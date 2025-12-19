Celebrity Beauty
2025's Most Dramatic Celebrity Hair Transformations
Including everyone from Keke Palmer to Kate Middleton.
Celebrities committed to full-on transformations this year — and transform they did. Longtime blondes and brunettes swapped places, cowboy copper proved to be the color of the season (again), and bobs became the unofficial red-carpet uniform.
Bella Hadid brought old-money energy with a “supermodel blonde” debut at Cannes — courtesy of colorist Jacob Schwartz, who also masterminded Lisa’s “soft mink blonde” Coachella look and Sydney Sweeney’s “bleached suede” bob. On the redhead front, Winnie Harlow and Keke Palmer turned up the heat with cropped copper chops that felt like Ginger Spice meets Halle Berry.
Ariana Grande made fans melt with a return to brunette ahead of the Wicked For Good press tour, while Emma Stone stepped out in January with a super-short pixie that’s now in the “whimsical” phase of the growing-out process. Zoë Kravitz and Ayo Edebiri reminded everyone that the bob and baby bang combo is forever. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber opted for a shoulder-length “lob” that’s surely going to be taking over next year’s salon mood boards. Even from across the pond, Kate Middleton joined the conversation when she showed off her sun-lightened locks that gave vacation envy.
Keep scrolling for a roundup of the celebrity hair transformations that didn’t hold back. (Watch out, 2026!)
1Sydney Sweeney’s Bob
After being known for her long Hollywood waves, the “Euphoria” actor shocked fans in October by going shorter and brighter with a “bleached suede blonde” bob.
2Pamela Anderson’s Copper Bixie
As part of her ongoing renaissance, the beauty icon and Baywatch star swapped her trademark beachy blonde for a cowboy-copper bixie at Paris Fashion Week in October — proof that the shade is, once again, the season’s undisputed MVP.
3Bella Hadid’s Blonde Lengths
Hadid’s “supermodel blonde” debut stole the spotlight on the Cannes red carpet in May, with honey highlights and caramel lowlights that edged out her usual deep brunette hair.
4Leighton Meester’s Strawberry Blonde Cut
This year has been chock-full of hair transformations for the Gossip Girl star. Meester left behind her classic chocolate shade at the beginning of 2025, first warming it to auburn before finally landing on a strawberry blonde bob in September. It’s giving Blair Waldorf all grown up.
5Kourtney Kardashian’s Bangs
Usually loyal to a dark, middle-parted look, the eldest Kardashian sister introduced a fresh fringe on Sept. 19 via Instagram, aptly captioning the post, “Witchy season.”
6Keke Palmer’s Red Pixie
Ahead of her birthday in August, the 32-year-old actor wanted a total reset. Enter: this chic copper pixie with a ’90s silhouette.
7Emma Stone’s Pixie Cut
The two-time Oscar winner charted one of the most dramatic haircut arcs of the year. Stone stepped out at the Golden Globes in January with a close-cropped cut that has since grown into a textured “whimsy pixie,” per her stylist Mara Roszak.
8Ariana Madix’s Warm Brunette Locks
It’s been a banner year for the Love Island USA host — and to cap it off, Madix decided to ditch her go-to blonde for a warm brunette shade this November. Because, you know what they say... a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life.
9Ayo Edebiri’s Bob & Baby Bangs
This year, the Bottoms actor moved away from her longer waves, instead embracing a tidy bob paired with baby bangs. The result? A flared shape with plenty of volume that Edebiri returned to again and again, both curly and straight.
10Kate Middleton’s Sun-Kissed Strands
The princess of chestnut-brown hair (oh, and the UK) made headlines on Sept. 4 when she appeared with noticeably lighter locks. Middleton later chalked it up to the sun and saltwater from a Greek holiday — if you insist, Kate — but returned to her signature shade by the end of the month.
11Hailey Bieber’s Supermodel Bob
This month, the Rhode founder unveiled a new supermodel bob this week, courtesy of stylist Justine Marjan — because why wait until January to debut your 2026 hair mood?
12Jenna Ortega’s “Unicorn Blood” Hair
The Wednesday star teased her soft goth takeover in March, debuting this cherry-cola “unicorn blood” hair at a premiere.
13Sofia Richie Grainge’s Micro Bob
Another celebrity to add to the bob brigade: Richie Grainge, who went full French-girl chic in June with a blunt, chin-grazing cut.
14Ariana Grande’s Return To Brown
It’s official: Glinda is back to brunette. The Wicked star marked the return of her dark locks with an Instagram post on Oct. 29, captioned, “It’s good to see me, isn’t it?”
15Winnie Harlow’s Copper Pixie
Ginger spice and everything nice — the supermodel swapped her jet-black waves for short, natural curls and copper dye in March.
16Kris Jenner’s Platinum Moment
Everyone’s favorite momager tried out platinum for a single night this October, but the real plot twist is Jenner letting her iconic pixie grow into a blunt bob.
17Zoë Kravitz’s Shaggy Bob & Fringe
The High Fidelity star chopped her waist-length goddess braids for a short bob and side bang at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet in October, showing yet again that she owns effortless edge.
18Lisa’s “Soft Mink Blonde” Lengths
The Blackpink singer and White Lotus actor traded her caramel-colored hair for a striking “soft mink blonde” in April, timed to her performance at Coachella.