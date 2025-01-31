These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Look Up Your Birth Chart After A First Date

“What’s your sign?” This is a jokey question many people ask on a first date to drum up conversation or break the ice, but for certain signs, it’s one they genuinely want to know the answer to. For some astro lovers, the stars hold the answers when it comes to compatibility, and they aren’t going to mess around with someone who’s a bad match.

When they go on a date, there will likely be a slew of follow-up questions including “What time were you born?” and “Where?” While their date talks about their five-year plan, hobbies, and interests, the astrology fan will be busy looking up their birth chart to see their “big three” — aka their sun, moon, and rising signs. This info can reveal a lot about a person’s personality, and for some, it’ll be an instant dealbreaker.

Many people notice a pattern with certain zodiac signs as they date around. They might recognize that they don’t mesh well with Aquarians or Virgos, and so they’ll avoid them on dating apps. For others, a love for astrology is baked into their birth chart, and it’s why they trust it to help them find the perfect partner.

They’ll put their zodiac sign in their dating profile, read natal charts after a first date — and they might even break up with someone simply because they’re a Leo. Below, the three zodiac signs who take astrology seriously, especially in dating.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Renata Angerami/E+/Getty Images

If someone uses astrology to help guide them through life, then there’s a good chance they’re a Libra. This air sign could talk for ages about their big three, the angles of their birth chart, and how their ex was a Virgo and why that means they’ll never be dating Virgos again.

They’ll be overjoyed to learn that their potential partner is a compatible match, and they’ll immediately text all of their friends to announce they’ve found The One.

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Libras take compatibility seriously and will only swipe right on people who are a good match, like Geminis, Leos, or Pisces. To ward off potential bad dates, they’ll wear their sign on a necklace or get a big Libra tattoo, and they might even contact a professional astrologer to double-check if someone’s worth their time.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images

As an intuitive water sign, Scorpios are constantly looking for reassurance that they’re on the right path. If they’re having a good chat with someone on a dating app, they’ll ask about their sign to confirm what they already know — and if they meet someone IRL who’s a good match, they’ll immediately feel like it’s fate.

Scorpios are sensitive to energy and can immediately tell when someone’s on the same page. The loyal, thoughtful scorpion might not mesh with an energetic fire sign or an aloof air sign but could feel an instant connection to someone calm and grounded — or just as intuitive as they are.

Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, so they also appreciate fellow astro lovers. If someone is open to astrology, they believe it means they’re open-minded and ready to learn about themselves, and that’s exactly what a Scorpio is looking for in a partner.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

If it seems like every Pisces on earth is obsessed with astrology, it’s because they are. People with this water sign placement are drawn to unconventional ways of thinking, and it means they’re more likely to look to the stars to help them find a partner.

Even if someone seems like a good match on paper — with similar interests, goals, etc. — a Pisces will call things off if they have something suspicious in their chart, like Mars in Virgo, Mercury in Gemini, or any other placement that feels too intense.

They know these placements could make their partner a little too analytical or talkative for their taste, and that any potential spark would likely fizzle out quickly. As a dreamy, imaginative sign that values empathy and connection, they prefer to date people who match their vibe.

Within the first five minutes of a date, Pisces will already know if they’re in love, and a compatible birth chart will confirm it. They’ll go on to tell everyone about their astrological connection, and how their love was written in the stars.