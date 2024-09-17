Next to French tips and metallic chrome manicures, aura nail art has become a total go-to for A-list celebs and salon-goers alike.

Megan Fox has rocked the look on more than one occasion, most recently sporting a cotton candy-inspired color combination. Sydney Sweeney wore a total goth girl combo in shades of red and black, Halle Bailey adorned her lengthy nails in a cozy pumpkin-spiced vibe, and Dua Lipa went for big summer goth energy with her black and gray tips.

ICYWW, aura manis use two or more polish colors to create the illusion that your nails are glowing. Similar to one’s own aura, the colorful possibilities are truly endless, with the chosen shades a fun way to reflect your personality.

Another way to honor your vibe? Choosing polish tones inspired by your zodiac sign (like charming pink for a Libra, or electric cobalt blue for an adventure-seeking Sagittarius).

Before trying the aura nail art trend, consider picking a color combo that’s true to your sign — and don’t forget to take a peek at your rising sign for inspo, too.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) @avrnailswatches Those with their sun in Aries are bold, confident, and often drawn to vibrant shades of red. Because of that, the sign would love a crimson-toned set of aura nails.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) @minicures_ One of the zodiac’s three earth signs, Taureans are naturally attracted to nature-inspired shades. This set’s combination of pastel green and darker olive is a total vibe for the spring-born sign.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) @paintedbypatt_ Geminis are extroverted air signs who love to have a good conversation, and their go-to manis are typically as eye-catching as their personalities. This lemon yellow and apricot orange combo feels perfect for their outgoing energy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) @_natznailz Cancer signs are driven by emotion and ruled by the moon — which feels very aligned with a white and pale blue aura manicure that embodies its soft lunar colors.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) @pimanails Fiery Leos are powered by the sun, so statement-making, sun-kissed polish colors like warm orange feel very on point for their aura design.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) @alline_nailartist Detail-oriented and earthy, Virgos find comfort in classic nail polish shades (especially those that are reminiscent of elements like soil and trees). This neutral aura mani combo would be an easy pick.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) @marsthesalon Ruled by the love-filled planet of Venus, Libras are charming and appreciate a stunning aesthetic. A pink-on-pink aura moment feels utterly them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) @nailtrappinjess Very much sultry, intuitive, and mysterious, Scorpios are water signs that celebrate their birthdays right in the heart of spooky season. Because of that, black and gray aura nails are a total serve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) @nailsbyyls Sagittarians are adventurous — and associated with electric shades of cobalt blue — making this radiant aura art scream “big Sagittarius energy.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) @brushedbyb_ Capricorns are grounded and hard-working. Because of their work-horse nature, they’d prefer an aura manicure that feels appropriate for both work and nights out — like this chocolate brown and pumpkin spice set.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) @addiisnails Aquarians are experimental with their way of thinking *and* personal aesthetic, so they’d tap a unique color combo — like cool blue and warm-toned orange — for a head-turning aura mani.