Can't Sleep? You Might Have Winter Insomnia

If falling asleep has been harder since the weather got cold, then you might have a case of “winter insomnia.” This is a sleep issue that crops up in the chillier months, and it can make it impossible to get enough rest. (Are you reading this at 3 a.m.? Welcome.)

Winter insomnia is different from the typical insomnia that might impact you year-round because it’s linked to the many environmental changes and lifestyle shifts that occur within the snowy season. Think shorter days, less sunlight, and way more time spent inside. When you add it all up, it can really mess with your rest.

“Shorter daylight hours and reduced sunlight disrupt the body's circadian rhythms, which regulate sleep-wake cycles, making it harder to maintain healthy sleep patterns,” says Dr. Lizzie Benge, a sleep medicine physician at Harvard Medical School's Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders.

These disturbances prevent you from falling asleep, but they might also explain why you wake up in the middle of the night or feel unable to fall back to sleep. As if this time of year wasn’t already snoozy enough, Benge says you might wake up feeling less than refreshed, and be extra tired and irritable throughout the day.

Think you have it? Read on for more info about winter insomnia, including what to do about it.

What To Know About Winter Insomnia

If it’s too cold to pop outside to see friends, go for a walk, or hit the gym, then you might not be burning off as much energy as you normally would in other seasons. By the time you go to bed, it could mean you aren’t tired enough to sleep.

Your internal clock can be thrown off by several factors: a lack of daylight and outdoor time, more naps than usual, and even an extra warm bedroom.

If your home is too hot, you might have trouble drifting off to sleep, says Robert Roopa, a psychologist and sleep specialist at OCD and Anxiety Clinic of Ontario. It’s recommended to sleep in a cool environment, but that can be tough if the temperature is out of your control.

On top of that, Benge says wintery days can lead to mood disturbances like Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Symptoms include depression, fatigue, irritability, and anxiety — all things that’ll keep you up at night.

The takeaway? “Unlike regular insomnia, which can occur year-round due to a wide range of causes, such as stress or medical conditions, winter insomnia is specifically tied to seasonal changes,” Benge tells Bustle. “For those who already struggle with sleep, the lack of sunlight and changes in routine during the winter months can exacerbate their insomnia.” People who don’t normally have insomnia can feel it, too.

What To Do About Winter Insomnia

If you haven’t gotten a good night’s sleep since November, here’s what to do.

Go Outside

Make an effort every day to realign your circadian rhythm. “Spending more time outdoors during daylight hours or using light therapy can help counteract reduced sunlight exposure,” says Benge. A few minutes outside in the morning will do the trick.

Get Moving

If you can manage a brisk winter walk or fit in an indoor workout, that’ll help burn off excess energy that might be keeping you awake. Even a simple stretch before bed could make a difference.

Stick To A Schedule

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is key no matter the time of year, but especially if you’re dealing with winter insomnia. To make it easier to fall asleep, go to bed at the same time every night, wake up at the same time every morning, and try not to give into those lengthy afternoon naps that have been calling your name.

Counteract The Heat

“If you are too hot or too cold, you are more likely to experience difficulties with interrupted sleep,” says Roopa, so keep your room cool by turning down your thermostat, removing a blanket from your bed, or opening a window to release a little steam.

Get A Humidifier

“Investing in a humidifier during dry periods of the winter can help significantly improve sleep quality,” he adds. The refreshing burst of moisture will make it easier to breathe, and that’ll make it easier to snooze.

Limit Caffeine

If you’ve been having a late-afternoon coffee to help keep you warm, try switching to decaf or hot chocolate.

Chat With A Therapist

If you think SAD plays a role in keeping you awake, reach out to a therapist. As Roopa says, “Consulting a healthcare provider for treatments like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) or light therapy may be beneficial.”

Sweet dreams!

Studies referenced:

Troynikov, O. (2018.) Sleep environments and sleep physiology: A review. J Therm Biol. doi: 10.1016/j.jtherbio.2018.09.012.

Wescott, DL. (2020.) Sleep in seasonal affective disorder. Curr Opin Psychol. doi: 10.1016/j.copsyc.2019.08.023.

Sources:

Dr. Lizzie Benge, sleep medicine physician at Harvard Medical School's Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders

Robert Roopa, psychologist, sleep specialist at OCD and Anxiety Clinic of Ontario