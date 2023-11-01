The days are getting shorter and the weather is getting chillier, which could only mean one thing: winter is coming. And especially when it comes to the ever-evolving beauty — and mani-pedi — trends, the go-to color palettes tend to shift with the season.

Fall is known to be all things toasty and spiced, with warm tones at an all time high. Typically come winter, however, the overall vibe is a bit more cool and icy...

When it comes to winter-ready manicures, a lot of classic (and more unexpected) nail polish colors are already taking center stage, with shades of glossy black and milk chocolate brown a few buzzy lacquer hues of note. As for pedicures, of course there is a bit of overlap (because who doesn’t love a matching mani-pedi moment), though experts in the industry predict a few more colors that will reign.

For one, dark turquoise is sure to be a fave, while shades of vibrant cherry-inspired red will continue to be spotted on the toes of trendsetters.

Need a bit of inspo for the cold months to come? Here are 13 nail polish colors that are on-trend for winter 2024 pedicures, as shared by industry experts, Amy Ling Lin, Mazz Hanna, Hannah Lee, Rachel Joseph, Elsbeth Schuetz, and Betina R. Goldstein.

Dark Academia Purple-Toned Gray Nail Polish In No.28 Sundays $18 See On Sundays While spring and summer are very much associated with the cottagecore aesthetic, fall and winter are often met with those dark academia vibes. Amy Ling Lin, the founder of sundays, shares an on-trend nail polish color that will bring the buzzy aesthetic to your next pedicure. “Smoky gray-purple shades are captivating the nail industry scene. This unique blend of muted purples and cool tones creates a mysterious and alluring vibe that’s perfect for the winter season.”

Leg-Lengthening Neutrals Nailtopia Plant Based Nail Lacquer In Mocho Loco Ulta $10 See On Ulta “Whether you’re slipping into your favorite pair of boots or cozying up by the fireplace, warm nude offers a touch of understated sophistication,” Lin tells Bustle. “If you’re on the lookout for a pedicure shade that’s both trendy and timeless, cozy warm nude [colors] will leave you feeling polished and ready to embrace the colder days ahead.”

Hello, Earth Tones Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Color In Blanket Statemint Amazon $9.24 See On Amazon Throughout the fall months, dark chocolate and deep emerald hues have truly been having their main character, with A-listers like Hailey Bieber a total fan of the former. As for this winter? Hannah Lee, a licensed manicurist and Sally Hansen Global Ambassador, admits the buzzy shade will get lighter and earthier. “I've been seeing a lot of lighter browns and earth toned greens. I think these will definitely stick around for winter.”

Shimmering Night Sky ILNP Boutique Nail Polish In You Up? Amazon $10 See On Amazon “Deep colors with hints of shimmer is something that I’m excited very excited to see,” Mazz Hanna, the founder of Nailing Hollywood, shares with Bustle. In other words? Midnight navy, pure black, and sultry burgundy shades with hints of glitter is a major green flag.

Romantic Rosy Reds Hermès Les Mains Nail Enamel In Rose Tamisé Bloomingdale's $55 See On Bloomingdale's For quite some time now, red has reigned in the vibrant world of mani-pedis, with the “red nail theory” an example of the polish shade’s power. Though come winter, a more muted, rosy version the beloved hue is sure to take centerstage. “‘Rose hip’ red — which [is reminiscent of dried flowers in certain] teas — is on-trend,” notes Elsbeth Schuetz, a manicurist and ORLY Brand Educator, explains.

Sheer Barbiecore Pink Plant-Based Vegan Nail Colour In No. 114 gitti $20 See On gitti “Semi-sheer pink is another standout trend that's perfect for winter,” says Lin. “These subtle, elegant shades provide a touch of femininity and class.”

Ice Blue Chrome OPI Nail Lacquer In Angels Flight to Starry Nights Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon “As far as an unexpected winter nail color, I'd love the light pastels to stick around,” exclaims Rachel Joseph, a Nailing Hollywood nail artist. “I'm sure blue pastel with chrome will be around all winter as well to give a frosty snowy look.”

Vibrant Cherry Red Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour In Incendiaire Chanel $32 See On Chanel In the words of Kylie Jenner: “its red szn.” Betina R. Goldstein, a Chanel nail artist who calls Margot Robbie a client, agrees that vibrant red nail polish shades aren’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

Futuristic Pastels LONDONTOWN Lakur In Opal Amazon $16 See On Amazon “I think metallic pastels are going to be an unexpected winter trend,” Lee tells Bustle. “These would definitely be a fun twist for a pedicure color.”

Stormy Sea OPI Nail Lacquer In My Studio's On Spring Ulta $11.49 See On Ulta “I have been seeing deep turquoise everywhere this fall,” Hanna tells Bustle. “Given its versatility, I expect these to continue to be on trend through the winter.”

Glittering White Snow Nail Lacquer In Curiosity's Prey Mooncat $14 See On Mooncat “Shimmery whites not only capture the glistening essence of snow, but also add a hint of glamor to your toes,” explains Lin. “They’re versatile and can complement a variety of winter outfits, from cozy sweaters to elegant evening wear.”