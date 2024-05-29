These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Meet Their Partner In The Wild

It’s hard to talk about dating in the modern era without discussing dating apps. Scrolling through the curated profiles of potential partners has become as routine as scrolling through memes on Instagram — and love it or hate it, it’s been considered a relatively convenient and efficient way to meet new people and get a few date nights on your calendar.

But is it working? Dating apps appear to be in their flop era, as a survey of college and grad students in 2023 found that 79% of them use dating apps less than once a month, and stock prices for the Match Group (which owns some of the more well-known dating apps, including Tinder and Hinge) have plummeted by 40% in the past year. Plus, studies have shown that the vast majority of people would prefer to meet a partner IRL versus online or in an app, and there are definitely a few zodiac signs that may be more likely to go this route.

Every zodiac sign has their style when it comes to dating, including how they like to meet people, what they want out of a relationship, and what qualities they’re looking for in a partner. While some signs may enjoy browsing a potential match’s pics via the comfort of their couch, others may be put off by this process. For the latter signs, they may simply find that their luck and intuition serve them better when they meet people in person instead.

If you’re one of the zodiac signs more likely to meet the love of your life in person versus on a dating app, you may want to forego attempting to find love online and pursue the potential of meeting a partner IRL instead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Chatty Geminis are all about communicating and making connections, whether that’s online or IRL. So while these sociable air signs are just as likely to look for love on a dating app as anyone else, they may find their luck is even better when meeting people in the wild. Geminis are as curious as they are interesting, so striking up a conversation with a stranger or finding fun common ground with an acquaintance comes naturally to them.

If anyone can find something to flirt with someone about, it’s definitely a Gemini — so they should use their gift of gab to meet new people and woo potential partners whenever they’re out and about. They’re bound to make some friends and fun memories along the way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Deep and emotional Scorpios tend to be very private people, so putting themselves out there with an online dating profile can make them feel a bit naked. These intense water signs play their cards close to their chest and find it difficult to let themselves be vulnerable, so the thought of having photos and tidbits about themselves evaluated by strangers is enough to make their stomach turn.

While plenty of Scorpios use dating apps successfully, many feel more aligned with connecting with people organically and in person. These mysterious people are very sensitive to energy, so being able to suss out someone’s vibe IRL without the context of a dating profile is a big advantage to meeting a potential partner in person, and having more control over their image is enticing to them, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Practical-minded Capricorns are the traditionalists of the zodiac. They like sticking to the tried-and-true methods of doing things and have an affinity for all things classic. That’s why many Capricorns might prefer dating the old-school way — as in meeting someone in person by chance rather than sifting through profiles on a dating app.

Capricorns really appreciate efficiency, and while dating apps may seem efficient on the surface, they can actually consume quite a lot of time without yielding many useful results. Because of this, many Capricorns might opt to take their chances on meeting a potential partner in the wild. If they vibe, they’ll know it immediately, and won’t have to spend weeks texting back and forth while trying to pin down a coffee date to find out.