With each day that passes, the hot days of summer are only getting closer to being replaced by the cool essence of fall. And especially for the day-dreamers and fashion-forward alike, the month of August marks a desire to look ahead, no doubt craving cozy fall perfumes and binge-worthy horror series.

In the ever-changing world of manicures, the nail art tides, too, tend to shift as the chillier autumn season is ushered in. And this year? Experts in the industry tell Bustle that there are quite a few rising trends to watch, with “quiet luxury” lacquer hues, “more is more” 3D details, sheer mosaic manicures (that Halle Bailey most recently rocked), and black and white nail art designs making the list.

Brittney Boyce — an LA-based manicurist who also calls Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, and Dixie D’Amelio clients — previously explained that black and white manicures will remain at the forefront come fall. What’s more, she notes that the timeless color combination is a “super chic and fun option that anyone could pull off.”

From coastal cowgirl-inspired cow print French tips to 1960s-inspired mod details worn by the stars, here are 21 trendy black and white nail designs to try this fall.

1 Camila Cabello’s Split-Tone Frenchies View on Instagram Follow Camila Cabello’s lead by adding a bit of edge to a classic French mani with half of each nail painted in a true black hue.

2 Abstract Waves View on Instagram Keep your mani feeling trendy with some funky waves in contrasting hues.

3 Nostalgic Y2K Details View on Instagram From fine-line flames to butterfly art, opt for some very early 2000s details for an on-trend set.

5 Micro Polka Dots View on Instagram Adorn your “lip gloss” tips with some playful black and white polka dots.

7 Pearl-Lined French Tip View on Instagram Elevate some classic black-tipped French nails with some darling pearls.

9 Optical Illusion Frenchies View on Instagram Create a funky optical illusion with abstract details in place of a traditional stark white French tip.

10 Yin & Yang View on Instagram A symbol that represents opposite yet interconnected forces, yin-yang nail art makes for the perfect high-contrast manicure.

11 Trippy Checkerboard Tips View on Instagram Dua Lipa was recently spotted in some checkered nails, making this trippy set a clear go-to for fall and beyond.

12 Minimalist Details View on Instagram For the minimal mani lover who wants just a little something special, these ultra-simple details are chic.

13 Little Black Hearts View on Instagram For those who are (still) in their Lover era.

14 Pretty Painterly View on Instagram For a manicure that is more like a work of art, try some black smoke swirls and textured polish swipes that mimic a painter’s brushstroke.

15 Atiana De La Hoya’s Fishnet Nails View on Instagram An understated mermaidcore mani that goes beyond the warm summer months, try your hand at some sensual fishnet art, like Atiana De La Hoya.

16 Star-Crossed Lover View on Instagram Decorate white tips with black stars for an edgy mani moment.

17 ’60s-Inspired Daisy Details View on Instagram Opt for mod daisies in black and white nail polish shades for an on-trend manicure that is sure to match every ‘fit.

18 Hints Of Croc Prints View on TikTok Worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, croc-print manicures are celeb-approved.

19 Cow-Print French Tips View on Instagram For fans of the classic French manicure, try decorating the white tips with some black cow spots for those coveted coastal cowgirl vibes.

20 Reverse French Polka Dotted Cuffs View on Instagram These reverse French nail cuffs are eye-catching with tiny black dots.