aren’t the type to necessarily see projects through.

Manifestors are very independent and like to be in control of their own lives, and they tend to chase jobs and relationships that align with this personality type. They’re very powerful, but can also be impatient. Think of them as the push that gets plans rolling.

Generators

Also known as builders, this type makes up 35% of the population, and it focuses on getting things done. If it weren’t for Generators, the world would come to a screeching halt. “They have sustainable energy and are here to do work they love,” says Parsley. “They respond to what life brings them.” Generators are passionate, but they do need direction in order to see things through.

Manifesting Generators

This is a hybrid type that makes up about 35% of the population. “They are our multi-faceted and multi-passionate creators who balance innovation and energy,” says Lea. They have that spark to start projects — and they also have what it takes to see them through.

Manifesting Generators are creative and great at trusting their gut. They know they’re on the ideal path because they’ll intuitively know that everything feels right. They’re big fans of multi-tasking and have many interests, but are prone to burnout if they take on too much.

Projectors

Also called the guides, projectors are great advisors, but they need to wait for invitations and recognition before stepping up to the plate or joining the party, says Parsley. This type makes up about 20% of the population.

They make great managers and organizers because they know how to help others utilize their talents, though because they are empathetic, they can also burn out easily if they don’t protect their energy. They have open aura and tend to be highly sensitive.

Reflectors

Also called Mirrors, this Human Design type is observant, insightful, imaginative, and deeply impacted by their environment. Reflectors can tell when someone isn’t being genuine, and they can also detect when something’s off with society.

“They are our judges and evaluators who are here to keep a pulse on our collective direction and the health of our communities,” says Lea, and yet they’re the rarest type, only making up about 1% of the population. When this type isn’t in alignment with their goals, they’ll quickly feel drained.

Sources:

Erin Parsley, certified human design and relationship coach, founder of Erin Parsley Coaching

Amy Lea, expert astrologer, human design analyst