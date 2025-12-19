Celebrities committed to full-on transformations this year — and transform they did. Longtime blondes and brunettes swapped places, cowboy copper proved to be the color of the season (again), and bobs became the unofficial red-carpet uniform.

Bella Hadid brought old-money energy with a “supermodel blonde” debut at Cannes — courtesy of colorist Jacob Schwartz, who also masterminded Lisa’s “soft mink blonde” Coachella look and Sydney Sweeney’s “bleached suede” bob. On the redhead front, Winnie Harlow and Keke Palmer turned up the heat with cropped copper chops that felt like Ginger Spice meets Halle Berry.

Ariana Grande made fans melt with a return to brunette ahead of the Wicked For Good press tour, while Emma Stone stepped out in January with a super-short pixie that’s now in the “whimsical” phase of the growing-out process. Zoë Kravitz and Ayo Edebiri reminded everyone that the bob and baby bang combo is forever. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber opted for a shoulder-length “lob” that’s surely going to be taking over next year’s salon mood boards. Even from across the pond, Kate Middleton joined the conversation when she showed off her sun-lightened locks that gave vacation envy.

Keep scrolling for a roundup of the celebrity hair transformations that didn’t hold back. (Watch out, 2026!)

1 Sydney Sweeney’s Bob Instagram / @sydney_sweeney After being known for her long Hollywood waves, the “Euphoria” actor shocked fans in October by going shorter and brighter with a “bleached suede blonde” bob.

2 Pamela Anderson’s Copper Bixie Instagram / @pamelaanderson As part of her ongoing renaissance, the beauty icon and Baywatch star swapped her trademark beachy blonde for a cowboy-copper bixie at Paris Fashion Week in October — proof that the shade is, once again, the season’s undisputed MVP.

3 Bella Hadid’s Blonde Lengths Instagram / @bellahadid Hadid’s “supermodel blonde” debut stole the spotlight on the Cannes red carpet in May, with honey highlights and caramel lowlights that edged out her usual deep brunette hair.

4 Leighton Meester’s Strawberry Blonde Cut Instagram / @itsmeleighton This year has been chock-full of hair transformations for the Gossip Girl star. Meester left behind her classic chocolate shade at the beginning of 2025, first warming it to auburn before finally landing on a strawberry blonde bob in September. It’s giving Blair Waldorf all grown up.

5 Kourtney Kardashian’s Bangs Instagram / @kourtneykardash Usually loyal to a dark, middle-parted look, the eldest Kardashian sister introduced a fresh fringe on Sept. 19 via Instagram, aptly captioning the post, “Witchy season.”

6 Keke Palmer’s Red Pixie Instagram / @keke Ahead of her birthday in August, the 32-year-old actor wanted a total reset. Enter: this chic copper pixie with a ’90s silhouette.

7 Emma Stone’s Pixie Cut Instagram / @ninapark The two-time Oscar winner charted one of the most dramatic haircut arcs of the year. Stone stepped out at the Golden Globes in January with a close-cropped cut that has since grown into a textured “whimsy pixie,” per her stylist Mara Roszak.

8 Ariana Madix’s Warm Brunette Locks Instagram / @afton It’s been a banner year for the Love Island USA host — and to cap it off, Madix decided to ditch her go-to blonde for a warm brunette shade this November. Because, you know what they say... a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life.

9 Ayo Edebiri’s Bob & Baby Bangs Getty / Aeon / Contributor This year, the Bottoms actor moved away from her longer waves, instead embracing a tidy bob paired with baby bangs. The result? A flared shape with plenty of volume that Edebiri returned to again and again, both curly and straight.

10 Kate Middleton’s Sun-Kissed Strands Getty / Max Mumby / Contributor The princess of chestnut-brown hair (oh, and the UK) made headlines on Sept. 4 when she appeared with noticeably lighter locks. Middleton later chalked it up to the sun and saltwater from a Greek holiday — if you insist, Kate — but returned to her signature shade by the end of the month.

11 Hailey Bieber’s Supermodel Bob Instagram / @justinemarjan This month, the Rhode founder unveiled a new supermodel bob this week, courtesy of stylist Justine Marjan — because why wait until January to debut your 2026 hair mood?

12 Jenna Ortega’s “Unicorn Blood” Hair Instagram / @mrenriquemelendez The Wednesday star teased her soft goth takeover in March, debuting this cherry-cola “unicorn blood” hair at a premiere.

13 Sofia Richie Grainge’s Micro Bob Instagram / @sofiagrainge Another celebrity to add to the bob brigade: Richie Grainge, who went full French-girl chic in June with a blunt, chin-grazing cut.

14 Ariana Grande’s Return To Brown Instagram / @arianagrande It’s official: Glinda is back to brunette. The Wicked star marked the return of her dark locks with an Instagram post on Oct. 29, captioned, “It’s good to see me, isn’t it?”

15 Winnie Harlow’s Copper Pixie Instagram / @winnieharlow Ginger spice and everything nice — the supermodel swapped her jet-black waves for short, natural curls and copper dye in March.

16 Kris Jenner’s Platinum Moment Instagram / @krisjenner Everyone’s favorite momager tried out platinum for a single night this October, but the real plot twist is Jenner letting her iconic pixie grow into a blunt bob.

17 Zoë Kravitz’s Shaggy Bob & Fringe Getty / Amy Sussman / Staff The High Fidelity star chopped her waist-length goddess braids for a short bob and side bang at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet in October, showing yet again that she owns effortless edge.