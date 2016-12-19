Is The Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Drama Real? It's All Extremely Complicated

Nothing is ever easy when it comes to the Kardashian/Jenner family. For example, this past Saturday night, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reportedly broke up after Kardashian claimed to his Snapchat and Instagram followers that his fiancée left him. (Bustle has reached out to both Rob & Chyna stars' reps for comment, but has not heard back yet.) If you've been following their apparent breakup, then you know things are extremely complicated, especially regarding all of the drama. Which brings me to the question: Is the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama real? Come on, you know you've been wondering.

When it comes to celebrity couples, do you ever really know the whole truth? No, you absolutely do not. Between rumors, claims, and supposed inside sources delivering information about famous pairs, it's hard to decipher between what is real and what's not, unless they speak about the situation themselves.

The same goes for Kardashian and Chyna. Despite these two being a bit more vocal with their relationship woes, it's still hard to determine whether or not all the drama they are dealing with is legit.

If you're trying to catch up on their situation, here's a snippet of what Kardashian said on social media in a now-deleted post,

Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can't believe she did this to me. And this isn't for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I'm just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn't explain all this here. And with Chyna's messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken. I go 1000 percent for my girl. I am so confused how a man who gives and loves everything about a woman is the one left alone. I'm sorry for being so open once again ,,, this is killing me.

Chyna then reportedly responded on her new Instagram by allegedly saying,

I'M DONE ! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! ... I have done nothing but help & loved him from the beginning! ... Rob asked for all of this! Rob begged me to have Dream! He stressed me out my ENTIRE PREGNANCY!!! ... He's on snapchat acting hurt but he's yet to come see Dream yet! He knows where we are!"



First, I bet there are many out there who just might think all of this is some publicity stunt. Well, if you go back and read the above statement from Kardashian, he claims, "And this isn't for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I'm just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn't explain all this here."

On the other hand, there is also the fact that Kardashian shared all of this information the night before their baby special aired on E! And the fact that Chyna posted an Instagram about the special with the caption, "Everything would be explained after the show tonight."



Aside from the idea that it could be a stunt, when you look at whether all the drama is real or not — and how extreme it is — outside of the idea that it could be for publicity, things are still confusing when it comes to what to believe because of all of the reports, deleted posts, and claims.

For example, after Kardashian took to social media claiming Chyna left him and took their one-month old daughter, Dream, with her, it was reported Chyna's Instagram was hacked. The supposed hacking included someone uploading screenshots of conversations that allegedly took place between Chyna and others to prove her true motivations for her relationship with Kardashian. Chyna then took to her Snapchat (via Us Weekly) and reportedly said, "Hey, you guys, so my page was hacked, and I'm going to list my new IG page below, so make sure you guys follow me back!" So, if she was hacked, you can't take those screenshots at face value.

Then, it became even more confusing because Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, allegedly gave shippers of the two hope. In part of the lengthy paragraph (shared in a screenshot by The Shade Room), which was reportedly posted as an Instagram comment, she allegedly wrote, "I don't know why people think because you have a lot of money and material things that every day normal sh*t cannot and do not happen to them." She continued, "At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you," Toni wrote. "Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off of his back! Everything will be fine."

If this message is real, then it appears that the drama may not be as bad as it seems and there just may be hope after all for the couple. (Bustle has reached out to Toni for comment, but has not yet received a response.)



As if that isn't enough, according to Us Weekly, Kardashian shared a photo of Dream on Instagram Sunday (it has since been deleted) reading, "I really miss this girl. Never thought a woman would try to take my happiness when all I wanted was to make her Happy. Man this is awful. Closing my eyes cuz this is draining."

Us reports Chyna responded to the IG and wrote, "Rob stop it man ! I sent u this pic !!!" He then reportedly answered, "And u texting me on my comment section on here proving my point even more. U blocked me and it's f*cked up and I'm heart broken. I loved every inch of you." If Chyna is sending Kardashian photos of their baby girl, then that could be proof that the drama isn't as intense as it seems.

And it didn't end there. Kardashian took to Instagram Monday apologizing to Chyna and Dream. Alongside a photo of himself and Chyna, he wrote,

This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.

Next to a picture of his daughter, he wrote, "I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you."



Basically, this is one complicated "breakup" and fans may never know what drama is real and what isn't.