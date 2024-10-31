Seemingly overnight, the Halloween pumpkins and spooky fall decor will be replaced by the twinkling lights of the holiday season — which means that suddenly, October is on the outs. But the crisp month has had countless beauty product launches that Bustle’s editors have become obsessed with.

For perfume lovers looking to amp up their fragrance wardrobe for the months ahead, there were *two* notable drops that stand out. One, from Victoria Beckham Beauty, is a dark and sultry vanilla aroma that features smoky tobacco leaves, while the other from MERIT is a more traditional floral scent that transforms from femininely fresh to comfortingly warm as you wear it.

Some celeb-founded beauty brands have also come in hot this past month. Ariana Grande launched a stunning collection inspired by the anticipated Wicked film for r.e.m. beauty. Dolly Parton has also put her stake in the beauty sand, with her rhinestone-studded mascara in particular becoming a glam bag essential for one editor.

Whether you’re looking for acne-safe skin care, a lush hair mask, or a complexion-blurring blush, keep reading for the 13 best beauty launches from October 2024, according to our editors.

1 The Ultra-Rich Skin Hydrator Barrier Butter Rhode $38 See On Rhode “If you are someone who loves a lengthy nighttime skin routine like me, the Rhode Barrier Butter is the perfect way to finish your lineup. The thick cream deeply moisturizes my complexion, acting as a skin-slugging hero that keeps the other formulas I’ve applied from rubbing off on my pillows. I’ve also been using the multi-purpose stuff on my growing pregnant belly to lock in hydration while I sleep (and hopefully prevent stretch marks). Seriously obsessed with this launch.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer, Bustle

2 The Dark Vanilla Perfume 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum Victoria Beckham Beauty $290 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty “I’ve hardly met a vanilla perfume I haven’t liked — but 21:50 Rêverie in particular has quickly become my signature scent. The vanilla note is deep, dark, and raw, and feels sultry and smoky thanks to added aromas of tobacco leaves, decadent plum juice, and warm cedarwood. It’s also gender-neutral (but don’t tell my husband, because I think he might just swipe it from me).” — ORR

3 The Everyday Lip Treatment Lip Oasis™️ Glossy Treatment The Outset $28 See On The Outset “In need of a nourishing lip treatment that doubles as a clear gloss? Ever since I got my hands on it, Lip Oasis has hardly left my side. The thick, non-sticky formula is juicy, subtly plumping, and packed with ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid that help repair the lips’ delicate barrier. IMO, it’s a total must-have for your purse.” — ORR

4 The Lush Hair Mask Essential Moisture Hair Mask Djerf Avenue Beauty $30 See On Djerf Avenue Beauty “More often than not, I replace my normal conditioner with a hair mask to keep my strands extra-hydrated and soft — and this one from Djerf Avenue Beauty has become a fave in my shower routine. Not only does it make my hair so touchably soft, but the elevated scent of earthy violet leaf, spiced cardamom, buttery orris, and warm amber leather lingers after it's been rinsed away. I’ll definitely be buying another once I run out (even though a little does go a long way).” — ORR

5 The All-Day Lip Stain r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Tulip Field Lip Stain in totally ozmopolitan Ulta $18 See On Ulta “These days, my everyday makeup routine consists of anything that will get me out the door in a few minutes — and lately, I’ve been loving using a lip stain topped with glossy balm. This one feels satin-smooth and barely-there, adding a hint of wearable color that lasts all day. The packaging of the entire r.e.m. beauty x Wicked collection also happens to be gorgeous, too.” — ORR

6 The Transformative Floral Scent MERIT Retrospect™ L’Extrait de Parfum Sephora $92 See On Sephora “Being a beauty editor has made me a huge fragrance connoisseur, and the new MERIT perfume has just taken the number one spot in my scent rotation. With notes of bergamot, pear, jasmine, rose, violet, vanilla, and musk, the fragrance is a dynamic take on a traditional floral. It's meant to evolve and develop throughout the day, going from fresh to floral to warm — and, the longer I wear it, the more compliments I get.” — Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor

7 The Acne-Safe Facial Oil GOLDENHOUR Watermelon Barrier Oil CLEARSTEM $48 See On CLEARSTEM “As someone with acne-prone skin, I have always been scared of oils — even though my skin runs really dry and could probably benefit from the extra hydration. That being said: the GOLDENHOUR Watermelon Barrier Oil has totally changed my mind. This oil feels almost weightless — and I haven’t had any blemishes or breakouts since I started using it, which was my biggest worry. It gives my skin a supernatural and healthy glow and it creates the perfect moisture barrier for makeup application, too.” — JM

8 The Super Pigmented Liquid Blush Blissful Moment Dewy Liquid Blush in Inner Glow Sonela Beauty $36 See On Sonela Beauty “At $36, this liquid blush might be considered to be on the more expensive side... but, IMHO, it's so worth the hype. The applicator makes for the perfect dotting application, and the hydrating formula blends really easily with the rest of my liquid products. It's also super pigmented, which is key as I find that blush will often disappear as I add more products onto my face.” — JM

9 The Luxe Gourmand Body Lotion Nécessaire The Body Lotion in Olibanum Sephora $48 See On Sephora “I love Nécessaire's unscented body care products — but sometimes, I just want to envelop my body in a decadent fragrance after an everything shower. My new obsession is the brand's Olibanum lotion, a rich moisturizer spiked with five different skin-firming peptides and the most enchanting fragrance. After slathering it all over my limbs, my skin feels extra soft and I smell like its elegant gourmand blend of vanilla, fig leaf, and cassis buds.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty editor

10 The Non-Drying Hand & Body Wash Oud + Amber Hand + Body Wash LOoPHA $18 See On LOoPHA “Deceim, the brand behind The Ordinary, just launched a self-care line called LOoPHA — and I'm obsessed. The hand and body wash (love a multitasker) is extra hydrating thanks to its potent blend of skin barrier-boosting amino acids, jojoba esters, and glycerin, and it gives you a soft lather that doesn't strip you of your natural moisture. The softly sweet, warm, and woody fragrance — complete with oud, amber, tonka bean, and bergamot — makes every shower feel like a cozy spa session.” — RL

11 The Skin-Blurring Cream Blush Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek in Soft Raisin KJH.brand $24 See On KJH.brand “At this point, I've become a blush connoisseur — so trust me when I say this launch, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, is a standout. Its texture is a unique cream-to-powder that you simply swipe and blend over your cheeks (and lips!) for a softly blurred, matte flush that actually stays put all day. Each color is so gorgeous and flattering, but my current fave is Soft Raisin, a mauve rose.” — RL

12 The Clump-Free Mascara Dolly-Eyes Mascara Dolly Beauty $20 See On Dolly Beauty “Nothing irks me more than applying mascara only to have your lashes immediately clump together. Dolly Parton's creation, however, is the first truly non-clumping formula I've tried in years. It's like a magic wand that gives each individual lash some length and curl for, well, a doll-eyed finish.” — RL