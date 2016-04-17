Having a long-distance relationship with your mom is rough, especially if you haven't seen each other in a while. I mean, it's great to be living on your own and doing this whole adulting thing, but how do you celebrate Mother's Day without your mom? Of course, celebrating your mom in-person is ideal, but regardless of how far apart you live, going home for Mother's Day just might not be in the cards right now. Luckily, video chat apps, delivery apps, and gift cards make it possible to celebrate the Day of Mom from afar.

Just like you would with an in-person celebration for your mom, you'll first want to pick the Mother's Day vibe you want to go for — based on your relationship with your mom or the best way to show her love. Are you both feeling nostalgic lately? Do you want to give her a totally zen "treat yourself" day? Surprise her with a cake from a local bakery or virtual call filled with friends and family. It's all possible to do from a distance. Here are all the ways you can honor your favorite lady when you're not in the same place on Mother's Day.

1. Zoom A DIY Spa Day

Drazen_/E+/Getty Images

You don't need to be seated next to her in a nail salon in order to get the same amount of quality time together. Zoom or FaceTime her while you both give yourselves mani-pedis, wear face masks, and relax in your robes and slippers. It's the same amount of fun without any of the money spent.

2. Give Her A Solo Spa Day

If you can't be there with her, or Zoom an at-home spa day, buy her a gift certificate to a spa that she can use in the future.

3. Watch Your Favorite Show Together

I was the same age as Rory Gilmore when Gilmore Girls was on, and my mom and I would watch the show together every week. Now, the whole series is online, and we can watch all of it together while Skyping or on the phone. Do the same with your mom, and have a marathon of your favorite show on Zoom, FaceTime, or Netflix Party.

4. Recreate An Old Childhood Photo For Her

An amazing and thoughtful gift would be a recreation of her favorite childhood photo of you. Or, even cooler, use a photo of her from when she was younger and copy her whole totally gorgeous look. Then give her a frame with the two side by side.

5. Give Her A List Of Things She Was Right About

Moms love helping you, and she also loves knowing she was right. So write a list of everything she has ever been right about, and read it off to her. Or send it in a Mother's Day card. Either way, you're honoring her motherly wisdom in a brilliant way.

6. Have A Cake Delivered To Her

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

If you can't bake her a cake, or bring her one directly, have one delivered from her favorite local bakery. With all the food delivery apps out there, you can probably have a delicious gourmet cake brought to her doorstep within an hour. Flowers are a nice touch, too!

7. Tell Her All The Reasons You Admire Her

Your mom is the coolest, strongest, most impressive person you know, but does she know how much she inspires you? Probably not. This is the time to tell her via greeting card, Powerpoint over Zoom, FaceTime, or text — the options are endless.

8. Throw Her A Surprise Virtual Party

If you want to take your Zoom call to the next level, turn it into a call with some surprise guest appearances. First, set up a time that works for her so she thinks it's just you two. Then, send the link around to her friends and other family members, and ask them to dial in one-by-one, every 20 minutes, so she gets a party that's full of surprises.

9. Do A Yoga Class Together

If you typically spend Mother's Day doing something you both love, like yoga, bring it to her virtually. You can both sign up for the same virtual class, or share your screen and do a YouTube yoga class together. When class is over, have a virtual cool down chat over Zoom or FaceTime.

10. Have Her Favorite Meal Together

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

Thanks to food delivery apps, you can send your mom her favorite meal from her go-to restaurant in minutes. And thanks to video chat apps, you can have a virtual Mother's Day brunch or dinner with her. Bonus points if you order the same meal as her.